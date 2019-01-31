Tesla: Unsettling Comments From The Earnings Call

The call ended with the announcement of the second retirement of CFO Deepak Ahuja and the introduction of his young and inexperienced replacement.

As we have come to expect from Tesla, their quarterly results webcasts are never boring, and this one was no exception.

(photo by author)

It has been three quarters since a Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) conference call centered around CEO Elon Musk had me as fired up as I was Wednesday night. What started out as a pretty mild and semi-informative investor call turned decidedly disconcerting once we got to the analyst questions, and ended with a mystifying announcement.

For about an hour and a half, I had been enjoying myself dissecting the Q4 financials upon their release just a few minutes after the market closed. I was making notes for a new article. But by 6:30 p.m. EST, it was clear a completely new article was needed first.

What investors and analysts heard last night most likely took listeners through a full range of emotions: Puzzlement, outright anger, and shock were just a few that come to mind. For investors, in totality, last night was a red flag warning of trouble ahead.

After opening remarks, some good questions provided by Say.com from actual Tesla investors were read and answered. Almost as if he knew what was coming, Musk spent most of his opening remarks talking about proposed solutions to service center and parts problems that are apparently getting worse, or at least have been floated high enough within Tesla to catch Elon's attention. This subject had been the first of the five questions investors voted they were most concerned/curious about.

For most of the first half of the conference call, Musk was able to keep his habit of rambling in check, and some good information flowed out from him and his staff members.

Once the analysts began to ask their questions, things took a turn to the "good, bad, and ugly". Here are the top six comments that I found the most distressing for investors.

"Demand is insanely high... It's just like people literally don't have the money to buy the car" - Elon Musk

Musk made this statement in response to a question from Emmanuel Rosner at Deutsche Bank about Chinese sales volume. After more than a decade at Tesla, you would think Musk would know the difference between "interest" and "demand". Ask 1 million men if they would like to own a Ferrari and 99.5% will probably say yes. That is interest. Only the 0.5% or so who could and would actually buy one is your potential demand pool. Same applies to Model 3. If you can't afford a Model 3 at current prices, you are not part of the demand pool. That is the reality of the car business.

"Only making cars for China and Europe" - Elon Musk

In response to a question from David Tamberrino from Goldman Sachs about European Model 3 orders, Elon Musk claimed Tesla right now is "only making cars for China and Europe".

We are hearing from news sources that 3,500 cars a week are being built for European export. So, according to Musk, that means all remaining production is headed to China. So, either U.S. orders are at zero or only being filled from the 7,000 or so units of unsold inventory that is sitting around in lots here in the U.S. (More info on this can be found in my last article here). Yet, the website promises I can order any version Model 3, in any color, and get delivery in the next 4 weeks. Seriously?

Considering Chinese orders are rumored to be under 10,000, why would Tesla be shipping 1,500 to 2,500 cars a week to China? I can understand wanting to get some inventory cars there in case the tariffs return to 40%. But in answer to another question, the issue of Model 3 affordability/competitiveness in China is already an issue since American built EVs get no tax incentives or rebates there. The fact is any remaining U.S. built inventory will be large paperweights once Shanghai Model 3 production begins. The alternative will be to ship those U.S. built units back to the U.S. for modifications for another market. And if tariffs do go up again, interest in American built cars will fade dramatically due to Chinese nationalism, similar to our "buy American" sentiments.

In response to David's follow-up question about current reservations levels we heard:

"Reservations are not relevant" - Deepak Ahuja

Not true! They were relevant in July 2017 when Musk was evangelizing the 518,000 number at the handoff event (later corrected to 455,000 after accounting for cancellations). The share pricing soared on this information and has been the justification to many shareholders for the lofty SP ever since.

But since 2017, the numbers have been "not relevant" to Tesla management. Sorry, but that is absolutely incorrect. Tamberrino was right to ask (as he has before and been shut down each time). It is a measurable factor in determining remaining potential buyers not only for current models but also the SR due out sometime this year.

It seems the numbers are lower than Tesla would like, so they refuse to share the current information. As you will read in a comment below, anything that might negatively impact the share price becomes worthless information or unnecessary actions. Share price seems to still be the underlying focus of the Tesla team.

"Thinking about demand, almost zero" - Elon Musk on Model 3 in Europe

In response to a question from Daniel Ives at Wedbush Securities, Musk seemed adamant his focus was on getting cars shipped and delivered as fast as possible, presumably to get paid for them. While analysts were trying as best they could to get some facts on actual real demand and 2019 guidance, Musk was as tunnel-visioned as I have ever heard him.

What numbers Musk gave for 2019 Model 3 production were conflicting as the call wore on. At one point, he was confident of 500,000 Model 3 deliveries even during a recession. Yet, in another comment, 500,000 will require strong sales from all three major markets and strong production from Shanghai. But wait Mr. Musk. You just said earlier Shanghai will not be at rate until 2020, just ramping up in late 2019. Fremont is incapable of producing 10,000 Model 3s per week, limited to about 350,000 annual units which you also just said would not be sustainable at 7,000 per week until the end of 2019. So, where will those other 150,000 or so units get built this year?

"Holding off (on Model 3 leasing) due to (impact on) GAAP financials" - Elon Musk

This comment was the second most shocking of the entire webcast. I wish I could have seen the facial expressions of the analysts and other staff at the table with Elon.

This came in response to a question from Dan Galves from Wolfe Research about when leasing for Model 3 would be offered and what percentage of Model S and X deliveries have been leased units.

The answer bordered on "ludicrous mode". If sales could be increased by just 10%, offering a lease option could increase real demand by 35,000-50,000 units in 2019. But instead, Tesla is worried about the optics of the impact on the financial reports? That is unreal but gives us a very clear focus on what matters at Tesla. Musk can talk all he wants about sustainability and saving mankind, but when push comes to shove, share price is what matters most.

The lack of valid residual numbers is rumored to be preventing leasing. Tesla also is no longer in the financial position to guarantee residual values. Leasing not only is effective for business owners who can write off the entire monthly payment and avoid long depreciation schedules, but leases offer serious sales tax savings. Sales tax on most leases is based on, and added to, each monthly payment. So, on a 36-month lease, the lessee never pays sales tax on the full value of the car as would occur with a purchase and is paid at the time of delivery. The lower the lease payment, the lower the sales tax, regardless of the capitalized cost of the vehicle. So, the higher the residual, the lower the total payment and cost of ownership over the term of the lease.

It was humorous when Musk and Ahuja were bantering around a lease penetration number for S & X of 20% or so. Twenty percent of sales? How is that not a significant motivation for leasing in Musk's world of Teslanomics? In my opinion, the lack of a Model 3 lease program has nothing to do with the GAAP financial impact. The problem is no one has been able to create a program that makes financial sense to the lessor.

Now, as the call was wrapping up, Musk drops the bombshell of the night:

"Deepak Ahuja is retiring... again" - Musk and Ahuja

The fact this seasoned veteran is retiring, again, was not as devastating as the announcement of his successor, Zach Kirkhorn.

Kirkhorn has been with Tesla since 2010 but left for two years from 2011 to 2013 to get a Harvard MBA. His latest position was as Vice President - Finance. A post he has held for less than two months. In looking over his resume on LinkedIn, he seems to have no public accounting experience at all. I expect Kirkhorn's tenure to be even shorter than Jason Wheeler's.

So, now, Tesla has a new Chairperson of the Board with zero automotive experience and a new Chief Financial Officer with no public accounting experience. Musk is back in total control of Tesla in less than two months with no one to stand up to him. It seems Musk has been able to sidestep any controls the SEC had hoped to use to rein in Musk's questionable activities.

Tesla long investors need to take a deeper look into the comments from this conference call. SA has a written transcript of the call available (here). It is only once every three months that investors get this much inside information to the thoughts and actions being taken by Tesla management. Use this information wisely before putting your hard-earned money at risk. My advice is to hedge your long bets with put options as the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund reportedly has done. Or better yet, get out completely. There are much safer bets among public stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.