Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2019

Company Participants

Shiwei Yin – Investor Relations

Raju Vegesna – Chairman

Kamal Nath – Chief Executive Officer

M. P. Vijay Kumar – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns – Sidoti & Company

Allen Klee – Maxim Group

Thank you Julie. Hi everyone. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of our participants on behalf of Sify Technologies Limited. I am joined on the call today by Raju Vegesna, Chairman; Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer; and M. P. Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer of Sify.

Following the comments on the results, there will be an opportunity for questions.

Some of the financial measures referred to during today’s call and in the earnings release may include non-GAAP measures. Sify's results for the year are according to the International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS, and it will differ somewhat from the GAAP announcements made in previous years. A presentation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures and of the differences between such non-GAAP measures and the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP will be made available on Sify's website.

Before we continue, I would like to point out that certain statements contained in the earnings release and on this conference call are forward-looking statements rather than historical facts, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described.

With respect to such forward-looking statements, the company seeks protections afforded by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These risks include a variety of factors, including competitive developments and risk factors listed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and public releases. Those lists are intended to identify certain principal factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, but are not intended to represent a complete list of all risks and uncertainties inherent to the company's business.

Raju Vegesna

Thank you, Shiwei. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call. The enterprises that seek out for an IT partner look for relevance, comprehensive and cost-effectiveness. Sify has consistently delivered, leveraging our complete ICT eco-system and quicker turnaround as an agile partner. As Enterprises increasing focus on their core area of operations, our focus is now to build relevant vertical strengths across industries. As the Government’s digitalization moves gather speed, we should see a broader demand for our service bouquet.

Let me now bring Kamal Nath, our CEO, to expand some of the business highlights for this past quarter. Kamal?

Kamal Nath

Yes thank you Raju. There has been a consistent, increasing demand from enterprises and government to move their workload to cloud. In addition, the inevitability of data residency within the country will demand domestic – will demand a robust network to support such a transition. These are reflecting positively on demands for our “Cloud@Core” service lines and a larger offtake of our network capacity. Our focus on building vertical solutions is also being sounded out by clients from different industries and is giving a distinct character to our revenue mix, profitability and order book.

In line with the precedence at last quarter, I would like to expand some of the business highlights and our growth drives. Revenue from Data Center centric IT Services grew by 2% over the same quarter last year. Segment-wise, revenue from Data Center Services grew by 34%, Cloud and Managed Services grew by 78% and Technology Integration Services grew by 113% respectively, while Applications Integration Services fell by 70%. This change should be viewed in light of the delivery of a large government contract last year.

Revenue from Telecom centric services grew by 18% over the same quarter last year. Segment-wise, revenue from Data and Managed Services grew 19%, while revenue from the wholesale voice business grew by 14% over the same quarter last year.

I think I will expand upon the growth drivers. The Indian IT market is undergoing big changes in consumption pattern of services. With start-ups driving the disruptions and demand from Tier II and III cities picking up, Enterprises will rely heavily on automation to overcome the demographic challenges. Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, IoT and Machine Learning are increasingly becoming the tools-of-choice to accelerate their go-to-market. All of these will require a flexible and agile platform to keep pace with the business changes and growth. Cloud, Data Centers and hyperscale Network are the demands that Sify fits to cater to. A detailed list of our key wins is recorded in our press release which is now live on our website.

Let me bring in Vijay, our CFO, to elaborate on the financial highlights for the past quarter. Vijay?

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Thank you, Kamal. Allow me to present the financial performance for the third quarter of financial year 2018-19. Revenue for the quarter was INR 5,732 million, an increase of 10% over the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter was INR788 million, an increase of 12% over the same quarter last year. Net profit for the quarter was INR312 million, an increase of 9% over the same quarter last year.

Capital expenditure during the quarter was INR1,181 million. Cash balance as of the end of the quarter was INR1,262 million. Our strong network and data service – data center service lines are seeing a logical off take despite a tightening marketplace. While we continue to pursue investments in datacenter infrastructure, we’re also seeing clients increase their engagements across out multiple service lines. This along with our fiscal prudence will help us broaden our revenue base.

I will now hand you over to our Chairman for his closing remarks, Chairman?

Raju Vegesna

Thank you, Vijay Kumar. With automation gaining grounds, clients are realizing the advantage of engaging service providers like us who can offer them multiple services from one roof. Our focus is to build a comprehensive ecosystem to cater to this demand.

Thank you for joining us on the call. I will now hand over to operator for questions. Operator?

Greg Burns

Good morning. So I guess over the last year we've seen a pretty significant rise in your working capital. I was wondering what is driving that and did you draw down on that at all this quarter? And I will stop there. Thanks.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

The working capital increase is attributed to few of the large technology integration services projects which we are currently executing. And those projects once completed will get monetized. So that’s contributed to the working capital increases.

Greg Burns

Okay. And in terms of your – where were your net debt? And at the end of the quarter what was your debt balance at the end of the quarter?

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Yes, if you permit me to tell you in INR terms the debt balance as of the end of quarter was about INR3,609 million as of the end of the quarter.

Greg Burns

Okay. And that's long term and short term?

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Of these maturing in the next one year term, approximately is about INR870 million.

Greg Burns

Okay, great. Thank you. Then could you just talk about your – the AIS business? I know you had a tough comp there from last year, but down 70% feels like maybe there is some other things going on there, maybe a slowdown in the business, declines in demand. I just want to get an understanding for why that business is so lumpy? Thank you.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Kamal would you like to respond?

Kamal Nath

Yes. So this has been nominated because of one contract which went through a renewal where we could not win that again. So that was a significant contract for us for the past several quarters. And obviously there has been a discontinuation of that revenue stream. So ours not so good performance around the application business was exactly because of that.

Greg Burns

Okay. So it was a contract that you actually lost, not necessarily a test that occurred that didn't recurred this year, that's what's driving the declines.

Kamal Nath

Absolutely, absolutely.

Greg Burns

Okay so I guess what's your view on that that business going forward is this kind of a good run rate, is there a pipeline of opportunities to get that business growing in? How do you view AIS from a growth perspective going forward?

Kamal Nath

Right, so that business is seeing good run rate momentum, but this quarter also previous quarter for which we have declared the results. It has show good run rate business but that is one large contract which once the renewal cycle came it did not go in our favor. And it was a government RFE, so based on the pricing it got decided as audiences favor. So it is just the reflection of the one of the deal not happening, not exactly a reflection of the overall growth prospect of that particular business line.

Greg Burns

Okay great. And just lastly, in terms of your liquidity position obviously you've been increasing your CapEx this year. Do you have enough liquidity to fund your current pace of CapEx? Do you feel like you're going to need to need to raise some additional capital, given your outlook for network and data center investments?

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Yes we generally have stayed away from making forward-looking statements. Nevertheless, for the time being we do have cash generation. And we have done financial closure for funding the datacenter expansion projects which are already underway. And we do not see an immediate need for a fresh capital at this point in time.

Greg Burns

Okay. And sorry, one last one, what was your cash flow from operations this quarter?

M. P. Vijay Kumar

The cash generation from operations this quarter was about INR970 million, INR305 million for the quarter.

Greg Burns

Okay. Thank you.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

And period ended – for the nine months ended it is INR2117.

Greg Burns

Alright, perfect. Thanks.

Allen Klee

Yes, hello, for your data centers related businesses could you give us kind of a roadmap of your plans of building out data centers, percentage wise, how you think about how that can expand over the next couple of years? Thank you.

Kamal Nath

So to answer to that question is Allen is that we are continuously growing the data center business that’s one of the hot subjects we are going in the India market. So we are going to launch three data centers this quarter, one in Hyderabad, one in Calcutta, another one in Mumbai. In the next four years, current from nine data centers we were planning to build up to 17 or 18 data centers across the five or six metros across India.

Allen Klee

That's great. And the way to think of it is for each one of those new centers, they're relatively similar in size or amount that you can rent out to the average data center that you have today?

Kamal Nath

No, the teams we are going to build, couple of them are hyperscale data centers, hyperscale, for hyperscale cloud provider. Second site that’s going to be smaller, smaller means the current kind of data centers. And our [indiscernible] a couple of them have 10 megawatt and second one is probably we are looking at a campus of 25 megawatts to 30 megawatts.

Allen Klee

Okay. And then just some comments on the overall competitiveness of the data center market in terms of supply and demand with your competitors and what that means for pricing on renewals. Can you give us some color on that? Thank you.

Kamal Nath

There are people or building, because data center businesses a big growth is going on at this point. Yes, you are right, there are competitions. And the pricing point of view we are reasonably well set up. And the market is good for the data centers.

Allen Klee

Okay. And then moving on to cloud and managed services and technology integration you had very high growth rates in both of these areas. Can you give us some thoughts of how we can get some confidence that these can be very good long-term growth areas?

Kamal Nath

I think that is going to be a good growth. I don't know whether we see the same number growth every quarter over the quarter. But on our cloud and technology integration business we will be substantially – we hope to continuously grow. We don't know what the numbers will be, but it is a growth market in India.

Allen Klee

Okay. And then in telecom your growth rate outperformed what I was expecting, can you just comment on kind of what the main factors there and why this is performing so well?

Kamal Nath

So there are two ways I look at it how the telecom grows. One is our telecom domestic market needs for our enterprise customers and other side of the growth we see is the OTT players and content providers, cloud providers are coming, they also need connectivity. And we are seeing the growth there also. So we are looking at both sides of the growth. So at the end of the day as the cloud market is growing, it has to be connected.

Allen Klee

Okay. Thank you. Is there any – I know that there was talk of some regulation to require that data gets stored in-country. Is there any update on that?

Kamal Nath

So, I think, currently the government GO is issued to be GDPR like European countries, but in India government still is not strictly following it, but I think they're giving time to people to catch up. We hope that one will pull lot of the demand for the data centers and then our network services.

Allen Klee

Okay. Thank you.

Raju Vegesna

I will just supplement two points on that. One is the central bank of the country has given a directive to the entire banking system that the data residency has to happen, that has already been mandated and it’s happening.

As far as the rest of the ecosystem is concerned for all the OTT and e-Commerce players, the equivalent of GDPR regulations for India, the government has already prepared the bill. It is awaiting formal legislation, but all the players are getting ready to embrace the same. So enough time has been given to players to get ready for embracing.

Allen Klee

Thank you, very much. Last question, I think one of the ways that your company distinguishes itself is a combined solution of information and telecom services, could you perhaps give some –an example of kind of how that won you some business in the quarter recently?

Kamal Nath

Go ahead.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Yes, so just to give you an example, one of the significant wins which we had in the last quarter was, a well-known insurance company in India they migrated their workloads to public cloud, except for the core insurance, which stands on AS400. So in that contract, while we are migrating now, it’s a work in progress now, the project implementation phase. We are migrating them to hyperscale public cloud.

The entire connectivity piece to hyperscale cloud, connecting the data center and disaster recovery network, connecting – providing the security solutions around the hyperscale cloud all these things are part of the contract. And one of the reasons why we won the contract is because there was no other competition who could offer such a comprehensive solution. And all with in-house services which in this case all belong to Sify.

So in that same contract we had using our hyperscale cloud, our migration services, security services, management services, our telecom connectivity links, the data are mostly for the IBM’s AS/400 servers, including disaster recovery center – disaster recovery service from Sify. So it’s a good question you have asked.

And this is why, I think, when the organizations are looking for cloud transformation we have got a great role to play. We’ve got a great role to play to partner with them. Particularly, the organizations who have been in the past partner with the traditional IT players. And now they are migrating to and availing the services of new-age ICT players like Sify.

Allen Klee

Great, thank you so much.

Greg Burns

Alright, I just had a follow-up on the – you drew some – you made a color on the equity capital from your promoter group, I think, this quarter. I just wanted to understand the structure of that deal, how do you have access to that? Is there like annual triggers on when you can call, or can you make additional calls on that capital at any time you want? Thank you.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Yes. As per the Indian regulations we have freedom to make a call as and when the company requests. We had a uncalled capital of INR900 million out of which we have called up INR300 million to fund our expansion projects, and balance we will make a call as and when we require it for funding the future expansion.

Greg Burns

Okay, great.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Thank you.

Greg Burns

And then just a follow-up on the Telecom Services, I guess you gave some color on why the data portion of that is growing, but I just want to understand what drove the strong growth on the wholesale voice, was there anything in particular this quarter that might not repeat going forward? It just seemed like that growth was outsized relative to what we've seen in the recent past. Thank you.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

As far as the wholesale voice business is concerned, the last three quarters have been fairly consistent. The growth of 14% what we have shown here is vis-à-vis last year same quarter. And in the last three quarters we have scaled up on our hubbing business and it’s been a consistent performance so far.

Greg Burns

Okay, great. And lastly, where did debt-to-EBITDA stand at the end of the quarter? And kind of what's your comfort level in terms of leverage for the business going forward? Thank you.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Okay, the long-term debt-to-EBITDA as of 31 of December on an annualized basis is one-third. And we have the opportunity to leverage another one-third, typically in India, which is a developing economy where debt capital comes with some tax break. The Indian financial system recognizes leveraging up to two-thirds of EBITDA. I'm talking about the long-term debt, long-term debt which is the repayable debt. I'm excluding working capital debt for this.

Greg Burns

Okay. And then I guess one more since you brought up taxes, why is your tax rate zero? Do you have some tax assets that you're…

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Yes, got your question. The company had accumulated losses in the past before we had the new principal shareholder and the transformation of the business. So those past losses along with the new capital addition which is happening, which is eligible for accelerated depreciation, have given us the necessary tax breaks.

And from this financial year we are subject to what we call as the minimum alternate tax, but that minimum alternate tax has a credit of 15 years period to be availed. And given our tax related estimates it’s carried as deferred tax asset in our books. So that's the reason why we have nil taxation now.

Greg Burns

Okay. I guess on normalized basis, what would your tax rate be?

M. P. Vijay Kumar

On a normalized basis the tax rate is 34%. But the government has committed itself three years back to bring down the tax rate to 25%. And they have made two progressive steps. Based on the entity they've already brought it down to 25% for the entities who have annual revenue of INR2,500 million. And government is committed to reduce the overall tax rate in the near-future for all enterprises.

Greg Burns

Okay, great. Thank you.

M. P. Vijay Kumar

Thank you.

Kamal Nath

Thank you everyone for joining us on the call. And we look forward to interacting with you through the year. Have a good day. Thank you.