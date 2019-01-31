Ituran: A Small-Cap Stock With Huge Potential

The company has the potential to increase its American subscriber base to boost its future growth.

The stock is undervalued even after its strong performance over the last decade.

Introduction

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is a small-cap technology company that provides services for stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, as well as security for the retail, insurance industry, and car manufacturers. Ituran services Latin America, India, Canada, and the United States.

Ituran has an established history of growth with an increase in the growth rate expected for 2019 as a result of its acquisition of Road Track (which has boosted Ituran's subscriber base by 0.5 million to 1.7 million).

Ituran is an Israeli company that is listed in America and reports its financials in U.S. dollars. The American market offers further opportunities for Ituran to expand its subscriber base in the future (even though this is not the company's focus at present). In my opinion, Ituran has plenty of potential to become a mid-cap company.

The stock is trading at a discount to its fair value based on its earnings growth even after its impressive gains over the last decade.

Financials

Ituran has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and MorningStar).

The company's revenue was down 14 percent and its earnings up 148 percent from the third quarter of 2017. Historically, from 2013 to 2017, Ituran's revenue has grown 8.4 percent per year and its earnings have increased by 17 percent per year.

The return on equity is very high at 41 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is also very good at 25 percent.

The current ratio (current assets to current liabilities) is 1.7 which indicates that Ituran operates with a reasonable amount of working capital (ideally, the working would be above 2.0).

The debt ratio (long-term debt to tangible assets) is 0.27 which means that the value of Ituran's tangible assets easily covers its long-term debt (tangible assets are hard physical assets that can be sold in the event of liquidation).

The total ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 55 percent which means that Ituran's total debt is only 55 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets).

The company's book value is currently $7.38, and with a stock price of $32.66, Ituran is trading at 4.4x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecasts are for revenue to increase 13 percent in 2018 and increase 42 percent in 2019. The earnings are expected to increase 15 percent in 2018 and increase 26 percent in 2019. The 2018 PE ratio is 13.6x and the 2019 PE ratio is 10.8x.

The financials indicate that Ituran is conservatively financed and in strong financial health. The company's growth rate is expected to increase in 2019.

Business Model

Ituran's business model is based on recurring subscription fees which represent 70 percent of their subscription fee revenue. The other 30 percent comes from one-time product fees (which can also bring in future subscription fee revenue).

The subscription fees come from stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services and from fleet management services that track and manage their vehicles. Subscription fees also come from navigation services.

To ensure its future growth, Ituran has been actively increasing its subscriber base.

According to Ituran's press release, the company has finished integrating its acquisition of Road Track which has boosted its subscribers by 0.5 million. Ituran now has over 1.7 million subscribers for vehicle tracking services. As stated in the press release, Ituran's subscribers are predominantly in Israel and Brazil with a portion from the United States. Ituran also stated that during the next year, the company was not expecting to make any further acquisitions but instead was focusing on organic growth.

The earnings from its Road Track acquisition will be fully reflected in next quarter's financials. The increase in Ituran's 2019 forecast earnings rate reflects this.

In my opinion, Ituran has the potential to further increase its subscriber base from the United States. Generally, most specialized companies are small caps or even micro caps which typically have poor balance sheets loaded with debt and little cash flow. Considering that Ituran is conservatively financed and operates with a very high ROE and also a very high profit margin, the company can afford to undercut some of their American competition in order to secure additional American subscribers.

While, at present, increasing its American subscriber base is not Ituran's focus, it does present opportunities in the future - considering that Ituran is listed in America and reports its financials in U.S. dollars.

Ituran provides its services to various countries other than the United States - which pay for Ituran's services in their local currencies. However, Ituran is listed on NASDAQ and reports its financials in U.S. dollars which means that its revenue and earnings are subjected to currency fluctuations.

This means earnings can simply fall with adverse currency movements (earnings could fall in U.S dollars even though earnings increased in the various currencies Ituran is paid in).

Stock Valuation

Ituran is a financially strong company with a history of growth. An appropriate valuation technique for growth companies is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

The historical earnings growth using reported data from 2013 to 2017 is 17 percent per year, and the forward annual earnings growth using forecast data is 15 percent for 2018 and 26 percent for 2019.

While there are numerous opinions as to what growth rate to use, I personally like to take an average growth rate over a period starting five years back and ending a year or two into the future. I prefer doing this when the future (expected) growth rate is higher than the historical (proven) growth rate. This averages out the expected growth rate with the proven growth rate.

The earnings growth from 2013 until 2019E is 18 percent per year. This gives a forward PEG of 0.6 with a 2019 PE of 10.8x.

A stock is considered fairly valued when its PEG is 1.0, and with a forward PEG of just 0.6, Ituran is undervalued. Growth stocks often have PEG ratios well above 2.0, so this gives the stock price plenty of room to increase before it's considered expensive.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets.

As a growth company, the stock price could increase at the rate of its earnings growth rate (which is 26 percent for 2019). This would lead to a stock price of around $41 in 12 months time.

Considering that Ituran is trading with a forward PEG of only 0.6, in 12 months time with a forward PEG of 1.0, Ituran could be trading at $68 (which is more than double the current stock price of $32.66).

Stock Price Risks

The stock has been in a trading range since 2017 (referring to the stock chart below). Over the longer term, stocks tend to either trade up or trade down. The risk in the shorter term is that Ituran trades down through the bottom of the trading range.

Ituran chart by StockCharts.com

Another risk is with the broader market as the indices have been bearish since September 2018 and there is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record. It's quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case, then Ituran's stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth.

Also, Ituran's stock price could fall in the short term if the company misses its forecast quarterly earnings.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock to break out of its trading range and continue higher. I believe this to be the case as Ituran's earnings growth is expected to continue over the long term.

Conclusion

Ituran is a small-cap growth company that is conservatively financed. The company has an established history of growth with further growth expected.

The acquisition of Road Track boosted Ituran's subscriber base by 0.5 million to 1.7 million. The boost in forecast earnings for 2019 reflects this increased subscriber base.

The American market offers further opportunities for Ituran to expand its subscriber base. While, at present, this is not the company's focus, it does provide an opportunity in the future to increase its subscriber base - considering that Ituran is listed in America and reports its financials in U.S. dollars.

Ituran is trading at a discount to its fair value based on its earnings growth. In my opinion, Ituran has plenty of potential to become a mid-cap company (which would see a nice increase in its stock price over the already impressive increase seen so far).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.