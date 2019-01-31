Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)
by: SA Transcripts
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
January 31, 2019 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Robert Yi - IR
Chun SeWon - EVP of Memory Marketing
Ben Hur Gok - SVP of System LSI
Jason Shin - Foundry Business
Jeremy Yun - Mobile Display Marketing of Samsung Display
JongMin Lee - Mobile Communications
Conference Call Participants
Presentation
Robert Yi
Good morning. This is Robert Yi from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the fourth quarter 2018.
With me representing each of the business units are Mr. Chun SeWon, Executive VP of Memory Marketing; Mr. Hur Gok, Senior VP of System LSI; and Mr. [indiscernible], VP of Foundry Marketing; [Yun Nam], VP