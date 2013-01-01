The final quarter of 2018 was an ugly time for the stock market in the U.S. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract traded to a high at 2944.75 during the first week of October, and by the end of December, it had declined to a low at 2316.75, a drop of 21.33%. The correction in the stock market caused more than a little concern from market participants across all asset classes.

Stocks fell as the U.S. Federal Reserve continued to hike short-term interest rates. In December, the Fed increased the Fed Funds rate for the fourth time in 2018 as they tightened credit in response to robust growth data when it came to employment and GDP figures in the U.S. At the same time, the rote program to reduce the central bank's swollen balance sheet that is the legacy of almost a decade of the quantitative easing program continues to push interest rates up further out along the yield curve. Higher rates tend to put pressure on stocks.

At the same time, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China has caused Chinese economic growth to slow. As we learned in early 2016, when a slowdown in China created a sharp six-week decline in U.S. equities, when China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with a case of the flu.

As we are coming to the end of the first month of 2019, stocks have recovered from the December lows with the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract at the 2641 level on January 29, up 14% from the low just one month ago. Many of the factors that weighed on the stock market at the end of last year have not disappeared, and it is likely that the U.S. stock market is far from out of the woods when it comes to the potential for future bouts of selling.

Stocks tend to take the stairs higher and the elevator to the downside. The VIX index is a measure of the implied volatility of put and call options on stocks in the S&P 500. The VIX often acts like a put option on the stock market as the measure of price variance increases during times when stocks are moving to the downside. The iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN product (BATS:VXX) is a highly liquid short-term trading product that moves higher alongside the VIX index.

The recent recovery of 16.6% in the S&P 500 futures contract occurred because of rising optimism over the potential of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, a continuation of substantial earnings from U.S. companies on the back of tax reform, and a general environment where every dip in the stock market has been a buying opportunity for decades. Moreover, a pivot from the Fed to a more accommodative path towards conducting monetary policy was responsible for the latest leg to the upside.

However, there are signs that selling could return with a vengeance, and that means price weakness in the VIX and VIX-related instruments could provide excellent opportunities on the long side over the coming weeks and throughout 2019.

Recent earnings point to Chinese economic weakness

While corporate tax reform in the U.S. continues to bolster profits, it could be masking the impact of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Over recent weeks, we have seen more than one company warn that the protectionist environment is weighing on their business activities and profitability.

The first warning came from Tim Cook at Apple (AAPL) who told the market that China was responsible for poor iPhone sales. The price of Apple stock dropped from a high at $233.47 on October 3 to its current price at $168.82 on January 31, a drop of over 27.5%. This week, earnings at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the company that manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, were lower than expectations. CAT cited economic weakness in China for their disappointing performance. CAT stock dropped from $136.89 on January 25 to a low at $123.15 on January 28, a decline of over 10% before it recovered to just under $132 per share on the final day of January. Apple and Caterpillar are just two of many companies that experienced woes as the Chinese economy weakens and the trade dispute with the U.S. continues.

Data from China is a problem

The most recent economic data out of China reflects the trade dispute. China exports far more to the U.S. than vice versa, so tariffs and retaliatory measures have weighed on the world's second-largest economy. While GDP growth was at 6.6% in 2018, the fourth quarter growth data was only at 6.4%. The impact of China's economic travails is evident when looking at the prices of Large-Cap Chinese shares on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the China Large-Cap iShares ETF (FXI) dropped from a high at $54 last year at this time to its current level at $43.03 on January 31 or 20.3%. By comparison, the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) was at $286.63 last year at this time and has moved to the $270.05 level as of January 31, a decline of 5.8%. Economic data from China has been weighing on their domestic share prices, and that is beginning to filter through to the U.S. market given the recent earnings reports from companies like AAPL, CAT, and others who depend on the world's most populous nation for a substantial percentage of their earnings.

U.S. economic data will reflect the shutdown

Last Friday, the most prolonged government shutdown in U.S. history came to an end. While workers are back work and the government will pay them for the period that they were not at their jobs, the economic data from that period will begin to hit markets later this month. GDP growth, employment, retail sales, and other data that the markets watch like hawks will reflect the 35-day period where approximately 800,000 workers found themselves without a paycheck. The ancillary impact of the shutdown is likely to filter through the economy and show up in the data on a short-term basis.

While it is likely that the markets will view the period as a speed bump, the U.S. faces another potential shutdown in two weeks as the deal only provided for a three-week reprieve. The border security issue which underpins the shutdown continues to be a contentious factor has not disappeared nor is there a compromise between the House of Representative and the Trump Administration on the horizon at this time.

Moreover, optimism over a trade deal with China has boosted stocks over the recent weeks, but if the negotiators do not agree, the protectionist wave could continue to weigh on Chinese stocks and, by extension, U.S. equities.

A trade deal could have mixed blessings if China capitulates and no deal would be a disaster

While a trade deal between the U.S. and China would likely lift stock prices in both markets initially, the longer-term effect could be entirely different. While moving the needle on trade would be beneficial to the U.S. markets, China is in a position where compromise means giving in on U.S. demands. If China capitulates on more than a few issues, it could continue to weigh on their markets and the profitability of their companies which could continue to cause their economy to slow. Therefore, a trade deal could result in mixed blessings, but no agreement remains the worst case for markets.

The stock market in the U.S. continues to face challenges from China, political divisions within the U.S., and a host of other issues facing the world. The volatility in the stock market we witnessed at the end of 2018 was a reaction to a myriad of factors that are still clear and present dangers to equity prices. One market that continues to flash a warning signal these days is gold.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of gold has rallied from its mid-August low at $1161.70 to its most recent high on January 31 at $1325.40, a rise of 14.1%. Even though stocks have recovered, the gold market continues to tell us that the potential for market volatility is a clear and present danger in markets across all asset classes.

Buy volatility on dips

In December, the VIX index moved to a high at 36.20, but the rebound in stock prices in January has sent the volatility index back below the 17 level. The potential for a return of downside volatility in the stock market could make the VIX rebound over the coming days and weeks. The iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN product has net assets of $888.45 million and trades over 40 million shares each day. The fund summary for VXX states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return. The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return (the 'index') is designed to provide access to equity market volatility through CBOE Volatility Index® futures. The index offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects the implied volatility of the S&P 500® at various points along the volatility forward curve.

VXX is a short-term vehicle, so timing is an essential factor when it comes to using the tool to take advantage of moves to the downside in the U.S. stock market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the VXX ETN has made higher lows and higher highs since early October. Buying on dips and taking profits on rallies has been the optimal strategy over that period. VXX has traded in a range from $36.35 to $48.80 so far in 2019, and at $38.69 on January 31, it is close to the bottom end of the trading band.

If U.S. stocks are not out of the woods, the VIX and VXX could be tools to enhance trading results over the coming days and weeks.