The Many Puzzling Non-Answers Tesla Provided On The Conference Call

Contrary to the past (remember April-May 2016?) Tesla now refuses to give out the Model 3 deposit backlog.

Regarding Europe, Tesla did not explain why it thinks the widely-circulated order sheet indicating barely 16,000 Model 3 orders is incorrect.

On China, Tesla did not talk about its (lack of?) production license, or the terms under which it can import batteries from Japan and the U.S.

For starters, Tesla claimed that its current cars perform “full self driving” on highways right now. That’s clearly not true.

On Tesla’s conference call, many questions were either dodged or answered in the most questionable ways. I outline the top examples.

Several things were said on the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 conference call on Jan.30 that are at a minimum highly questionable. Let’s review the transcript for these issues: here.

Let’s start with “Full-Self Driving.”

Martin Viecha

OK. The next question from Alex is, can you please share an update on full self-driving and Tesla Network development? When will customers start to see full self-driving features? What's the best case time line for a Tesla Network to go live?

Elon Musk

Sure. We already have full self-driving capability on highway. So from highway on ramp to highway exit, including passing cars and going from one highway interchange to another, full self-driving capability is there.

Whatever Tesla’s definition of “full self driving” is, it’s not remotely close to what any normal person, or anyone in the automotive industry, would consider accurate. The first word in FSD is “full.” What does “full” mean? That’s obviously the ultimate. You can’t go beyond “full.”

Any reasonable definition of FSD is driverless. No person in the car. That’s what the industry defines as Level 5. The car will drive by itself, with nobody in the car.

But don’t take my word for it. Just listen to Elon Musk himself, from his Autopilot 2.0 announcement in October 2016: Transcript: Elon Musk's Autopilot 2.0 Conference Call.

“Basic news is that all cars exiting the factory have hardware necessary for Level 5 Autonomy so that’s in terms of cameras, compute power, it’s in every car we make on the order 2,000 cars a week are shipping now with Level 5 literally meaning hardware capable of full self-driving for driver-less capability.”

- Elon Musk, October 19, 2016

In other words, Elon Musk knows about Level 5, and presumably the CEO of a leading company in the space is aware of the industry definition of Level 5. Still, by this simple standard, what was said on the Jan. 30 conference call was as false as it gets.

Every Tesla today requires a person in the car when you are driving it on the highway. And when you are driving it on the highway, you are required to keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. If you end up in an accident, that’s what Tesla says in its defense.

The only car in the market today where the driver is allowed to take the hands off the steering wheel is the Cadillac (GM) CT6. That’s nice, but it’s not even Level 3, which is when you can also take your eyes off the road. Tesla today also resides inside the Level 2 parameters, just like Cadillac.

I'm not the only one who was aghast at this claim by Tesla, that its current cars are “full self driving” - No, Elon, the Navigate on Autopilot feature is not'full self-driving.

Let’s move to the next question:

Martin Viecha

OK. Let's go to the next question, which is, if and when will Tesla switch Model S and X to 2170 battery cells? What percent range improvement do you expect?

Elon Musk

We have no plans to switch S and X to 2170 and can't comment on huge product developments.

Um, Tesla does little else but to comment on huge product developments. Elsewhere in this very conference call, Tesla talked at length about other future products such as Model Y, the semi truck and the pickup truck. In fact, the very next question was about just those, and Tesla management gave a long and detailed answer to the future of Model Y, pickup truck and semi truck.

The next question came from JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, and it was about the China factory:

Ryan Brinkman

Thanks for taking my question. I think - the amount that you've spent on lands for Gigafactory Shanghai in the classification operating cash flows, is there any guidance you can provide us in terms of how to think about capex for this facility going forward? And can you discuss the source of funds for the project?

In Tesla’s response, it did not address what was important - but admittedly not asked in the JPMorgan analyst’s question: Do you have a production license for your factory in China? This is important because the CEO of Telsa’s Chinese electric car competitor Byton, on Jan. 6, claimed that Tesla does not have such a license: here.

Perhaps Tesla obtained such a license between Jan. 6 and Jan. 30. This would have been the natural opportunity for Tesla to inform us accordingly. If Tesla doesn’t have it, when does it expect to obtain one? But, crickets.

Next up, the analyst from Oppenheimer:

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. Can you talk a little bit about the geographic dispersion for the guidance for 2019, where you're expecting the Model 3s to sell through as well as the other models?

Elon Musk

Well, I think we did, actually. Yes, it's clear in our letter.

Well, it’s actually not clear at all in your letter. That’s why he asked. We obviously know that the Model 3 is and will be sold in all the major geographies in North America, Europe and Asia, but the letter does not provide for a breakdown of the year’s unit sales guidance. That’s why he asked the question!

Still, management does not appear to know or remember what it wrote in its investor letter, because here is what it said:

Elon Musk

Yes. Maybe in the order of 350,000 to 500,000 Model 3s, something like that this year. Compare this with what Tesla wrote in its investor letter, published earlier that afternoon: here.

“In total, we are expecting to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019…”

That’s not just Model 3, but also Model S, X and any other vehicles. The CEO answered the question with a Model 3 number range that was higher just for the Model 3 than for Tesla’s investor letter guidance for all vehicles combined. One senses that someone is just making things up without remembering what had been written and signed immediately prior (see Elon Musk’s signature at the bottom of the “Outlook” page where the 360,000-400,000 guidance was given).

UBS then asked about battery supply for the China factory:

Colin Langan

And just as a follow up. You commented that you expect China to be online by the end of the year, but there's a lot of articles that the battery supplier - you're looking at different battery suppliers. But, I mean, do you have a battery supplier? Because it seems kind of close to when production is supposed to start.

Elon Musk

Well, there's really three things: The cell, the module and the pack. We will be making the module and the pack. So it's really just a question of cell supply. And we can essentially use any (high density) (ph) 2170 chemistry. And we expect to be a combination of cells produced at our Gigafactory in Nevada and cells produced in Japan and cells produced locally in China. And we feel confident to have a sufficient supply to hit the 3,000 units.

The CEO’s answer goes to a few important questions. First, China hasn’t given domestic status (no to tariffs, yes to subsidies) to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) unless those batteries come from government-approved sources. Typically, that has meant a Chinese company producing batteries in China, such as CATL. That’s why other automakers setting up BEV factories in China source their China BEV batteries mostly from CATL.

Has Tesla been given an exemption from this rule? Will Tesla get the tariff-free and subsidy benefits by importing battery cells from Japan and the U.S.? If so, that would be big news. Tesla did not even bother commenting on this.

Besides, Tesla now says they can use any high-density 2170 cell. I thought Tesla had some sort of proprietary battery advantage? Apparently not.

Never mind, Tesla’s CEO went on to wax poetically about the demand for the Model 3, and in his answer he's clearly gunning for a Nobel Prize in Economics:

“The demand for - the demand for Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is affordability. It's just like people literally don't have the money to buy the car. It's got nothing to do with desire. They just don't have enough money in their bank account. If the car can be made more affordable, the demand is extraordinary.”

Wow, just wow. So you’re saying that if you lower the price of something, more people will buy? That’s very educational. Investors had no idea. The economics profession bows in awe.

Goldman Sachs asked about Model 3 orders from Europe and China:

David Tamberrino

So like orders above, I think I've seen like 20,000 order levels for Europe and single-digit thousands for China is better than that, Elon?

Elon Musk

Yes, absolutely.

The background to this question was obviously this order sheet from Europe: here. It counts the highest Model 3 order numbers country by country. The European total is 16,402 as of this writing (Jan. 31).

Perhaps this order sheet is somehow wildly incorrect. Perhaps its methodology is wrong. Whatever it might be that would make it wrong, this was the opportunity for Tesla to explain it.

Instead, Tesla’s management just said, effectively, that the number was too low. Well, might it explain why, and by how much? This is critical in terms of trying to estimate sales in the coming months. Tesla did not even try to explain.

Finally, we get to the elephant in the room: Tesla’s much-vaunted 420,000 Model 3 deposits (reservations).

David Tamberrino

OK. Then just lastly on this demand thread, customer deposit came in again over $100 million. Is it possible to give us an update? I know you don't think it's really a relevant number but I do want to know. Explain why on the reservation count, where you were 450,000, you started delivering. And I ask this because I think we're just all trying to understand how much incremental demand you think there is based on what you see at that lower price point if, say, there's over half of those people that are still waiting for that 75k base model to come out. That would be interesting, and I think that's what you're seeing but I just want to confirm that.

Elon Musk

So Deepak, do you want to...

Deepak Ahuja

Yes, I mean, I think reservations are not relevant for us.

Oh really? Not relevant for Tesla? I remember Tesla raising money in May 2016 (equity) and August 2017 (debt) where the reservation number was front and center.

The CEO himself tweeted out the number incessantly after the Model 3 reveal, sometimes within hours after the last update. It was "the" story at the time.

But now? It’s irrelevant. Can’t say. Next question.

“I don't think it's appropriate to share the reservations number.”

- CFO Deepak Ahuja

Clearly it was perfectly appropriate before this week: Elon Musk on Twitter.

“Over 325k cars or ~$14B in preorders in first week. Only 5% ordered max of two, suggesting low levels of speculation.”

Conclusion: Lots of gaps and errors

The Tesla Q4 conference call left many questions unanswered. It dodged any forecast as to how many cars would be sold in the March 2019 quarter. Will it be nearly as many as the over 90,000 units sold in the December 2018? If not, how big is the shortfall expected to be?

Crickets.

Over the last two quarters, Tesla has sold approximately 90,000 cars each. That’s 360,000 annualized. Yet, its guidance was for 360,000 to 400,000 cars in 2019. That’s anywhere between zero and 11% sequential growth, compared to the 2018 exit rate.

By that measure, Tesla will be growing a little in 2019, perhaps zero. Clearly not an impressive growth story.

One of these days, Tesla will be valued like a regular car company - and you all know where they are trading, well below 10 times earnings on average. If and when that gets applied to Tesla, there’s a decimal point coming off Tesla’s valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.