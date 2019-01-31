When To Sell: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: A new study indicates professional investors don’t sell well, but maybe the problem is they sell too much.

Investment Pancake: If your dividends grow beyond your income needs, you may wind up with unwanted tax consequences.

Dividend Growth: Too Much Of A Good Thing?

“Let's suppose that your [$100,000 in] portfolio dividends grow by 10% a year next year. And the next, and the next. In about seven years, you're pulling in twice the dividend income you need, and what's more, it's costing you. Your tax bill is going to go up from $0 to about $14,498 (and that's assuming tax rates stay constant). To some people, that's a worthwhile cost for $200,000 in qualified dividends but to other people, it’s like buying a useless $14,498 widget that's just going to end up stuffed in a drawer somewhere.” (Investment Pancake)

New Levels Of Public Debt

“The Treasury Department will issue another record-breaking amount of debt...The Treasury’s total net new issuance in 2018 amounted to $1.34 trillion, more than double the 2017 level of about $550 billion. Estimates coming in for 2019 place the total around $1.4 trillion. Projections for the next four years put the fiscal year deficits in the $1.25-1.4 trillion range. The...US government will spend about $7.0 trillion over the next decade to service the nation’s debt.” (John M. Mason)

New Levels of Corporate Debt

“The ratio of corporate debt to GDP is at an all-time high…Corporate debt has the potential to cause market dislocations when the cycle starts to turn more aggressively. As a result of zero interest rate policy and cheap money, the corporate debt binge has hit its limits.” (Eric Basmajian)

Money Managers Are Bad At Selling

“The researchers' analysis…found that sell decisions were substantially worse than if another asset in the portfolio was chosen to be sold at random.” (Ploutos)

Thought For The Day

Intriguing new research indicates that professional money managers lack skill in selling stocks. This is an interesting idea because sale decisions are half of what takes place in market trading, but if you consider what is presented in the financial media, what you hear or read in market commentary, and in all likelihood, your own thinking about investing, buying outweighs selling.

For those who thought a team of monkeys throwing darts at the Wall Street Journal’s stock pages could outperform professional money managers, which has become something of a widely held view in the index-fund era, this new research may partially vindicate the active managers. As SA contributor Ploutos suggests in his article (quoted above), it may be that money managers actually add value in their purchase decisions, but are just really bad at selling. And why is that? Writes Ploutos:

The investment managers in the study devoted many more resources to buy decisions than sell decisions, with sell decisions often viewed as liquidity for additional buy decisions…For some reason, it is sexier to identify and increase positions in undervalued assets with higher expected returns than pare exposure to positions in overvalued assets with lower expected returns.”

One thing that seemed pretty clear prior to this new research is that that both professionals and individual investors collectively make poor buy and sell decisions. We can make this inference by virtue of the consistent outperformance of index funds vs. professionals, and even on the basis of non-index funds vs. holders of those same funds, who consistently underperform their own mutual funds by roughly 3.5% a year, based on the annual Dalbar fund-investor survey. But who knew, that in the case of active managers, the fault lay more on the sell side?

If S&P 500 index funds have annual portfolio turnovers of about 3% a year, and your average managed fund turns over its portfolio at a rate of 89% a year, according to Morningstar, then maybe a big part of that sell-side problem is excessive selling.

This whole debate puts me in mind of investing legend Phil Fisher’s classic statement:

“If the job has been correctly done when a common stock is purchased, the time to sell it is almost never.”

--

