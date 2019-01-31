Natural Gas Weekly: Total Demand Is Expected To Remain Above The Norm

This report covers the week ending February 1, 2019. Daily data for January 26 to January 31 is estimated. Daily data for February 1 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) will total around 945 bcf for the week ending February 1 (up 9.0% w-o-w and up as much 23.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm rose from an already high level of +20% to an even higher level of +27% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country - but particularly in the Northeast and Midwest parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 7.0% w-o-w in the week ending February 1. At the same time, non-degree-day factors are spurring some extra consumption - particularly in the Electric Power sector. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows, and nuclear outages. Specifically, lower ng/coal spreads have already added some 2.5 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching (compared to December average), while the level of hydro inflows is some 400 MMcf/d weaker compared to the previous year. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree days) should be above last year's level by a whopping 35%.

Total exports dropped by 4.0% w-o-w, primarily, due to weaker LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point and Corpus Christi) served only five LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 18 bcf. At the same time, total flows to liquefaction averaged 4.1 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up by 20.0% y-o-y.

Total Natural Gas Demand

*Norm defined as simple average over the last five years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 87 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 88.0 bcf/d in January, 87.9 bcf/d in February and 88.0 bcf/d in March. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 96.8 bcf per day for the week ending February 1 (down 0.5% w-o-w, but up 9.5% y-o-y). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -38.3 bcf/d.

Total Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance

Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume statistics is bullish for natural gas prices since they are below last year's level and below the historical norm (see the chart above). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a two-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree-day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Weather And Storage

The latest short-range weather models (06z) project an average of 28.3 HDDs per day (1.4 above the norm) over the next 15 days (Jan 31-Feb. 15). The change from Wednesday is bearish, yet seasonal (24h change is -0.4 in 06z run). CDDs also impact consumption, especially in the Electric Power sector, but during January-February, the number of CDDs should remain low. The latest models project an average of 0.2 CDDs per day over the next 15 days (0.1 above the norm). The change from Wednesday is neutral (24h change is 0.0 in 06z run).

Today, the EIA reported a draw of 173 bcf. Total storage now stands at 2,197 bcf, which is 328 bcf (or 12.99%) below the five-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 243 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -194 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventory deviation from the five-year average is currently projected to expand from -328 bcf (or -12.99%) today to -453 bcf (or -21.92%) for the week ending February 15.

