Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUES) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2019

Stacie Shirley - CFO

Steven Becker - CEO

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley FBR

Alex Silverman - AWM Investments

Ethan Steinberg - SG Capital

As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to the Tuesday Morning Corporation second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker. If you have not received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

Before we begin today's discussion, I would like to make you all aware that some of the information presented today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding the Company's risk factors was included in our press release and is also included in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date of this call.

Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

Steve will provide an overview of the results and strategy, and I will follow with a review of our financial results before we open the call to questions.

I'll now open the call over to Steve.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie, and thank you everyone for joining us this morning for our second quarter call.

We had a solid holiday season comping positively while also significantly improving operating income. I'm pleased with the continued progress we're making in our operating and financial metrics with the most notable highlights being our gross margin expansion of 280 basis points and the $7.8 million and $11.8 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year-to-date periods respectively.

We're focused on managing our business efficiently and generating free cash flow and are pleased to have shown significant progress on both fronts during the quarter and first-half of our fiscal year. We have made and will continue to make business decisions with a goal returning Tuesday Morning to profitability and positive cash generation.

We are pleased to be guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $21 million to $25 million for the fiscal year. We remain focused on driving sales density in our store base. We'll continue to add to our assortment and drive our merchandising efforts to deliver our customers to compelling treasure hunt, which we believe is key to success in the off price marketplace.

For the December quarter, we comped up 1.9%. And while we had one more ad event sale in the quarter versus the same quarter last year, in total our ad events had less inventory, fewer highly promotional items, and less marketing spend in the prior year. We estimate the comp headwind this event pull back was approximately 150 to 200 basis points versus the same quarter last year. It has been our goal to reduce these traditional event sales and instead focus on our everyday values and deal messaging.

From an advertising standpoint these ad events are expensive and inefficient, and we prefer to invest our dollars in our digital marketing campaigns where we continue to see good results. While this decision creates a headwind for the top line, it has a number of other benefits including a meaningful positive impact on our selling margins. This approach reflects our strategy to drive more profitable actions throughout the business.

Based on our sales results in the December quarter and our intention to continue to reduce the size and number of these events in the spring, we are reducing our annual comp guidance to between 2% and 3% for the full year. We are also planning fewer relocations this year than originally budgeted, which I will explain in a moment. Our changing guidance reflects the impact of both of these factors and is not reflective of the tone of our everyday business.

From the perspective of merchandising strategy, we continue to be focused on turn and freshness. We saw a meaningful reduction in our markdowns for both the second quarter and the first-half. This reduction is the result of initiatives to manage our weeks of supply and increase the frequency of our markdown cadence as well as solid execution by the merchandise team. We ended the holiday quarter in a good position in terms of overall clearance.

We are actively editing our assortment to drive turns and slower moving families while emphasizing those families that are experiencing rapid growth. There is significant work being done internally on our merchandise strategy to continue to drive highly compelling treasure hunt and focus on our high growth businesses.

Moving to our supply chain, during the holiday quarter we saw significant operational improvement and realized cost efficiencies. Our processing cost per piece declined meaningfully. We also successfully implemented DC bypass. And along with our work with DC consolidation, we're gaining efficiencies in our transportation network. These initiatives are now in full swing and we look forward to realizing the associated benefits of efforts like these as we move through the spring season. And just to touch on our ongoing work as we map out our future distribution footprint. We made substantial progress on this analysis and expect to provide an update on our next earnings call

On the real estate front, during the quarter we opened two stores, closed one store and relocated three stores. We remain disciplined and flexible with regard to our real estate portfolio. Over the next 12 months approximately 25% of our store fleet comes up for renewal. We will aggressively renegotiate our rents and we'll close stores opportunistically should those negotiations not result in a reasonable outcome for Tuesday Morning.

Looking forward, while we are starting to see compelling relocation and new store opportunities, as always these have to be balanced against the economics of existing rents as we renegotiate them. As I previously mentioned, we've not completed as many deals as we originally expected at the start of the year and we currently expect moderate real estate activity as the market shakes out. Given this, as Stacie will discuss, we are reducing our expectations for capital expenditures this year.

In summary, we feel good about our performance during the first-half of the year, and the substantial improvement in EBITDA we have delivered year-to-date. Tuesday Morning has meaningful opportunities for profit improvement and we remain focused on disciplined execution of all our key initiatives to position our Company for long-term profitable growth.

Stacie will now go over our financial results and our outlook in more detail.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Steve.

In the second quarter, net sales were $338.4 million, up 1.4% from Q2 last year, despite having four fewer stores this year, and comp sales increased 1.9%. Comp transactions increased 1.1% and average ticket increased 0.8%. Stores relocated over the last 12 months continued to deliver strong performance, contributing approximately 170 basis points to comp sales in the quarter driven by both better real estate and larger average store footprint.

Gross margin increased 280 basis points for the second quarter to 34.5% compared to last year's gross margin of 31.7%. Gross profit increased to $116.7 million, an increase of $11 million versus $105.7 million in the same period last year, driven by continued improvements in initial merchandize mark-up and reduced markdowns.

As Steve mentioned, shrinking our reliance on our traditional ad events has had a positive impact on gross margin. Also benefiting gross margin this quarter were lower supply chain costs, as our cost per piece in our DC's increased meaningfully. Partially offsetting all of these improvements were increased freight cost, largely due to transportation cost headwinds including higher fuel charges in addition to shipping higher volumes this year.

SG&A expenses were $100.4 million for the second quarter compared to last year's expenses of $97.4 million. And as a percentage of net sales SG&A de-levered 50 basis points to 29.7% compared to 29.2%. Higher rent and depreciation as a result of our ongoing real estate strategy continue to be a headwind or the factor in driving the SG&A deleverage this quarter.

However, as Steve discussed, we continue to experience positive results when we renegotiate our leases and have seen the rate of growth in rent expense slow. Also contributing to the increase in SG&A expenses were increased advertising costs, as well as higher incentive compensation and retention costs. These increases were partially offset by reduced store labor costs which leverage as a percentage of net sales.

Our operating profit improved by $8 million to $16.3 million for the quarter compared to an operating profit of $8.3 million last year, an increase of 96%. We reported net income of $16 million or $0.35 per share compared to the second quarter last year when we delivered net income of $8.7 million or $0.19 per share. And we improved EBITDA to $23.3 million compared to $15.2 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million, which is a significant improvement compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of last year. For year-to-date performance highlights, please refer to this morning's press release.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents are $6.1 million as of the end of the quarter compared to $9.4 million at the end of the same period last year. Total liquidity was approximately $100 million including approximately $93.7 million available on our revolver. As of quarter end, we had $5 million in borrowings outstanding under our line of credit.

We ended the quarter with inventory of almost $227 million, a 3.1% increase from a year ago. We feel very good about our inventory levels and the mix of regular price merchandise compared to clearance. Our overall inventory turns improved to 2.7 turns compared to 2.6 turns a year ago, our sixth consecutive quarter of improvement.

For the quarter we invested $3.2 million of CapEx on a net basis, the majority of which was focused on a real estate initiative. Outlook for fiscal 2019, as Steve already reviewed, we are updating our guidance for the year reflecting our performance for the first-half of this year. Given our results to-date, as well as more moderate real estate activity than originally expected, and the plans to continue to reduce through reliance on our traditional ad events, we now expect our fiscal 2019 comp sales performance to be in the range of 2% to 3%, and we expect a narrow spread between total sales and comp sales versus our regional expectation which was about 50 basis points.

As we look to the back half, it is important to remember that we will be anniversarying a very strong third quarter comp of 9.1% which was driven by the benefits of a promotional shift, as well as an earlier Easter last year. Additionally in Q3 we planned to have only one of our traditional ad events this year versus three we had last year during the same period. Despite this, we currently expect to generate slightly positive comp in Q3 and sequential comp improvement in Q4.

Based on our better than expected first-half results, we are increasing our gross margin guidance to be above the high end of our prior guidance of 125 basis point improvement over last year. And now expect our net loss to be approximately $8 million to $12 million. EBITDA to be approximately $17 million to $21 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $21 million to $25 million, all significant improvements compared to fiscal 2018.

With regards to real estate activity for the year, we now plan to relocate 12 to 15 stores, expand 1 store, and close 20 to 25 stores and we continue to plan to open 10 to 12 new stores. We now expect CapEx for the year to be between $12 million and $15 million. We continue to expect our fiscal 2019 ending net debt balance to be at or below our fiscal 2018 ending position.

And lastly as noted in our press release this morning, we are also pleased to announce that we have amended our credit facility and have extended our ABL facility for an additional 5 years with similar term.

I will now turn it back over to Steven, before we open the call up for questions.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie.

In closing, we feel very good about the progress we're making across the business. We're pleased to be able to provide more detailed guidance regarding our expectations for significant improvement and key profitability measures, and we'll continue to make disciplined decisions that we believe better position Tuesday Morning for long-term success. I want to thank all of our teams for their continued hard work and we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

With that, we'll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Jeff Van Sinderen

First let me say congratulations on the substantial improvement in gross margin and EBITDA in the quarter. Steve, maybe you can give us a sense of or Stacie give us a sense of the comp progression that you saw during the quarter and maybe touch on the December period just wondering kind of what you saw in terms of the low - early December and traffic maybe speak about the legacy on non relocated stores and the comps there versus the 40 some odd percent increase in the relocated source?

Stacie Shirley

So you know we don't really comment on monthly cadence of our comps, but I will say that each month did comp positively and we were pleased with our non ad days, how those performed kind of in between all of those promotions that we had.

As it relates to the bay stores, those did comp positively as well. It is 0.6% comp for the quarter and about a little over a 1% comp for the fall period. All of those of course were impacted by the comments that we made regarding our traditional ad events as well.

Steven Becker

So Jeff, as you think about the traditional ad events, you know they're heavily weighted historically towards that second quarter. And so in the months of November and December over a half of the days are covered by one of those events. And so taking those events down in size, removing some of the extremely promotional items that are in them, advertising them less, all really has an impact. However, we were really pleased with the performance we saw on the non ad days, but when you adjust it all, it's 150 to 200 basis points of impact that we saw from taking those ads down.

Now obviously we think that there's lots of positives associated with that, not the least of which is the gross margin improvement that we saw but you know but there are a whole series of other positives and we take the dollars that we don't spend on that and we redirect them towards our digital programs that we're very excited about.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Right. And along those lines would it make sense at this point to - I don't know look at more aggressive digital ads or how are you thinking about that?

Steven Becker

I mean we continue to test different mediums, we continue to really play with that program, we're pleased with what we're seeing, we're getting a lot more impressions for a lot less dollars than we were getting with print, and everything that we see is positive.

So I think we're doing that in a thoughtful metered way, we're doing a lot of testing, we're pleased with the results we're getting, and obviously the choice that we made, we have been working on cutting back on these traditional print ad events for a very long time. But that choice is really driven by the positive results that we're seeing in our day-to-day business which is a composition of a lot of factors but not least of which the fact that the e-mails and the digital advertising are driving customers in every day, and therefore we're more focused on that and less on pushing these monthly ad events.

Stacie Shirley

And I think you'll continue to see us doing that. Obviously in the second quarter when it's so promotional to begin with, although we made a lot of progress in the strategy, it's a little more challenging. But as we mentioned in Q3, and we're going from three events down to one and those dollars and are just shifting to the much more efficient marketing spend.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And then if we can change gears a minute, I know you mentioned your real estate plans are shifted for this year, could you touch on what you're seeing with the landlords on lease renewals, I think you said you have about 25% of the base coming up over the next 12 months, maybe speak to the latest thoughts on the longer-term plan for how many relocations and renewals you might be looking at?

Steven Becker

So I would say that the market is obviously continuing to adjust. We are having a lot of success renegotiating our leases. As Stacie mentioned, really it's still a change in the rate of growth. Historically it was something like $10 million a year and I think this year we think it'll be at or about $5.5 million of rent growth. So obviously over time there's a lot of opportunity continue to work on that.

We have a lot of stores that we would like to relocate but obviously you know you have to look at every store on a case-by-case basis, and the economics change when you're able to renegotiate an existing rent, your hurdle to then move that store becomes that much higher. And so I suspect that the first part of the equation has already opened up in that landlords are clearly willing to renegotiate rents.

The second piece is on these - when we want to find a new location, can we find a suitable rent that makes the economics work. We're starting to see that. I would say the trend has changed ever so modestly but a couple months doesn't a trend make. So we'll see but to the extent that we can find the right economics, we're not constrained by capital and we have a desire to continue to move the stores and we're pleased with the performance when we do move them and so it's just a question of finding the right deal.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And then I don't know how much more do you want to add on this but any sense you can give us on how we should be thinking about gross margin for Q3 maybe order of magnitude increase year-over-year and then also relevant to SG&A just wondering what level of comp you would need to leverage SG&A going forward?

Stacie Shirley

Sure. So for gross margin and as we said we expect to be above that that we've previously given a range of 100 to 125, and we're expecting to be ahead of that the top end of that range. As we look to the second-half, there will be improvement. It won't be to the magnitude of what we achieved in the first-half, some of that has to do with or just like the sales comp the margin comparison is a little more difficult in the second-half.

If we think about last year, we still had a little bit of that drag to supply chain in the first quarter and so again we'll see improvement in the second-half and just not to the same degree as what we've experienced in the first-half.

As far as what it takes to leverage, we think that we're still on a low single-digit is what it would take given if we think about all the different factors from an inflationary standpoint what we're doing, you know there versus some of the goodness that we've seen related to rents that we just talked about as well as leveraging some of the store expenses, those sort of things. We think that we're in that range, we should see this leverage.

Steven Becker

And obviously the variables there that we can't control are transportation costs and the effective tariffs et cetera. But the things we can control obviously are rent, and we're doing our best with a lot of efficiency initiatives in the store operations group too to control our labor expenses.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Right. And are you seeing any easing of the pressures of transportation costs or is it pretty much just totally headwind there?

Stacie Shirley

Yes, I wouldn't say that we’re really seeing any easing. What we are very focused on is the DC by pass which really just started to see the benefit of that in the second quarter as we implemented that. We'll continue to see that ramp up. The initial implementation was on the West Coast. We'll go to the East Coast, so there should - there's a steady kind of pass there. And then the domestic consolidation was the other thing.

So we're very focused on all of this initiatives to mitigate the impact of these headwinds, but it's you know as you know fairly unpredictable and little volatile. But I'm certainly as Steve said doing what we can to control the things that we can control.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And I just have one more, just wondering obviously you're thinking about tariffs and I'm sure you're taking steps to mitigate the potential tariff risk. Maybe if you can just touch on that and how we should think about impact to the P&L?

Stacie Shirley

So for us as far as the impact it's probably not as great as it is for others. Our import businesses run around 20% of our total business. So not all of that 20% is going to be substituted tariffs. As far as what we've been doing since all of this is announced several months ago, is a number of things; one is, first, working with our vendors to see what we can do to adjust pricing.

Secondly, is just looking at the pricing and what we need to do to ensure you know we're maintaining our margin goals. And then lastly is looking at other resources where the tariff isn't an issue. And so we've been very focused on that for several months and prepared for whatever might come in the coming week.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And the other resources you're looking at, is there an opportunity there to reduce that roughly 20% substantially or how should we think about that?

Steven Becker

I mean you've got to imagine that everybody else is doing the same thing we're doing. So you know first of all vendors are moving some of their production to the countries that aren't impacted by the tariff. So I think there is an opportunity but it's obviously somewhat resource constrained because everybody is trying to do the same thing at the same time.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, all right thanks for taking all my questions. I can take the rest off line. Best of luck.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Alex Silverman with AWM Investments. Your line is now open.

Alex Silverman

Wondering if you could talk a bit about what you're seeing in terms of freight in general and then specifically how your plans to mitigate some of those issues have worked out?

Steven Becker

So Alex you're talking about freight costs?

Alex Silverman

Yes sorry freight costs.

Steven Becker

Yes so the two may - we really done I would say three things. The first is an effort that we called domestic consolidation and that involves when we sweep for freight in the LA basin and also on the East Coast collecting freight and making sure we're shipping full trucks. And that's been very effective and that's helped us to decrease our costs.

The second initiative which started to ramp up in the second quarter and I think is going to become pretty sizable over time is something we call distribution center bypass. And what that involves is when we're taking in freight - imported freight to the extent that that freight is ready to go to the store will basically break it up and ship it out to pool points and then ship it directly to store.

So what you avoid there is that leg to Phoenix or to Dallas and then back to a pool point. And that has a freight benefit obviously, but it also has some other benefits for instance damages in theory should decrease because your touch has decreased. And obviously their labor benefits because you have fewer touches.

So that something that we've been working on, we've implemented successfully it's ramping up we’re enthusiastic about it and it has lots of goodness freight being the major one. And then the third is obviously like anybody when you're freight cost go up you spent a lot of time working on efficiency initiatives. So we spent a lot of time making sure that our trucks are well packed and fully packed and you get very focused on making sure that you are not shipping air.

Those are the major initiatives. We're pleased with what they've done - with the effects they've had. We think you're going to continue to see those effects going forward, but obviously to the extent that the transportation cost go up there is that's really the only way we can manage that.

Alex Silverman

And can you give us any sense of how much of the increase it's mitigated?

Steven Becker

We really can't I mean - I think it's been meaningful and we’re very pleased with it but I can't break that out.

Alex Silverman

I’m just trying to get a sense for whenever freight goes down, whenever that might be in the future how much of a benefit, how much of a benefit this will be for you?

Steven Becker

I mean I think it will be a real benefit and I think some of these initiatives especially distribution center bypass are kind of in the early days. And if you think about the sorts of freight that you're handling with distribution center bypass, a lot of time that's lawn and garden furniture that's coming in from Asia that's very bulky. And so I think there's a real opportunity when those costs come down for this to be a big net positive, but that remains to be seen.

Alex Silverman

And then just to switch gears - any comments you can make on where the process stands with Dallas DC and what future plans you have there?

Steven Becker

I can say that we done a tremendous amount of work we’re towards the end of that process. We plan to make a recommendation to the Board relatively shortly. As you can imagine there are lots of puts and takes in variables there. Some of those variables like distribution center bypass which I have just talked about have changed during the process.

So we've seen the effect of that. We’re able to now forecast that out and it changes our thinking in terms of capacity needs for that facility. So it's at the late stages and we look forward to talking about it more fully on the next call.

And our last question comes from Ethan Steinberg, SG Capital. Your line is now open.

Ethan Steinberg

Can I get a little more color on the 280 bps of gross margin important as far as sort of different areas where that came from?

Stacie Shirley

So it’s really same kind of three years that we had seen over the past couple of quarters. First is our IMU improvement which we've had multiple quarters in a row where we seen improvement there. And that really has to do with the way we’re buying. We’re buying much more discipline, much tighter even the way we're buying for these traditional add events.

So the percentage of regular price inventory that we have on the floor is much greater today than what it has been in the past. That mix of red price such as the lower margin goods to support those ads.

Secondly is markdowns, our markdowns were down for both quarter and the fall pretty meaningfully and that is a result of again tighter buying the impact of the traditional ad events. And then importantly kind of the continued evolution of the change that we made in our strategy where we are being much more strategic about how we take those marks and we’re taking them more frequently

And then the last piece is supply chain as we talked about the cost per piece has gone down significantly and as a result that’s been a real margin contributor as well.

Ethan Steinberg

And then looking forward is there - are all of those reasonable or is it reasonable to assume most of those are - can continue?

Stacie Shirley

It is. From an IMU standpoint we still think there is an opportunity there as we continue to optimize some of these events and where we’re not as focused on these extremely low margin merchandize to support those events. Markdown again is a continued evolution of that and supply chain as you look as far as you - if we kind of weight the three of these categories supply chain has the biggest runway just given how we're operating today and the things that we have ahead but all three of them have opportunity.

Ethan Steinberg

And then just a little more color on the SG&A 50 basis points deleverage, can you pass out a little bit what’s going on as far as the higher rent the higher add costs and the incentive comp?

Stacie Shirley

Sure. So Steve mentioned rent for the past few years our rent increase has been about $10 million on an annual basis. We expect to be roughly half of that for this year which is a result of the improved negotiation that we’ve been experiencing, as well as lower activity.

From an incentive comp and retentions stand point that's been a pretty big drag. Retention expenses for the year-to-date period was about 1.7 million and that was split fairly evenly between the two quarters.

For the full year we’re expecting that to be around $2.6 million. So as you can imagine that is a drag certainly as the incentive comp as we’re normalizing those dollars for the year will also be a drag.

Ethan Steinberg

And can you help us at all with what you think SG&A as a percentage does for the rest of the year?

Stacie Shirley

So we do expect to deleverage but if you excluded the normalization of incentive comps and those retention costs that I just laid out, we would be leveraging but we do expect it to deleverage slightly.

Thank you. And that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Steven Becker, Chief Executive Officer for any further remarks.

Steven Becker

Thank you all, thank you for joining us today. We look forward to our next quarterly conference call. Have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program.