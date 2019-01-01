Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) remains an intriguing, yet frustrating, investment option in the security space for me. On one hand, I like the company’s strong cash flow and large installed base. On the other hand, I continue to believe that the company has under-invested in the business and allowed Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT) and others to grow at their expense. With management stepping up its sales and marketing investments and an easier set of comps in the first half of 2019, the time may be ripe for Check Point to post a little momentum and perhaps outperform in a market that could still be pretty dicey in 2019, even though underlying security spending should remain healthy.

Beating Where It Counts

Check Point didn’t post a perfect quarter, but I’d argue it was no worse than decent, as the company came in ahead of the Street on most metrics that matter.

Revenue rose 4%, which frankly isn’t great for a software/security company, but that was still about 2% better than expected. Product revenue continues to erode (down 3%), but blade subscription revenue rose nearly 13%.

Margins were also healthy, with non-GAAP gross margin improving 40bp year over year and beating expectations by 10bp. Operating income fell more than 4% from the year-ago period, but rose 12% qoq and beat by about 3%, with operating margin shrinking 460bp yoy but still beating expectations by 60bp.

Deferred revenue jumped 13%, with short-term deferred revenue up about 12%. Billings were up 9%, beating expectations by more than 5%, with current billings up 8%. While I’ve already seen some analysts carping about declines in product billings, I think that’s just the way it’s going to be for Check Point going forward, particularly given the transition in the business.

Guidance for 2019 was okay, though it will give bulls and bears alike something to anchor their cases. Revenue was on target relative to expectations (the midpoint of the guidance range matched the average estimate going into the qurater), but the midpoint of management’s range only contemplates about 4% growth in a year when security spending growth should be meaningfully higher than that. Management also guided margin expectations down, with a target almost two points below the prior expectation. Given that the revision is due to increased business investment (spending on sales and marketing) and the absorption of loss-making M&A like Dome9, I don’t really see this as a problem.

Familiar Debates Still Relevant

Check Point continues to sport some of the best margins and free cash flow margins you’ll find in software, and that is both the good news and the bad news. That strong free cash flow gives Check Point staying power that other companies simply don’t have, and I believe it can help anchor valuation if and when the market (both the real-world security market and the perception-driven stock market) gets rocky. It’s also an anchor in other way, though, as I continue to believe that Check Point under-spends on the business. There is certainly a point of diminishing/negative returns for sales and marketing spending, but I believe Check Point has underspent relative to Palo Alto and Fortinet (among others), and paid a price for it in the form of losing some market share to these rivals (both Palo Alto and Fortinet are expected to post much higher double-digit billings growth for this comparable quarter).

I also still believe that Check Point underspends on R&D and is to slow to innovate. Yes, it is cheaper to hire engineers in Israel than in Silicon Valley, but the fact remains that Check Point is never on the leading edge of new offerings and isn’t the company moving the bar up in terms of what enterprise security can be or do. Fast-follower strategies can work, and Check Point is far from a failing company, but if you’re not going to be first with innovation, I believe you need to make sure you don’t drop the ball when it comes to sales and marketing.

The Next Few Quarters Should Be Better

Between increased investment in sales and marketing, an ongoing firewall refresh, new product introductions, the Dome9 acquisition, and easy billing comps for the first half of 2019, I believe Check Point is well-placed for some strong billing growth numbers in the first half of 2019. The comps will get more challenging in the third and fourth quarters, but hopefully those new product introductions and increased S&M investments will continue to offer some tailwind for the business.

One potential risk is the ongoing growth of the company’s Infinity offering. If adoption accelerates, that is going to hurt near-term billings and deferred revenue numbers (but lead to better long-term numbers). I think that’s understood by the Street and most investors, but you never really know how the market will react to lower-than-expected quarterly growth numbers even if there’s a good reason for it (and it is for the long-term good of the business).

The Outlook

My basic expectations for Check Point still haven’t changed. I expect the company to generate long-term revenue growth around 4%, as the company’s sizable installed base counterbalances share loss to more aggressive rivals and an ongoing evolution in the security space (one that doesn’t necessarily strongly favor Check Point’s legacy strengths). I do expect a slower pace of FCF growth, as I believe the company’s margins will be vulnerable in the future to more competitive pressures.

Still, those adjusted cash flows do support a fair value a bit above today’s price and suggest a total long-term annualized potential return of close to 10%. For a company that scores well on quality and stability metrics, that’s not bad. I will again note, though, that “value” stories don’t often work out as well in the software space as you might think; it’s a growth-driven sector and the stocks of slower-growing companies often underwhelm. To that end, the shares are not undervalued using a mixed growth/margin formula that I have found effective in determining “fair” EV/revenue multiples for software stocks.

The Bottom Line

In the low-to-mid-$90’s, it would be really easy to like these shares, but that’s not the opportunity on offer today. As is, I think Check Point is a decent name, and one that could do better if the economy and stock market get more volatile as 2019 goes on. I’d probably prefer to own Check Point in tandem with a riskier, faster-growing security name (a sort of barbell investment strategy), but as is I think there’s a decent investment case for Check Point today.