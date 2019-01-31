TLT: An Unspectacular Yield That Earns Its Keep In Diversification
TLT offers investors potential diversification at a cost of a relatively low yield. The market environment of this past December is precisely when TLT can shine.
From a valuation perspective, we think TLT is fairly-valued: real rates are reasonably attractive while the inflation premium is on the low side.
Our systematic strategies have tended to avoid the fund since 2017 given the steady rise in interest rates and weak price action.
Of all the diverse asset classes trading in the financial markets, it is perhaps unusual for the typically staid and boring government bonds to have attracted so much attention. However, these are not "usual times"