Alexion Pharmaceuticals: In The News And Moving Higher

We take an in-depth look at this large rare disease-focused firm in the paragraphs below.

The company announced a new collaboration deal this morning and was just mentioned as a potential takeout target at Bernstein.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has moved up over 20% during the past month after a large decline in the fourth quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) was recommended as a Buy and put in the Holding Pen at The Biotech Forum just over a month. The shares are up some 20% over that time. Bernstein just mentioned the company as a potentially logical acquisition target for the likes of Amgen (AMGN). The company also just announced a new collaboration deal with Fortress Biotech (FBIO).

Given this, we have updated our previous research and are posted an update to the larger Seeking Alpha community in our last article in January.

Company Overview:

Founded in 1992, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Boston, Massachusetts based biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a market cap of approximately $27 billion and trades just over $120.00 a share.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company currently has four approved products: Ultomiris, Soliris, Strensiq, and Kanuma. The company is best known for its development of Soliris, generating around 90% of the company's revenues, which is used to treat the rare disorders of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, and anti-AchR+ generalized myasthenia gravis. The company has a variety of assets in development from pre-clinical to advanced development. The advanced assets consist of ALXN1210 IV, WTX101, and broadening the label of Soliris.

In recent news, on December 21st, it was announced that the FDA approved Ultomiris, a long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, to treat adults with the ultra-rare blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The approval comes two months ahead of its February 18, 2019, PDUFA date. Ultomiris is set to replace Soliris for the approved indication. Soliris currently has roughly 60% of all PNH patients. PNH is a rare, inherited disease in which red blood cells are destroyed by over-activation of the complement system. Ultomiris is administered via intravenous fusion every eight weeks, which is more convenient than the every two-week dosing of Soliris. The drug will also cost slightly less at around $458,000 a year.

Source: Company Presentation

Also, in recent news, the company finalized its acquisition of Syntimmune on November 2nd. The acquisition adds the clinical-stage asset SYNT001 to the company's pipeline. SYNT001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interaction of neonatal Fc receptor with Immunoglobulin G and IgG immune complexes. The drug has the potential to treat a variety of rare IgG-mediated diseases. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and in patients with pemphigus vulgaris or pemphigus foliaceus. Alexion plans to initiate two pivotal trials in 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

ALXN1210 IV also known as Ultomiris:

As mentioned above, Ultomiris is a long-acting C5 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of patients with PNH and aHUS. PNH is a severe and ultra-rare blood disorder, and aHUS is a chronic, ultra-rare, and life-threatening disease.

Thus far, Alexion has completed two Phase 3 studies in adults with PNH. One study in complement inhibitor treatment-naïve patients and one study in patients who were stable on Soliris. Currently, a Phase 3 study in children and adolescents under the age of 18 who have PNH is underway.

As far as aHUS, Alexion currently has two trials underway. The first is a Phase 3 trial of ALXN1210 administered intravenously every eight weeks in complement inhibitor treatment-naive adolescent and adult patients with aHUS. The results from that study came out this week and met their primary endpoint. Second, a Phase 3 trial of ALXN1210 in pediatric patients with aHUS is ongoing.

Looking ahead, Alexion plans to initiate a single, PK-based Phase 3 study of ALXN1210 delivered subcutaneously once per week to support registration in PNH and aHUS. Alexion intends to file for regulatory approval in aHUS after the approval in PNH.

WTX101:

WTX101 is an oral copper-protein binding agent with a novel mechanism of action, which is under investigation for Wilson's disease. Wilson's disease is a rare, chronic, and genetic liver disorder of impaired copper transport. The drug works by locating and binding to serum copper to promote its removal from the liver. Enrollment in a Phase 3 study is ongoing in patients with Wilson's disease ages 18 and older.

Soliris in Relapsing Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder:

In September of 2018, the company announced positive results from their Phase 3 PREVENT study. Patients with anti-aquaporin-4 auto antibody-positive NMOSD received either Soliris or a placebo on top of stable standard-of-care therapy. The study hit its primary endpoint of time to first adjudicated on-trial relapse. Treatment with Soliris reduced the risk of relapse by 94.2% compared to placebo with a p-value of 0.0001. Furthermore, no cases of meningococcal infection were observed. Given the results and need of the drug, the company intends on submitting marketing applications in the U.S., EU, and Japan in early 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of just over $1.2 billion. Research and development expenses for the third quarter was $174.8 million compared to $195.7 million in the same period last year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the quarter compared to $270.6 million in the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter was up 20% year-over-year to $1 billion compared to $858 million in the same period last year. Net products sales for Soliris were up 18% year-over-year, 30% for Strensiq, and 54% for Kanuma. Overall, net income came in at $330.9 million or $2.02 a share. Both top and bottom lines easily beat the consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

Since the latest trial results came out earlier this week, three analyst firms including Oppenheimer have reissued Buy ratings on ALXN. Price targets proffered have ranged from $154 to $180. The current median analyst price target on the stock sits right at $165.00 a share. Here is the commentary from Piper Jaffray that issued an Overweight rating and $180 price target earlier this week.

Verdict:

Alexion had become downright cheap after the stock's steep decline in the fourth quarter. The current consensus has the company earning approximately $7.60 a share in FY2018 and $8.70 a share in FY2019. This means ALXN is selling at a discount to the overall market's earnings multiple, despite much faster profit and revenue growth.

Obviously, we liked Alexion's risk/reward profile more a month ago when the shares could be had for less than $100.00. However, the stock still looks undervalued from a longer-term perspective and has been a frequent speculated takeover candidate. The shares are some $20 under their 52-week highs as well. Building a position on dips in the market or through a buy-write option order still seems warranted.

