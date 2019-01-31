AWF: Starting 2019 Off Strong

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund continues to trade at a double-digit discount to its NAV, at almost 12%, presenting investors with a relatively cheap entry point. Furthermore, the fund has started 2019 on the right foot, seeing its market price and NAV rise consistently, all while maintaining its previous distribution level. This is of paramount importance to AWF, as the fund saw a distribution cut in 2017, but has been able to keep its current level consistent since then. Finally, while my outlook for corporate debt, especially below-investment grade debt, is neutral for 2019, I believe the asset class has some support at these levels because the current outlook for interest rate hikes is now quite dovish. Given that reality, I expect investors to continue to be drawn to the above-average yields of lower rated debt, at least in the short-term.

Background

First, a little background on AWF. The fund is managed by AllianceBernstein and seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in corporate debt securities from U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries. The fund currently trades at $11.28/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0699/share, which represents an annual yield of 7.4%. I believed the fund warranted a buy signal when I covered it in September, but since that time, the total return has been essentially flat, after accounting for distributions. While this short-term return does not sound too impressive, it did come during a period of extreme market volatility, so, all things considered, a flat return was not that unattractive. Furthermore, I see a couple positive attributes for the fund going forward, which I will discuss in detail below.

NAV and Valuation Discussion

To begin, I want to touch on the fund's NAV, as that measures the performance of the underlying portfolio. Over the course of 2018, AWF saw its NAV decline consistently, which hurt overall fund performance, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

The fund's struggling underlying performance was a key reason why I was not bullish on AWF at the beginning of last year. Eventually, I turned more positive, as I felt the fund's NAV trend would eventually reverse and the discount to own it was just too large to ignore. In hindsight, my call was a bit premature, as AWF continued to struggle as higher interest rates in the U.S. pressured the fixed-income sector as a whole, and global funds got hit particularly hard as the appreciating dollar had a negative impact on many emerging markets whose debt is in U.S. dollars.

With that backdrop in mind, I now see some reasons for optimism. AWF has started off 2019 reversing its declining NAV trend, seeing a steadily uptick since hitting a low at the beginning of the month. To illustrate, I have compiled some relevant metrics on the fund's NAV for January:

Current NAV (as of 1/29) 2019 NAV High 2019 NAV Low % Gain (1/3/19 - 1/29/19) $12.77/share $12.78/share $12.32/share 3.65%

Source: AllianceBernstein

As you can see, after a pretty poor fourth quarter, AWF has seen its underlying value experience a nice pop in January, which has helped keep the discount at a fairly attractive level, even as the share price moves higher.

My takeaway here is that AWF is seeing some strong performance in the short-term, yet its valuation is still similar to where it was during 2018, when the NAV was dropping steadily. Specifically, AWF trades at a discount to NAV of just under 12%, which is actually slightly higher than where it stood back in September. Therefore, I view AWF's short-term NAV performance quite positively, and believe the large discount is somewhat unjustified at this time.

Distribution - Staying Steady

When it comes to AWF's distribution, I am especially focused on the consistency, as the fund had a distribution cut back in February 2017. When it comes to CEF investing, I view distribution cuts extremely negatively, even for those investors who are not investing primarily for current income. This is because even if an investor can withstand a cut to their income, the share price is likely to face a steep correction because of the cut, which means total return is likely going to drop along with the income, at least in the short-term. Therefore, I would have been hesitant to buy AWF at anything but a discount in 2018, until the fund proved the sustainability of its new distribution rate.

Fortunately, with the distribution staying constant to start 2019, we have now seen two full years with a steady rate. This provides me with some additional confidence that the new distribution level is sustainable. While the history is still fairly short-term, I would be willing to take this gamble because the fund's valuation is not priced for perfection. All considered, the current market price seems to reflect this shorter distribution history, which tells me the cut from two years ago does not raise any red flags right now.

To gain a sense of AWF's current income production, I reviewed the Q2 earnings report. While this data is a bit dated, it does provide some insight into how the fund is performing year-over-year, illustrated in the chart below:

Metric Q2 2017 Q2 2018 YOY Gain Net investment Income $15,257,853 $16,125,662 5.7% Per Share $.17 $.19

Source: AllianceBernstein (with calculations made by author)

Given this slight improvement, I feel a bit more comfortable on the distribution, especially since management maintained the rate since this earnings report came out. However, it does indicate the fund was earning less than required to pay out the distribution for the quarter, so I will want to critically examine the next earnings report, which should come out next month, to see if additional progress has been made.

Important Tailwinds - Dovish Fed and Declining Supply

Now that I have discussed AWF's underlying performance, I want to turn to the macroeconomic environment, and point to some attributes that should be bullish for high-yield this year. To start, let us take a look at interest rates in the U.S., set by the Federal Reserve. Last year, the Fed raised rates four times, and this was instrumental in bond's lackluster performance, as the rising rates pressured underlying asset values. While the outlook seemed similarly hawkish for 2019 for a while, the Fed has seemingly shifted course, and now investors expect more dovish behavior, which should provide support for all types of fixed-income classes. While the Fed has signaled it is open to raising rates this year, the futures market is not convinced. Current forecasts from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, are predicting that interest rates will end the year where they began, with less than a 30% chance of one (or more) increase, as illustrated below:

Source: CME Group

This outlook, while very dovish, seems somewhat realistic after the Fed's first policy meeting of the year (on 1/30). The Fed announced rates would remain at current levels for now and, importantly, stated the Committee would be "patient" before determining whether or not further rate hikes would be appropriate.

My takeaway here is this is positive for fixed-income, and especially high-yield, as interest rates will remain under historical norms for likely the first half of 2019, and perhaps even all of 2019. Therefore, the hunt for yield should continue, and the above-average yields offered by below-investment grade credit will continue to look attractive.

A second point has to do with high yield supply, which could provide some price support going forward. Importantly, as interest rates have been rising and refinancing has been less attractive for corporations, new yield issuance fell quite substantially in 2018. In fact, there was negative net supply for the year, and gross new issuance was actually down about 40% compared to 2017. To illustrate, the chart below shows the high yield bond supply issuance levels for the past few years:

Source: Schroders

As you can see, supply was down throughout most of 2018, but leveled off mid-year, only to accelerate the drop again at the end of the year. This limited level of supply should provide some technical support for the underlying assets, even if conditions deteriorate further. If investors want exposure to high-yield debt, they will be competing for a shrinking amount of available assets, and that is a positive for prices, all other things being equal.

Bottom Line

AWF is a high-yield fund with global exposure, which saw its share of volatility in 2018. Despite an attractive valuation, the fund did not garner enough investor interest to avoid the underperformance in fixed income last year. Despite that backdrop, AWF has started off 2019 on a positive note, with its share price rising sharply, and its NAV reversing its negative trend to push noticeably higher. This simultaneous price action has given investors a nice return so far this year, but also kept the fund attractively priced, as it currently sports a 12% discount. With this valuation level, the fund deserves a look, and its steady distribution payouts for the past two years help my comfort level on a fund that has seen prior income cuts.

Of course, risks abound in the high-yield credit market. Interest rates have risen, and global growth is expected to slow. These are two trends that will pressure corporate profits and, therefore, their ability to pay back their debt. With debt levels at record highs, this is a concern. However, some tailwinds should help counteract this environment. One, the Fed has backed off its hawkish rhetoric and injected words like "patient" into its official statements. Furthermore, the declining high-yield issuance levels should provide some price support for the outstanding assets, especially if this asset class remains in favor. Therefore, I see AWF as reasonably priced, and with a generally positive outlook going forward, and would recommend investors consider positions at this time.

