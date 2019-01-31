AMD: No Hangover After All?

My price target for AMD stock remains at the level of $30 by the end of 2019.

While the guidance was revised slightly to lower numbers, the overall expectations are relatively positive, especially compared to other companies.

The company managed to successfully withstand the crypto hangover and datacenter segment's oversaturation, in contrast to Nvidia and Intel.

AMD's (AMD) quarterly results had been highly anticipated due to the recent events related to Intel's (INTC) results and Nvidia's (NVDA) guidance. Many analysts projected negative dynamics in the company's performance and huge misses on main metrics due to "crypto hangover" and a slowing semiconductor market. However, although AMD did demonstrate a slight miss on revenue, the overall results turned out to be substantially better than expected.

Hence, the company reported Q4 2018 revenue of $1.42 billion, up 6% year-on-year. Although the number is lower than expectations, the actual miss amounted to a negligible 1%, which is an insignificant number when it comes to a company's results. EPS of $0.08 was also in-line with the average projections, although no growth was recorded in this metric year-on-year.

Based on the results, the stock surged after-hours more than 10%. To remind, this is an unusual performance for AMD shares, which tend to drop significantly even on a positive earnings surprise.

(Source: Aurora trading platform)

The next trading day, the stock went even higher, reaching the level of $23, which signifies a high level of investors' confidence.

Going through the numbers, the first thing that comes to the attention is the annual growth in revenue. In 2018, the company's sales increased 23% year-on-year, driven by higher revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment, with Q4 sales growing 6% despite tough economic conditions mentioned by the likes of Intel and Nvidia.

Moreover, gross margin went up from 34% a year ago to the current 38%, which marks a significant improvement in the financial efficiency for AMD. Consequently, operating income surged more than 200% in the year from $127 million in 2017 to $451 million in 2018. It can be expected the trend in the operating income improvement will continue through 2019, since AMD projects gross margin to expand by another 3 percentage points.

In addition for Q1, 2019, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 41%

Financial improvements allowed AMD to reduce its total debt (short-term plus long-term) from $1.395 billion to $1.25 billion in the year. This signifies the corporation feels strong enough to reduce its obligations without hurting the business.

The degree of the "crypto hangover" and datacenter segment's slowdown turned out to be manageable for AMD

Regarding the so-called "crypto hangover", the situation is not as severe for AMD as it is for Nvidia. The latter slashed its revenue guidance for Q4 by almost 20% from $2.7 billion to $2.2 billion, citing the inventory problem and slowdown in the Chinese economy. Therefore, Nvidia's Q4 revenue is expected to be down 25% year-on-year.

In contrast, AMD managed to show an increase in revenue in its recent quarter, which demonstrates the crypto-related difficulties are not so significant. Hence, in absolute terms, the company's inventory went up by a mere 22% in 2018 from $694 million to $845 million. Considering inventories as a percentage of revenue, the number actually went slightly down from 13.2% to 13%. Although Lisa Su mentioned inventory as one of the issues which will influence the company in Q1 2019, the problem should not have much impact beyond this period.

Additionally, the datacenter segment went up in the quarter year-on-year, as EPYC and server GPU products have gained solid traction over the last years. The increase was primarily driven by the higher market share, as the overall market for enterprise solutions experienced a slight slowdown, according to Nvidia's and Intel's comments. Here is what AMD said regarding the current situation:

I don’t think we would have a very different view of the market as others may have stated. Our story really is a share gain story. In addition, semi custom revenue is expected to be lower year-over-year, while Ryzen, EPYC and Radeon datacenter GPU product sales are expected to increase

FY 2019 guidance looks just fine

Another interesting and important point was the guidance. The company projects revenue to increase high-single digits in 2019, in other words, by about 8-9%. It is expected that such headwinds as difficult inventory channel and tough macro environment, which were mentioned above, would diminish in the second half of 2019.

While headwinds remain in the graphics channel and macro uncertainties are causing some caution in the first half of 2019, we believe we are well positioned to gain share throughout the year and accelerate growth as we ramp our next generation 7 nanometer products.

Interestingly, this goes in-line with the guidance of other tech corporations such as Western Digital (WDC) and Intel, as both expect the market conditions to improve in the second half of the year.

Again, AMD's overall growth is forecasted to be primarily driven by gains in market share, rather than by pure expansion of the market itself. This places AMD in a slightly better position, compared to the rivals who expect the market to shrink in 2019. Coupled with the expected growth in margins, bigger market share will likely lead to solid improvements in earnings.

But I think what we've said before is that after reaching the mid-single digit market share in the fourth quarter of 2018, we would expect it would take another four to six quarters to reach 10% market share. In addition for Q1, 2019, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 41%

Thus, it can be calculated that a 9% growth in revenue and a 3 percentage points improvement (from 38% to 41%) in gross margin would lead to about 17.6% increase in gross profit, which creates avenues for AMD to further boost its earnings.

The $30 target for 2019 is reiterated with a buy rating

As always, I updated my DCF model for AMD in light of quarterly results, incorporating lower revenue growth with faster margin expansion. I also updated the information on cash and debt positions. The current assumptions are as follows:

The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 14%, with a 9% increase in 2019 and 15% growth from 2020 to 2023. EBITDA margin will grow from 13% in 2018 to 22% in 2023. It is noticeable that the assumptions on the margin are quite conservative, considering the fast margin expansion that AMD has shown over the last years. The effective tax rate is estimated to grow from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2023. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 6.3%. The cost of equity capital (25.2%) is calculated using CAPM, with 2.5 beta, 2.7% risk-free rate - which was the approximate U.S. 10-year bond yield while writing this - and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 24%. The number remained similar to my last estimation made after Q2 results.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

(Source: Author's model)

As a result, the model shows $24 billion equity value under the base-case scenario, which assumes the EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 21 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). In this case, the current fair value of the stock is $24.

By the end of 2019, the model shows the stock should reach the target of $30. This would correspond to about 40-45 P/E ratio, which is a significant number given low expected revenue growth.

However, it can be argued that substantial improvement in margins and continuously increasing market share will be catalysts for earnings growth over the next couple of years. With the launch of the 7nm family of products, the corporation will be well positioned against competitors. Therefore, AMD remains one of my top picks for 2019, even after the 130% run that has been observed over the last year since my first buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.