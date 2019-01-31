Short Ideas | Consumer 

GM's Stock May Face A Rocky Road Following Quarterly Results

About: General Motors Company (GM)
by: Mott Capital Management
Summary

The stock's chart is pointing to a decline of about 10%.

There has been bearish options activity since the beginning of 2019.

The company does not have many growth drivers.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) may be poised to plunge following its fourth quarter results on Feb. 6 based on a bearish technical chart and options trades. According to YCharts, analysts forecast earnings to decline