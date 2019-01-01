Even though Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had built an exceptional growth record, the shares had nevertheless underperformed going into the fourth quarter. I attribute that underperformance to worries about the company’s ability to maintain that impressive growth rate, with some investors choosing to view the supposed overtures toward Boston Scientific (BSX) as a sign of internal lack of confidence at Stryker, not to mention concerns about renewed vigor at rivals like Zimmer Biomet (ZBH). With strong fourth quarter results, and robust guidance for 2019, though, it seems like those concerns are at least momentarily moved to the back burner.

Stryker remains difficult to value, as I do believe the company’s high-quality growth deserves a premium, but arguably not that much of a premium. Healthcare tends to outperform later in the economic cycle and Stryker has a lot going on for it in 2019, but it’s tough for me to want to chase the shares around $180.

Not A Big Beat, Maybe, But A Beat All The Same

I don’t think the scale of Stryker’s outperformance in the fourth quarter would otherwise justify a 10%-plus move in the shares, so I think the reaction was a lot about restored confidence in the overall outlook and the basic thesis of Stryker as a premier (if not the premier ) growth story in med-tech.

Revenue rose almost 9% on an organic basis, with total revenue beating expectations by more than 1%. Ortho was the “laggard” at 7% organic growth, while Neuro/Spine grew more than 8%, and MedSurg surprised with 10% growth. Gross margin fell by 80bp and missed expectations by almost a point, but Stryker gained that back through operating expenses, posting 12% operating income growth, 50bp of operating margin expansion, and a slight beat relative to sell-side expectations.

Although management does not expect price pressure to abate, assuming 100bp to 150bp of headwinds versus 150bp in the fourth quarter, they are still looking for 7% organic growth in 2019 at the midpoint.

MAKO Still Driving Ortho

Controversial at the time, Stryker’s acquisition of MAKO continues to pay dividends years later, as MAKO appears to be a driving force in Stryker’s share gains in knees. Knee revenue rose more than 5% this quarter, far ahead of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) flat performance, and Stryker likely took meaningful share in the U.S. this quarter (but appeared to lose share to JNJ and Zimmer outside the U.S.).

Stryker continues to see strong interest in MAKO (placements up 54% yoy this quarter), but the company is also benefiting from increased adoption of cementless knees – a product category that carries a 10%-20% premium and is facilitated by MAKO (which can make more precise cuts). With additional publications on the relative benefits of MAKO procedures (lower complication rates, lower revision rates, shorter hospital stays, et al) on the way, there’s still a long runaway for this platform, even with Zimmer’s recent Rosa launch.

Hip performance wasn’t so impressive (up about 3%), but like knees, Stryker seems to be taking share from JNJ, Zimmer, and Smith & Nephew (SNN) in the U.S., while losing some share to JNJ and Zimmer outside the U.S..

Revenue from Trauma/Extremities rose 7% in the quarter, and it looks as though Stryker is continuing to do very well in lower extremities (foot/ankle), where it has battled its way to the top market share position over Wright Medical’s (WMGI) back.

Strong Growth In MedSurg

MedSurg is an oft-overlooked part of Stryker, but it’s bigger than either Neuro/Spine or Ortho and grew 10% this quarter. Stryker still enjoys a commanding market share edge in powered surgical tools, and this is still a growth business, with 9% growth this quarter. Endoscopy, too, is growing well (up 11% this quarter), with the company having recently taken the #3 spot in sports medicine and looking forward to the launch of the new 1688 camera. Medical isn’t as exciting, maybe, but still management to grow 12% this quarter. With the company past the challenging integrations of Novadaq and Sage, both of these deals could start contributing more to revenue growth in the future; Novadaq in particular has what I believe is meaningful untapped potential in surgical imaging.

Neuro/Spine Has A Lot To Offer

Neuro/Spine was arguably the disappointment this quarter, with “only” high single-digit growth overall, as the spine business continues to plod along (up 2% organically). Neuro grew 12%, but missed expectations by about 5% without a clear reason that I can see.

The stroke treatment market is getting increasingly competitive, with Penumbra (PEN) doing well with its aspiration-based technology and JNJ’s Cerenovus business growing about 20% this quarter. Stryker is getting a little more aggressive here and is taking a “toolbox” approach that seeks to offer a wide range of solutions to allow surgeons to treat stroke patients with whatever tool they think best for the situation – Stryker is early in the launch of its own aspiration catheter and also recently introduced a new flow diverter product.

On the spine side, the K2M deal is still fresh, but I believe this will be a deal that restores Stryker to growth and a more differentiated presence in spine care.

The Outlook

Stryker has shown that it can do whatever it takes to grow its business – the company has a good track record of internally-developed products, but also a very good track record of M&A. With M&A, Stryker has shown that it can not only find good targets in growth markets, but also small, complementary tuck-in deals (like the recent deals for Invuity and Hyperbranch). More importantly, as seen with MAKO, SBI, and much of the neurovascular business, Stryker has shown that it can and will reinvest and build on those acquisitions to maximize their long-term value.

Maintaining Stryker’s recent pace of growth won’t be easy, but Stryker bulls can pretty succinctly rebut that with “scoreboard” – Stryker has established a strong track record of doing exactly that, and there are a lot of directions the company can still go for further growth (both organic and acquired).

I’m still comfortable with a long-term revenue growth expectation of around 6.5%/year, and I believe further margin leverage and asset leverage can drive FCF margins into the low-to-mid 20%’s over time. This is likely the more aggressive part of my model, particularly as Stryker has had a harder time lately getting to the mid-teens, but I believe that ignores a lot of year-to-year spending that was more of the “investment” variety (including building up the company’s overseas infrastructure).

Aggressive or not, those assumptions really aren’t enough to drive an attractive fair value today, so investors either need even more aggressive growth assumptions or need to be willing to accept a lower required return. Likewise with the growth-driven EV/revenue model that I like to use for med-tech – Stryker sort of “breaks” that model in that large, high-margin companies like this aren’t really supposed to have this sort of top-line growth.

The Bottom Line

Stryker’s dive into the $150’s in December was a consummate “wouda, couda, shouda” moment with this stock. It will likely happen again, but maybe not all that soon and quite possibly at a higher stock price. While this is an excellent company with ongoing growth drivers, I’m not inclined to chase at this point as it’s just too hard to reconcile the expectations and/or expected returns at this level.