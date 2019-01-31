Mills Music Trust - Strong Dividend Yielder Continues To Perform

All this does not include the potential windfall of $0.7 million, or $2.52 per share, tied to dispute of MMTRS and EMI regarding computation of the royalties that MMTRS should receive.

The top songs continue to generate similar revenue and they are still long way from entering the public domain.

The songs continue to generate a meaningful amount of revenue and there is no sign of a permanently declining trend.

In 2017, I estimated that this musical trust could return 9% a year for next 11 years. In past two years that estimate was supported by performance of royalty stream.

Investment Thesis Summary

In early 2017 I proposed that Mills Music Trust (OTCPK:MMTRS) should constitute an investment opportunity based on the royalties they generate annually. I estimated that in 11 years, investors are likely to see a 100% return on their initial investment or roughly 9% return a year.

I believe that the crux of the thesis holds as royalties continued to flow to shareholders without any surprises. The royalty stream in the past two years even outperformed my estimates. At the share price of the original report, the two-year return was roughly 23.87% or 11.9% a year.

While the investment is sensitive to the entry price (and subsequent share price movements), I believe that with meaningful limit orders one could purchase a position at interesting prices that could still return roughly 8% in the next ten years.

Finally, MMTRS unitholders could further receive a boost of up to $0.7 million, or $2.52 per share, as the dispute with EMI seems to be nearing an end.

Received Distributions in 2017 and 2018

The past two years have generated a relatively high amount of royalties as compared to the other five years. MMTRS also maintained their average ‘margins’ as there was no surprise in the management and royalty expenses.

Note: The management expenses were outsized in 2013 and 2014 due to the dispute with EMI.

Both 2018 and 2017 were matching the long-term averages (6-year average) of expenses connected to adjustment of copyright renewals.

The two years were slightly below the average in terms of royalty related expense which could seem to inflate the results a bit, however on the bottom ‘net profit margin’, i.e. the final distribution as compared to total royalty revenue, the difference was relatively negligible.

The big picture looks solid as the trend of royalties is not negative. This supports the thesis which believes that the songs are resilient and will continue to generate royalties well into the future.

Note: 2018 data is missing as they did not yet file their 10K which features the data. 2012 and 2011 are based on the net royalties from EMI, not the gross numbers as these were not available.

The reason for the resilience is obviously still tied to two main songs of the trust that keep on generating a large number of the royalties. The third top song varies from year to year but usually does not account for more than $0.2 million. This makes the songs ‘Little Drummer Boy’ and ‘Sleigh Ride’ the keystone of the trust.

Luckily both songs still have a long way from entering public domain as ‘Little Drummer Boy’ will enter the domain in 2053 and ‘Sleigh Ride’ in 2045.

The lost revenue due to the expiration of the copyright to songs in the trust continues to be a minor problem in the long-run. Based on my research, roughly only 20% of 2017 revenue could be lost in the next 10 years as illustrated below.

Note: Every year I combine all royalties generated by songs in the trust that will enter public domain by 2028.

Projection

Based on the 2017 and 2018 results I have slightly changed my original estimates for future distributions.

The main assumptions are the following;

I estimate a $1 million drop in overall royalties by 2028 and I use the 2018 results as a base. This is a conservative estimate as in the previous table you could see that the amount lost by 2028 varies quite a bit and could be much lower than $1 million. The average loss of revenue is only $0.64 million.

The average annual change resulting from songs entering the public domain should be around $25,000 in terms of received royalties from EMI (net of all expenses except management and admin). I.e. for every $0.1 million lost ($1 million over ten years), the trust will lose $25,000 in received royalties. The margins I use for the calculation of the rate of change are matching the historical averages showcased earlier.

I hold the management expenses at $0.2 million per annum as I am not anticipating any new costs that would hurt the performance as the dispute with EMI seems to be nearing its end. The historical average matches this.

Due to my conservative estimates, I do not discount the distributions further.

The next years could look the following way based on the assumptions.

Thus, it could be conceivable that the trust will generate $5.56 million in the next ten years. The return on the investment varies greatly by the average cost of one’s position.

For the most part of 2018, the entity traded at around $25 per share as is the case now. If this were to be the average cost of a position, then the next 10 years would return 8% a year.

At the share price of the original report ($21 per share), the return would be 9.5% per year and the initial investment from 2017 would be back in the hands of the investor in the middle of 2026.

Dispute with EMI

The entity has disputed the way EMI, the collector of the royalties, calculate the portion of MMTRS’s royalties. For an in-depth explanation please see my initial report.

The disputed amount continued to increase and now stands at $0.71 million as seen below.

It seems that the entity is likely near the resolution of the dispute as per the below commentary from their latest 10Q.

‘In January 2016, the Trustees engaged Prager Metis CPAs, LLC (“Prager”), an accounting firm specializing in auditing royalty income, to conduct a special audit of the books and records of EMI administered by Sony/ATV to determine if payments of the Contingent Portion by EMI have been properly made in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement for the period beginning on October 1, 2011 and ending on December 31, 2015 (the “Audit Period”).

Prager’s final report (the “Prager Report”) was delivered to the Trustees on August 14, 2017.

On November 9, 2018, the Trust’s Accountant received a settlement offer from EMI/Sony in respect of the Prager Audit which is under consideration by the Trust.

The audit cost the Trust an aggregate of $95,722, all of which has been paid to date.’

It seems that EMI acknowledges its mistake and thus it could boost the return on the investment in MMTRS by up to $0.71 million. This payment is not included in my projection.

Conclusion

It should be clear that the trust is alive and well. The royalty stream was strong in both 2017 and 2018. There is no clear negative trend and the key songs are nowhere near entering the public domain. This should ensure further resilience of the royalty stream.

My estimate points to a healthy yield even if one enters into a position at the current price of roughly $25 per share.

Finally, one should be aware of what is happening in the music industry. The latest big news was that the US passed the Music Modernization Act in October. It seems that this piece of legislation could favour MMTRS (collection of royalties etc.), I have not found any news that would point to a previously unknown risk factor.

P.S. MMTRS shareholders should not forget to set up a playlist of MMTRS’s Top 50 songs on Spotify or other free streaming services and just have it on repeat in the office. Pushing the playlist to parties or any other public events is also advised.

If confronted that it is not Christmas or that we do not live in the 1930s or 1940s anymore, just ramp up the volume; they will like it eventually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMTRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.