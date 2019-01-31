3 Key Things On The Tesla Numbers

Tesla (TSLA) just held another earnings call and a couple of things jumped out at me. The operating income looked really good. Sales didn't develop well on a sequential basis. Costs and investments appear to be at unsustainably low levels.

Impressive margins

Let me start by admitting I was really impressed with another quarter of operating income coming in at $400 million+. The company equates this with an operating margin of 5.7%. It even highlighted operating cash flow of $910 million. This apparently results in $3.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents at Q4 end. A very important number because those critical of Tesla, myself included, have a hard time believing it can ramp up without raising additional capital. The company assured the market it can pay off the convertible in cash which is a great thing. If these numbers are sustainable or get improved in subsequent quarters, the short case is dead.

Tesla sales

It seemed like the company took pains not to talk much about its revenue on the call. I can understand why because on a sequential basis, vs, the previous quarter, it only grew by 4%. That's not a good number for a supposedly high growth business. The year-over-year number was really good at 134% of course but the comp is versus a line-up without the more affordable model 3.

Source: Shareholder letter

Perhaps more important are future sales. I'd caution against taking this company's guidance at face value. A dangerous practice to begin with Tesla, it would be downright naive. The company often falls short of its targets. That doesn't mean it isn't worthwhile to take where they are set. From the shareholder letter:

In 2019, full-year Model 3 volumes will grow substantially over 2018 due to a full year of high production rates at our Fremont facility.

Call me paranoid but note how they word this. "Volumes" will grow substantially... This could mean either sales or production volumes.

Also, by the end of this year we are expecting to start producing Model 3 vehicles at our Gigafactory Shanghai using a complete vehicle production line.

In the next paragraph, I'll go into reasons why this seems optimistic but note that this factory doesn't finish until the end of the year while the company deems it an essential component of selling into this market, or as they put it:

Local manufacturing is an essential component of our ability to provide to customers in the region a truly affordable version of Model 3. Most other mid-sized premium sedans in China are locally produced, which allows them to have a lower average selling price.

Or to summarize: it is not reasonable to expect much sales into China in 2019. At the same time model S and X sales will go down next quarter:

Because of the first scheduled reduction of the federal EV tax credit on January 1, 2019, we likely saw a pull-forward of demand in the US for Model S and Model X into 2018. Both Model S and Model X reached all-time high market shares in the US in the second half of 2018. Model S, for example, accounted for 38% of its segment in the US. Because this high level of demand presumably represented a pull-forward, we are expecting our Model S and Model X deliveries in Q1 2019 to be slightly below Q1 2018.

But even worse, the company also guides towards lower model 3 sales:

While the number of Model 3 vehicles produced should increase sequentially in Q1, deliveries in North America during Q1 will be lower than the prior quarter as we start delivering cars in Europe and China for the first time. As a result of the start of Model 3 expansion into Europe and China, deliveries will be lower than production by about 10,000 units due to vehicle transit times to these markets.

It is going to build inventory next quarter which gobbles up capital. 10,000 units at a $60k average price is $600 million in inventory right there. The guidance for sales to go down across the board seems like terrible news given its shaking financial footing.

Costs and investments unsustainably low

To explain why I question the sustainability of Tesla, its level of investment and projected cost structure, it helps to take note of a few metrics. The company likes to tout its operating margins which are improving and now look like they are very close to General Motors (GM). The graph below shows an idea how it's developing (for comps, I just picked two U.S. automakers and Toyota (NYSE:TM) because it is sort of the gold standard for efficiency):

Data by YCharts

On a TTM basis, the figures aren't quite as good:

Data by YCharts

Critics sometimes accuse the company of juicing its margins by loading up its SG&A line. There could be some truth to that:

Data by YCharts

But I do have to admit the company finally seems to be making real progress to get SG&A/revenue to go down as sale volumes rise.

What worries me is that CapEx/revenue is now sort of middle of the pack:

Data by YCharts

It shouldn't be because Tesla is a fast-growing carmaker that is ramping up its production. It is not a mature organisation that now and then needs to replace a robot. In the letter, the company says:

Our 2019 capex, the vast majority of which will be to grow our capacity and develop new vehicles, is expected to be about $2.5 billion. We believe this amount should be sufficient to continue to develop our main projects, such as Gigafactory Shanghai, Model Y and Tesla Semi, as well as for the further expansion of our Supercharger, service and retail networks. We expect to arrange financing through local banks in China to fund most of the capex for Gigafactory Shanghai.

Sure, maybe Chinese banks will arrange financing. Banks are usually happy to provide their services. However, they don't do so for free. They may lend you money but you will have to put up collateral and they are going to charge you interest. The investments will still add up to capital investments. Yet, these large investment items notwithstanding Tesla believes it can avoid a meaningful increase in CapEx:

We expect the capital spend per unit of capacity for this factory to be less than half of that of our Model 3 line in Fremont. Additionally, this year we will start tooling for Model Y to achieve volume production by the end of 2020, most likely at Gigafactory 1. All of these activities are setting us up for very significant annual growth in 2019 and beyond

It would surprise me if capital spend per unit of capacity is less than half that of the Fremont line. All the expensive stuff like carmaking robots and assembly line equipment shouldn't be that much cheaper. Meanwhile, Tesla acquired the Fremont factory opportunistically on the cheap (props for this). But how would that be a repeatable feat?

Significant annual growth in 19' and beyond sounds optimistic. Because they are also communicating the Y, Semi and Shanghai factory will start producing at best at the end of 19'.

Summary

The subliminal message of the shareholder letter is that sales are going to disappoint in 19'. Growth is once again postponed to California's well-traveled boulevard of broken dreams. The company tells us costs and investments are only going to rise slightly. If that's true, I'm doubtful the sales will be there in future years. The only way I would gain confidence Tesla is on a path to success would be through a capital raise followed up by the painful but necessary investments. As long as Tesla doesn't raise capital, I prefer to be on the short side of things.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author is long GM