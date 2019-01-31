Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Shimon Alon

Thank you Allison, and thank you everyone for joining our call today. With me is Dror Harel-Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer; and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer. The fourth quarter was a very strong end to a record year. In addition, we're pleased with the continued momentum that we entered 2018 with. In the fourth quarter we achieved license revenue growth of 67% year-over-year and total revenue growth of 42% year-over-year.

During the quarter we won more large deals driven by our extended product suite and addressing larger scope of customer needs. We closed more deals with both new and existing customers, repeatedly winning against the competition. Let me share a few highlights of our key wins this quarter, which will help demonstrate the growth opportunity as we head into 2019.

In the quarter we won several strategic deals each over $1 million. These wins demonstrate the value of our solution to all leading corporation. These companies selected our differentiated product over the incumbent and other solution. In addition, each of these deals represent significantly extension opportunity some already in 2099.

Another point to highlight is the higher attach rate of Attunity Compose, our solution for automating the delivery of analytics-ready data sets. Without such automation customers need to spend considerable time, resources and cost in the manual development process. In the fourth quarter Compose was included in 50%, five zero, in 50% of the 10 largest deals. This demonstrates its synergy and unique value proposition with Attunity Replicate and its contribution to increasing the deal value. We expect to see this trend continue in 2019.

Another highlight is that 80%, eight zero of the 10 largest deals in the quarter were for data lake and data warehouse initiatives. We see growing demand in the cloud, while we also continue to see on premise data lake deployments. With customers selecting Attunity regardless of which data center, data lake or data warehouse they use.

The strong fourth quarter closed out record deal for us. We are pleased to report full year 2018 license revenue growth of 61% year-over-year and total revenue growth of 39% year-over-year.

I would like now to discuss the market opportunity and the investments we are making to capture a larger sale.

The market for cloud and analytics continued to grow and represent a large opportunity, which we believe we are very well positioned for. Cloud adoption continues to accelerate with more enterprises adopting cloud -first strategy, as well as hybrid and multi-cloud platforms including Amazon, Microsoft Azure and Google. Our proven technology and solutions are well positioned for making customers' needs to make data available in the cloud effectively and in real time.

Next, the adoption of modern analytics platform including data lake and cloud data warehouse is accelerating and expanding. We are seeing a broader variety of data lake solutions on premise in the cloud and in hybrid environment. In all of these lakes customer needs to accelerate the delivery of analytic ready data, which we uniquely enable with the automation provided by Attunity Compose.

In addition, we are seeing fast adoption of cloud data warehouses and are well aligned with offerings from Amazon, Microsoft and Snowflake to help customers automate the process of building data warehouses in the cloud.

Finally, making data available in the cloud and for analytics creates bigger challenge for enterprises that build their business with SAP and Mainframe system. We provide unique solutions that address the inherent complexities in this system, enabling such enterprises to accelerate and automate the process of making the data available in real time for cloud and analytics solution.

Looking at this market opportunity, we are increasing our investments in product innovation to extend, differentiate and scale our offering. We're making investment Attunity Replicate with plans to introduce technologies that will accelerate the delivery of new sources and targets of endpoints. Beyond delivering more value to customers this expansion will generate more revenue opportunity with new as well as existing customers.

We are increasing our investment in Attunity Compose to expand the availability of its automation technology to more data lake and cloud data warehouse platforms. We believe these investments will strengthen its unique value and differentiation in automating the end-to-end process of providing analytic ready data sets. In addition, we are investing in aligning our technology with modern deployment of topology such as Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud Services, to enable elastic scalability and high availability.

With this market opportunity and unique product offering, we're investing in growing our sales organization and customer field operation. In 2019, we will grow the sales organization in the US and in Europe by 50%, five zero percent going from 40 to close to 60 quota carrying sales people. In addition, we will continue to invest in growing and optimizing our field operation organization to accelerate customer success and ensure renewal of recurring revenue and add on sales.

As part of this strategy, we have established and will expand an extra team with deep knowledge and expertise in designing analytics solution. With this investment, we are addressing the large market opportunity and we are well positioned for continued growth in 2019 and beyond.

Before we introduce our 2019 outlook, I will now ask Dror to review in greater detail the financial performance. Dror the floor is yours please.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you Shimon and good morning everyone. As a note all fourth quarter 2018 results are compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. We reported record revenue of 26 million for the quarter representing a 42% increase from 18.3 million.

Total revenue for the quarter included license revenue of 17.1 million, a 67% increase from 10.3 million and maintenance and service revenue of 8.8 million, a 10% increase. The increase in maintenance and service revenue is primarily due to increased maintenance revenue from the growth of our installed customer base and consistent high maintenance renewal rate.

Gross Margin increased to 89% from 86%. R&D expenses increased 38% to 4.9 million from 3.5 million. The increase is primarily due to an increase in headcount, additional compensation and related costs and subcontractors cost to support the increased activity.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 29% to 13.9 million from 10.7 million. This is primarily due to the increase in higher revenue, which drove higher commission, addition of new hires including sales personnel, extension of our marketing activities and increase in equity based compensation expenses. The increase was partially offset by capitalization of commission costs this quarter in accordance with ASC 606.

G&A expenses were 2 million, up from 1.2 million. This is mainly due to an increase in headcount, additional compensation and related costs, including equity based compensation and additional corporate activities and legal expenses all to support our growing operation.

Total operating expenses increased 30% to 23.6 million compared to 18.1 million. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased 31% to 22 million, compared with 16.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses this quarter excludes approximately 1.6 million in equity based compensation expenses and the monetization associated with acquisition compared with 1.4 million in similar expenses.

This quarter, we substantially improved our bottom line with operating income of 2.4 million, compared with operating income of 0.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was 4 million compared with 1.6 million.

Our income tax expense for the fourth quarter was 0.1 million compared with 1.7 million. This decrease is primarily due to the reduction in the US corporate tax rate and lower taxable income, mainly due to higher deductible expenses from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSU.

Net income was 2.5 million or $0.11per diluted share, compared with net loss of 1.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share. Non GAAP net income was 4 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of 42,000 or $0 per diluted share.

Moving on to the financial results for fiscal year 2018, which are compared with fiscal year 2017, we had record revenue of 86.2 million for the full year 2018 with 39% increase from 62.1 million. Total revenue for the year includes 61% increase in license revenue to 52.5 million and a 14% increase in maintenance and service revenue to 33.7 million.

Gross margin increased to 88% from 84%. R&D expenses were 16.9 million, representing an increase of 21% from 14 million. This increase was primarily due to the additional R&D personnel, additional compensation and related costs and increase in subcontractor costs.

Sales and marketing expenses for 2018 increased 24% to 44.4 million from 35.9 million. This increase is primarily due to additional personnel, higher revenue, which drove higher commission, additional investment in marketing activities and increase in equity based compensation expenses. The increase is partially offset by capitalization of certain commission costs this year in accordance with ASC 606.

G&A expenses increased 31% to 6.6 million, compared with 5.2 million, primarily due to an increase in headcount, additional compensation and related cost, including equity based compensation and higher corporate related activities and legal expenses.

Operating Income for 2018 was 7.6 million, compared with an operating loss of 2.9 million. Non-GAAP operating income was 13 million, which mainly exclude 5.4 million in equity based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets. This is compared with non-GAAP operating income of 2.2 million, which mainly exclude 5.1 million of similar expenses.

Our tax income expenses were 1.9 million, compared with 3.8 million. This decrease is primarily due to the reduction in the US corporate tax rate and lower taxable income, mainly due to high deductible expenses from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSU.

Net income was 6 million or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with net loss of 6.7 million or $0.39 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was 11.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of 1.7 million for $0.10 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income exclude a total of 5.7 million mainly in equity based compensation expenses and amortization expenses associated with acquisition. Non-GAAP net loss last year excludes 5.1 million of similar expenses.

Now to the balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were 44.2 million in total as of December 31, 2018, up from 38.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and up from 29.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

The increase this quarter is a result of cash provided by operating activities of 3 million and then additional 3 million in proceeds from exercise of employee stock option. The increase this year is a result of cash provided by operating activities of 9.5 million and 6 million in proceeds from exercise of employees' stock option.

Our accounts receivable balance was 19.7 million, compared with 10.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase is mainly due to the substantial increase in revenue and accounting charge of 2 million resulting from the adoption of ASC 606.

When excluding this accounting charge our DSO was 63 days as of December 31, 2018, compared with 54 days as of December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, our total headcount was 299 compared with 256 as of December 31, 2017.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Shimon to discuss our outlook for 2019.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much Dror. As you heard we are very excited about the market opportunity and the momentum that we are seeing in our business. As we shared with you previously, we continue to focus on building the company to generate over $200 million in revenue in the next several years. We are investing more in sales, marketing and product innovation. We believe these investments will enable us to capture growing share of the large market opportunity. We continue to win and build leading brand in the data integration market.

Considering the above, we introduce the following outlook for the full year of 2019. Total revenue will increase to between $104 million and $108 million. And non-GAAP operating margin will be between 14%, one four and 16%, one six. And now once again I would like to thank our long-term and new investors, our great customers, also dedicated members of the Attunity team and the firm support. All thank you very, very much.

Bhavan Suri

Great, thank you. Congratulations again. Nice job there, solid guide too for '19. Let me just jump in maybe Shimon, initially here on the large deal activity, it does sound like the last activity was solid, I just like to touch on how the large deal pipeline looks and some color on sort of how that's progressing and sort of what that growth might look like in '19. So what are you seeing in the pipeline from a large deal perspective?

Shimon Alon

So as you said, we are very pleased with the large deals that we closed both in Europe and in United States. The pipeline continue to grow as before, as you can see the technology that we bring to the market, the outstanding sales force that we have and the strong management that we put in place is really driving the large deals and therefore the pipeline continue to grow.

Bhavan Suri

Great and then if I turn to subscription, you sort of called out to sort of strong uptake of term subscription licenses, I guess what is the mix in the pipeline of subscription look like and I guess is that driven by product demand or market demand for term licenses or are you now incentivizing the sales force deliver term licenses?

Shimon Alon

So first I will answer the - what is driving it and Dror can add some color if needed. First, we'll drive the overall revenue that we're regenerating regardless of it is one year, two year or three year term or perpetual, is the technology that we provide. Today our technology provide a much better, higher ROI and really give the customer an end-to-end solution that they need and others cannot provide. So the first thing that we do very well is provide the right technology driven by the right marketing, the right sales with outstanding support. The way that the customer is willing to buy it, pay for it, there are different reasons for that and I think the market moved more and more into subscription, term license and the like and we definitely adopted it very effectively. As of this year we adopted the term license plus subscription and we follow what the customer needs and what the customer wants. About the mix, I would ask Dror to give a little bit color.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Bhavan. So in Q4 for example, 75% of our data - of the revenues from the data product comes from term based transactions and we aligned the sales model accordingly. In 2019 we believe that this trend will continue to progress and the vast majority of the transactions would be term based in both EMEA and in the Americas. So we definitely see that the vast majority of the transactions in 2019 to be term based with the huge potential of recurring revenues within one, two, three years from now.

Bhavan Suri

Got it, that's really helpful and maybe thanks Dror. I'll throw one at Itamar here. Itamar as you look at - Itamar is on the call right?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Yes.

Itamar Ankorion

Waiting for you.

Bhavan Suri

Good morning. Itamar as you think about this shift, we've talked about if for years sort of the ETL world and now with the speed and the flexibility and the low cost of processing like elasticity in the cloud, you're seeing - you've seen move - ELT move to more like ELT. You're doing a lot more the transformation in the database for the data lake. If you think about that as being a driver for your business, are you seeing that trend? And do you think that trend is picking up and is that for simple transformation cases or are you seeing more and more complex transformation cases happen in database for data lake? How should we think about that being a tailwind for your business, especially with Replicate?

Itamar Ankorion

The short answer is that this is absolutely the direction that we've been seeing in the market for a while and it is being strengthened especially because of the direction the technology platforms used for analytics. As companies adopt data lake the whole notion of data lakes is that you first bring the data to the lake, more through our forum and then transform and prepare the data. So it's a very natural ELT architecture where the vast amounts of data are first delivered to the lake, and only then they are transformed in the lake, so that's one. The second is in the cloud, so when you work in cloud, again, the first thing to do is to get the data to the cloud, the cloud data warehouse or cloud data lake and then apply that transformation. So the transition from ETL or other transformations happens on a dedicated server through ELT where the transformation takes place within the analytics platform is already well under way. It is the - I think more and more the fact the way things are done and Attunity is extremely well aligned with the strand with the evolution and the innovation we've done with Attunity Compose.

So Attunity Replicate takes care of delivering the data into the target analytic environment, data lake, data warehouse or in the cloud and that's kind of ENL all of that process with Compose adding components, and Compose now has the plugs or unique automation technology. Again, Compose takes care of what was traditionally a very manual process, so where the error prone took a lot of time, required a lot of resources, wasn't very agile and what Compose does is it automates the process stating the data that was delivered because by Replicate through the data lake or data warehouse and automate the process of generating the transformation is an output create an analytic really data set. And while we started with Compose on the data warehouse side creating sequel based transformations in terms of this push down transform for ELT, it now support push down into SQL environments like databases, high in Hadoop play based platforms or the cloud services and Spark. So again, we've evolved Compose and as we mentioned earlier, we're going to continue to evolve which aligns with the trend we just discussed.

Shimon Alon

I would just add one thing here. We actually talked about ELT for a long time. I think we started around four years ago. When we say to the market, everybody started to move into ELT and ETL, it's more of the old way to do it. Thanks to the data warehouses that we can see. And actually, that's the move. I just want to highlight that what we do, we do in real time and streaming everything. Some of the ETL companies are doing streaming on the T, on the transformation, but the data availability at the CDC they're accessing the data and moving it. It's still being done in [indiscernible] overnights and alike. So the great things about us is what the customer needs. It's real time data availability ready for analytics and that's what we provide.

Bhavan Suri

Our next question is from Jack Andrews with Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jack Andrews

Thanks, good morning and congratulations on the results. Shimon, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit more about your - the sales force hiring plans, just moved from 40 to 60, quota carriers, if you could talk about maybe what the cadence looks like throughout the year. And I guess the related question would be, do you see any changes in the structure - the structure of your sales organization unfolding as more folks come online?

Shimon Alon

Yes, so first I will say, before we actually started the new hiring and structuring the sales organization last year. About a year ago we got Mark Logan to join us, so we enhanced the management team and with Mark later on joined Steve Foster to run the sales in the US and we have Paul Kelly in EMEA, each one of them doing excellent job, not only running this organization, but focusing on the hiring. Therefore, we started this year with a kickoff meeting with lot of new sales guys that we already hired during Q4 and continue in Q1. On our way to be to be a 60 people quota carrying sales people, today we have around about 47, 48 sales people. We believe that by close to end of Q2, beginning of Q3, we will have about 60%, 70% of the sales people on board. More importantly than hiring the people, it's on boarding them as effectively as quick as possible. And that's again, the news sales management that we have, the promotion that we did within and the new hires are doing outstanding job in on boarding people, much better than we did in the past. So the people will ramp up. We cannot say they ramped up already because we are in the beginning of the quarter. But as we see so far the emphasis on training and on boarding will give us great results. The type of things that these guys brought to the philosophy of the company is sensible retention. Not only we focused on hiring salespeople, we also focused on retaining them and that's what make the entire sales force much more effective.

Jack Andrews

Great, that's helpful and then I guess the follow up question would be, is there a way to think about the mix of revenue coming from your direct sales efforts today versus perhaps partner influenced and how you expect that to trend with both of those efforts continuing to ramp up?

Shimon Alon

When you say positive influence you brought another level of activity in the company. As you know, we are very strong partners with Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake and many of the leads or the sale or the accounts that we are closing are coming from these vendors who need us in order to - for the customer to use whatever they send to the customer [ph]. So the relationships are very strong and many of the activity we have is in conjunction with them. This set aside the revenue, direct revenue, OEM revenue that we are getting. So I will ask Dror to answer the mix if there is anything you can add.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So in terms of referrals, we do see growing referrals from these partners. It can be from Microsoft, Amazon, Snowflake and the others. So the effect of the partner is positively growing. In terms of the OEM, the mix did not change and we expect between 10% to 15% of the license revenue in 2019.

Jack Andrews

Thanks. And then if I could just squeeze one more in. Shimon, you talked about investing more in product innovation this year. Should we expect more I guess, new product skews in 2019 or is this more enhancement of your existing product portfolio?

Shimon Alon

Both, as they say the product innovation grow in order to scale to get more endpoints, more resources and targets, more management layers, so customers can be much more effective. And the same time also to be able to automate. It's a combination of product what you call as skews and more enhancement. Existing customers will enjoy enhancement of the current product at the same time they will have the opportunity to buy more product which would be modular with what we do because we're basically building a platform that is based on the different products that we are building and then we integrate all of them to a platform that provide end-to-end data availability and data ready for analytics.

Jack Andrews

Richard Baldry

Hello.

Richard Baldry

Hi, can you talk about whether Compos is selling back into the existing base as well or is that really mostly on new deals and then where it's bundled on new deals? How much lift is that giving on an ASP basis, 10% higher, 20, 40, so we get sort of an idea of the impact?

Shimon Alon

And I will say that we're very pleased, very, very pleased with Compose. We see a huge growth in Compose year-over-year and we also see the attach rate that we have with Replicate. Actually, as I said on the call, many of the large deals came with Compose. Compose is not just a great product, it is a product that enable us to differentiate. Make data availability is only one step and make data ready for analytics created analytics data sets. It's another important thing that very few if at all companies can do. Combining Replicate and Compose give us a very strong competitive edge and drive the large deals. And the reason we drive large deals because it saves a ton of money to the customer. The ROI is very, very high. We closes a very large deal $1.7 million in Europe that included Compose and the reason the customer were very excited about closing the deal is because he saw that he can let lot of what you call outsource consultant and developers let them go because the focus of what they did was manual work, very expensive that takes a lot of time. So you have an army of people who're sitting there what we call stitching, bending whatever writing scripts to do what we do in minutes with a software and that's what drives the business. So as we are replacing lot of manual expenses and long-term work, this product solution go to existing customers as well as new customers.

Richard Baldry

And how much do you believe the attach rate for Compose is gated by the platforms you support? So as you're adding more platforms, do you think that attach rate just simply climbs because people would have wanted it, but just wasn't available yet? Or is it gated by something else?

Shimon Alon

You are asking a very good question. Actually, the waiting list for additional platform is long. Every data warehouse and every data lake that people have they need Compose. We been so far Compost for hive and Compose for enterprise data lake and we are building it for the additional data warehouses on the cloud. Such as Snowflake, Amazon, Microsoft and others, they will come during the year and after that. So we are following the customer requirements, we're following customer needs and there is a nice queue of people waiting for this Compose to come out.

Richard Baldry

Last thing on seasonality, do you feel like any deals were brought forward into the fourth quarter from the first quarter or nothing unusual to that? And then maybe that will help us think about the pipeline starting the year, what type of seasonality you'd expect for revenues in 2019, whether it would be similar to 2018? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

So I would say, I do not recall and my friends can remind me, but I don't recall any deal that came from Q1, to Q4. I think people needed, but they - whatever was Q4 was Q4 and Q1 will have its own benefit. Answering to what we expect, yes, we expect to see next year about the same numbers percentage wise per quarter as we saw in 2018 and before. It's kind of an historical number that follow us year-over-year. We continue to do about 20% to 21% in Q1. We always do about 30% to 32% in Q4. It's not us, it's the market and it's us and it doesn't matter what you do. That's about what you see. And then you have the Q2 and Q3 and that's how we build the organization, that's how we driving and that's what we do.

Richard Baldry

Our next question is from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks for taking my questions. Dror maybe you could give us a sense of - for fiscal '18 revenue, how much of a benefit came from multiyear billings?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

When you say benefit that's an interesting one, definitely the growth in our revenue come from market demand, it did not come from accounting. We definitely saw in 2018 that the new accounting standard actually helped us to align our pricing model to the way that customers see the spend, budgeted spend, so that helped in that sense, but obviously the growth came from the market and from the strength of our products and solutions. A very nice chunk of the revenues in 2018 came from term base. It was roughly as I said earlier, 75% of the data products in Q4 were term based transactions and the trend will continue. We started obviously slower in the beginning of the year. And we believe that in 2019, the majority of the transaction or the vast majority of the transactions would be term based.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And then maybe for the fiscal '19 outlook Dror, how should we think about license versus service growth?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So normally you see the maintenance grow between 10%, 12%. In 2018 it around 14% and I would expect maintenance and services to grow in 2019 in a similar pace compared with the pace of 2018.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Okay. And then maybe last one if I could. Considering the uptick in attached rates for Compose and the enhanced kind of capability and functionality there, are you overlapping at all with someone the likes of Talent, probably not likely all tiers [ph], but is there any overlap with any other third party vendors in terms of the success you're seeing with Compose? Thanks.

Itamar Ankorion

So the question - hi, it's Itamar. So we've talked earlier - we answered a question about ELT and we explained that we now enable a broader spectrum of - addresses a broader scope of needs from the customer, not only to get the data to the data lake, so that diverse it [ph], but also automate part of the transformation process required to make data available for analytics. The moment we get into that space there is some overlap. There's also - it's also still complimentary, but there is some overlap with most people have traditionally used according to traditional developer centric ETL for that like Talent, Informatica or others. So again the key point is that what we've done where we innovated and differentiated versus traditional ETL is in two aspects, one is moving to a stream, a real time CBC change base data integration process versus a batch oriented process, which ensures a much more efficient and real time transformation and the second which is very important is the agility we deliver to the automation. So Attunity is designed for people that are most early developers, we enable data administrators, data engineers, data architects to easily and quickly configure, deploy and then automatically maintain solutions versus the traditional developer lead data transformation ETL tool and that makes a big difference. So we now address a bigger part of the data integration process. As part of that there is no overlap with some of the - what the traditional ETL tool have down, the innovation, the difference is significant that goes back to some of the notes Shimon made earlier that some of the customers saw the opportunity to significantly make their teams more efficient, thereby reducing the amount of technical development resources they need to own or outsource in order to transform data. They can reapply resources to work on other strategic needs while we automate part of the work for them and very importantly they become much more agile. So the time to value decreases significantly, which is the key requirements from customers today. And their ability to iterate and deliver faster, most solutions faster increases. So there's a lot of value for our customers.

Chad Bennett

Our next question is from Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please proceed with your question.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Most of my questions have been answered at this point, but just to drill down a little bit. You did mention that you don't think any deals were pulled forward from Q1 to Q4, but can you talk about kind of the backdrop as far as the spending environment goes? Was there any situations where maybe there were some sort of budget flush where people - were deals came in 10%, 20% higher than you thought they were as it relates to your pipeline, maybe because people had extra money to spend towards the end of the year, any color on that?

Shimon Alon

What you can see in every fourth quarter towards the end of the year. Every year there are some companies, large corporation that may be easy on releasing the money. We didn't flush of cash or flush of money. We saw customers were prepared to do the deal in Q4. It's not something that we started in mid Q4 it's something that we started in Q3 or even before. The larger deals definitely it's not something that happens overnight. I will say we did not see any impact on any economy issues or any –not in your Europe or neither here, but I think people see what we provide, see the ROI and that's where they're willing to go ahead.

Glenn Mattson

Great and I missed the question on sales force maybe you answered this already, but can you just talk about where you're recruiting from? Is word of mouth getting out that kind of this is a very good growth opportunity and that's attracting people to you or do you have to - is it hard to find new sales guys just some color there?

Shimon Alon

Sales I would say, I think one of the two major reasons for us doing well in hiring. The first one is the success. When people see our success and definitely compared to some other companies in this market that are struggling they would like to join a winning team, definitely sales people who are looking to join a winning team and that's real. The second thing is the sales management and I mentioned already Mark Logan and Steve Foster and Paul Kelly, they're doing outstanding job in looking at the right people, identify the talent that we need and I say more than just hiring a number of people, hiring great talent and great people. Well, we had this year these since kick-off meeting in Miami few weeks ago and when we looked around we saw - we believe the best people in the market. So we're not just hiring, we're hiring the best people from other companies who continue to do very well for us.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. Thanks, Shimon and good luck in 2019.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Glenn.

Shimon Alon

Okay, thank you very much for participating this morning in our call while many of you are freezing today as we are here in New York. I believe our news will warm you up. I look forward to keeping you updated on the advancement of our business in the future and we invite you to meet us any of the following investor conferences. We will invite you to KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit in San Francesco on February 26. As always we'll join ROTH Conference in Orange County, great place to be in March 18 in California and followed that we'll be in Chicago with William Blair in the Stock Conference in June 5. In between we'll join few non-deal road shows with our friends in the banking community. We will be available for meetings, conference calls and with any events we'll keep updating you whatever we would be. Thank you very much and have a great day.

