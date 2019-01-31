Dollar General: Index-Crushing Returns

Source: Google Images

Dollar General (DG) appears to be a stock with strong buy catalysts ranging from formidable capital appreciation, strong growth prospects, a dividend yield, and healthy financials. As one of the largest dollar-store chains in the U.S with more than 15,000 stores and a market capitalization of $30 billion, the discount retailer displays strong competitive advantages and a runway for growth. This article discusses DG's business strengths, financials, valuation, and revenue growth prospects.

Investment Thesis

Despite the physical retail environment generally not promising substantial year over year returns, Dollar General has remained the exception to rule. The company has sustained index crushing capital appreciation of around 25-40% a year, with the stock being up nearly 402% since the company's IPO in 2009. DG's 15,000+ stores distributed across 44 states sell more than 10,000 different products ranging from groceries, consumables, apparel, and seasonal merchandise at considerably low prices. DG stores have very broadened geographical diversification. The company's astronomical store count, distributed across the majority of the United States, even surpasses larger competitors ranging from Walmart (WMT) with 6,363 stores to Target (TGT) with 1,822 stores.

In business, we are taught that a considerable business scale is advantageous to extracting cost efficiencies and scaling growth; however, DG has mastered the art of small scale retail operations. The majority of DG locations are situated in small rural towns with fewer than 20,000 residents. However, in spite of a smaller clientele base, Dollar General can profitably and cost-effectively operate in these environments, offering a wide assortment of products with individual price points frequently less than $1. From a monetization standpoint, DG stores are inherently resistant to competition as they are located in areas that are unsupportive of larger retail chains such as WMT or TGT. Additionally, a smaller physical store configuration enables DG to minimize construction, lease, employment, and operational related expenditures, allowing the company to more efficiently execute on sales and margin expansion.

Dollar General has differentiated itself as a bargain shopping brand, providing consumers with low costs items, the majority of which are in the $1-5 range. The company is capitalizing on an unfortunate economic reality for many American families. With manufacturing jobs being drastically reduced by overseas manufacturing, a broadening wealth gap in America, and economic difficulties on the horizon, DG has and will continue to be a large beneficiary, providing low-income families and rural households with low-cost everyday items. In addition to lower income customers, DG appeals to bargain shoppers and the broader consumer base who are naturally attracted by low prices.

However, contrary to what one would initially anticipate, even with extremely low priced dollar items, DG has maintained high profit margins, consistently exceeding even Walmart's and Target's gross profit margins. The explanation for DG's high margins arises from the company's strategic price and product offerings, as not everything throughout the store is priced as a bargain, products can be off-label private brands, and the quantity of product can be reduced to improve profitability. Even still, DG engenders the perception of a discount and value brand from the company's strong marketing "Dollar General" Name and the company's low pricing on a wide variety of items.

For the past decade, Dollar General's revenues have increased on an almost linear trajectory, sustaining consistent year over year expansion. The company's business model of selling low priced dollar items to increasingly price-conscious consumers has been wildly successful. Continually deteriorating macroeconomic trends pose a tailwind for DG. In various parts of the country, the effects of the last recession, incremental wage growth, and the shift from full time to part time employment has facilitated financial hardship, enabling low-cost retailers such as DG to help remediate these financial difficulties. It appears as though middle-class consumers are being subjected to a financial squeeze in which their credit card debt is expanding rapidly, older individuals have little to no retirement savings, and finding a well-paying full-time job instead of working in the retail or service industry is difficult. DG will continue to benefit financially from the deteriorating financial position of consumers; however, the company fulfills the niche of providing consumers with inexpensive everyday items helping to reduce their expenditures. DG has also outlined plans to open 975 new stores distributed throughout the United States, which will be another tailwind for revenue expansion.

Financials, Dividend, and Valuation

From a financial perspective, DG is well positioned. The company has positive shareholder equity, sufficient liquidity reserves of $278 million, and a conservative long-term debt load. Dollar General's exceptionally high cash flow business makes debt easily covered at 74.8% coverage. Furthermore, the company offers a dividend yield of 1.01%, which although not particularly enticing, allows for significant growth as the company's dividend payout ratio is conservative at only 17%. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, DG is slightly overvalued with a share price of $115 as compared to a future cash flow value of $103.

Final Determination

In spite of being slightly overvalued, Dollar General's stock price is well deserving of an 11% trading premium. The company's formidable business characteristics, financial stability, strong growth prospects, and appealing dividend growth opportunities illuminate a capable business operation offering continued monetary rewards for shareholders. I think DG still has a long growth trajectory ahead and the company will continue to fare well even in a negative economic environment. Dollar General remains a strong buy.

