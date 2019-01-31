GM's Stock May Face A Rocky Road Following Quarterly Results
About: General Motors Company (GM)
by: Mott Capital Management
Summary
The stock's chart is pointing to a decline of about 10%.
There has been bearish options activity since the beginning of 2019.
The company does not have many growth drivers.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) may be poised to plunge following its fourth quarter results on Feb. 6 based on a bearish technical chart and options trades. According to YCharts, analysts forecast earnings to decline