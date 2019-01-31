KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Peers Will Be Less Impacted By Memory Capex Cuts Than The Rest Of The Equipment Industry In 2019

Lam Research and its peers in the process equipment camp will face headwinds from the technology transitions from DUV to EUV lithography.

KLA and its peers in the metrology/inspection camp will benefit from technology transitions despite massing capex spend cuts by memory suppliers.

Factors such as massive memory chip oversupply, data center delays, CPU shortages, and sluggish smartphone sales are contributing to an equipment market that could drop more than 15% in 2019.

Semiconductor manufacturers have reported weakening demand for chips, attributed to a plethora of causes, many of which stemming from a slowdown due to the China trade embargo.

Earnings reports in the recent round of reports have reflected weakening semiconductor demand. Much of the weakness is attributed to the impact of the trade war, which apparently has affected China more than the U.S. Looking back over the past week, Intel (INTC) reported weakness in data center demand, while Texas Instruments (TXN) reported weakness in automotive, industrial, and smartphone demand. NVIDIA's (NVDA) revised fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter guidance reflects weakness in gaming and data center demand. AMD (AMD) gave downside guidance due to graphics softness as the cryptocurrency mining inventory continues to clear out. Cirrus Logic (CRUS) guided down because of weaknesses in the smartphone market.

Clearly, there is weakness across many semiconductor applications. In the semiconductor equipment space, the headwinds are coming from a reduction in capex spending from memory manufacturers. This makes sense because every end product using chips from the above-mentioned semiconductor manufacturers also incorporates memory chips. I discussed these issues in a January 16, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Working Through A Cycle That Could End In 2 More Quarters."

While KLA-Tencor (KLAC) and Lam Research (LRCX), two companies that announced earnings in recent days, both sell equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, there are significant differences in their products in terms of headwinds and tailwinds affecting revenue growth in CY 2019. In fact, both companies can be considered as operating in two distinct camps - LRCX selling processing equipment to construct a semiconductor chip and KLAC selling equipment to inspect the chip after each processing step.

In this article, I attempt to present financial and market data that differentiates the two camps, using KLAC and LRCX data as examples.

LRCX sells processing equipment that is similar to many other equipment vendors. Shown in Table 1 are the top seven equipment companies and their market share between CY 2016 and through 1Q-3Q 2018, according to The Information Network's report entitled "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

KLA is the only pure play metrology/inspection company, but a portion of Applied Materials' (AMAT), Hitachi High Technologies' (OTC:HICTF) and SCREEN Semiconductor's product line are metrology/inspection equipment.

LRCX, however, competes directly with AMAT in deposition and etch, HICFT in etch, Tokyo electron in deposition and etch, and SCREEN in wet spray processing.

Similarities Between KLAC and LRCX

On the semiconductor equipment side, LRCX gave lower guidance for the next quarter based on memory spend weakness, as CEO Tim Archer noted in his recent earnings call:

"Entering 2019, industry fundamentals have weakened, particularly within memory segments as customers continue to reign in both NAND and DRAM spending."

Likewise, KLAC expects its semiconductor shipment mix to shift from memory to foundry. It expects its memory mix to reduce from 61% of its total shipments in the December 2018 quarter to 40% in the March 2019 quarter and its foundry mix to increase from 24% to 50%. It expects logic shipments to reduce from 15% to 10%.

Thus, capex spend cuts by memory companies are responsible for KLAC's guidance that memory will drop from 61% in its recent FYQ2 to 40% in Q3. Table 2 illustrates these drops in capex spend by semiconductor manufacturers by chip type.

Another similarity between KLAC and LRCX is payments (LRCX term) or pull-ins (KLAC term), which were reported in their respective earnings calls.

As a background in accounting practices, deferred revenue is not yet revenue. It is an amount that was received by a company in advance of earning it. The amount unearned (and therefore deferred) as of the date of the financial statements should be reported as a liability. The title of the liability account might be Unearned Revenues or Deferred Revenues.

When the deferred revenue becomes earned, an adjusting entry is prepared that will debit the Unearned Revenues or Deferred Revenues account and will credit Sales Revenues or Service Revenues.

Lam's deferred revenue hovered around the $1 billion level when recognized under ASC 605. Starting with the quarter ending September 2018, revenues decreased to $626 million as the company transitioned to recognizing revenues under ASC 606. In the most recent quarter ending December, Lam registered deferred payments of $493 million.

Lam's shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance and are not included in deferred revenues. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan dropped to $454 million in the quarter ending in September 2018 quarter from $607 million in the previous quarter. This future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan dropped further to $262 million in the quarter ending December 2018.

What does this mean? In the previous quarter ending in September, Lam had deferred revenues of $626 million and inventory at cost in Japan of $454 million for a total of $1,180 million. Depending on the customer agreement with Lam, much, if not all, of the $1,180 million would be included as revenues in the current quarter ending in December 2018.

In the quarter ending in December, Lam had deferred revenues of $493 million and inventory at cost in Japan of $262 million for a total of $775 million. For the next quarter ending March 2019, most, if not all, of the $775 million will be counted as revenues. This is a drop of $405 million from the previous quarter. Lam reported revenues of $2,523 million in the previous quarter ending in December. This $405 possible drop in earned revenues represents 16% of revenues that will be reported in the next quarter.

KLAC's CFO Bren Higgins noted in the company's recent earnings call,

"Total shipments were a record $1.09 billion, above the range of guidance for the quarter. The upside to our shipping guidance was a result of pull-ins of approximately $65 million of deliveries originally scheduled for the March quarter. As a result of these pull-ins, the shipment results for the second half of calendar '18 were essentially flat with the first half. Our outlook for March quarter shipments is in the range of $860 million to $940 million, with the quarterly sequential decline in shipments a function of these pull-ins into the December quarter as well as the shift in delivery dates from two memory customers that occurred very late in December."

Thus, LRCX will have a "pull-in" of $775 million in the next quarter while KLAC had pull-ins of $65 million in the recent quarter. These revenue filings are not unique to these two companies, since all will move from recognizing revenue from ASC 605 to ASC 606.

Differences between KLAC and LRCX

The memory sector in Table 2 shows the greatest drop in capex spend, but memory is comprised primarily of NAND and DRAM. Memory supplier SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) recently guided to equipment spend for 2019 down 38% YoY. NAND spend is expected to drop from $3.6 billion in 2018 to $1.3 billion in 2019. DRAM revenue is expected to exhibit a less severe drop from $4.9 billion in 2018 to $4.0 billion in 2019.

LRCX CEO Tim Archer guided revenues down 5.3% for the next quarter, while painting a negative picture of the overall wafer front end (WFE) equipment market, which he expects to decrease in the mid to high-teens range. He noted in the earnings call:

"Entering 2019, industry fundamentals have weakened, particularly within memory segments as customers continue to reign in both NAND and DRAM spending. At this point, 2019 WFE is looking to be down in the mid to high-teens range."

Table 3 shows KLAC's revenues for the previous three quarters and The Information Network's estimate of the next quarter based on the company's guidance.

Table 4 shows LRCX's revenues for the previous three quarters and The Information Network's estimate of the next quarter based on the company's guidance.

A key differentiating point between the two tables is KLAC's decreasing revenue from NAND memory at a time when NAND capex spend is dropping as a result of an oversupply of NAND and rapid erosion of NAND ASPs.

I discussed the significant use of etch in a March 7, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Lam Research Rises In Semiconductor Etch Sector On Heels Of 3D NAND Memory." The four largest suppliers of etch equipment are LRCX, AMAT, Tokyo Electron, and Hitachi High Tech.

As a result, the impact of capex spend for NAND will impact KLAC less than these four other equipment vendors. In addition, leading memory supplier Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is moving to EUV technology for use in DRAM manufacturing. EUV will replace DUV lithography and the multiple etch-deposition-lithography steps that semiconductor manufacturers are currently using. I discussed the impact of EUV on memory production in a January 23, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "ASML's Dominance Of The Semiconductor Lithography Sector Has Far-Reaching Implications."

Samsung purchased one EUV tool for DRAMs in 2017, one in 2018, and will purchase two in 2019. Deposition and etch suppliers LRCX, AMAT, Tokyo Electron, and Hitachi High Tech will be impacted by the reduced need for their equipment at Samsung. KLAC will benefit because of the need for increased inspection of chips at the 7nm and below node.

Also, on the EUV front, KLAC expects that 50.0% of revenues for CYQ1 2019 will come from foundries, while LRCX expects only 15.6% of revenues. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is the world's largest foundry. TSM purchased three EUV tools in 2017 from ASML and four in 2018. SSNLF's foundry division is also using EUV, purchasing three tools in 2017 and six in 2016. As with DRAMs, EUV conversion will minimize purchases of deposition and etch tools, whereas metrology/inspection utilization will increase.

Investor Takeaway

Although KLAC and LRCX are both equipment suppliers, their product offerings differentiate revenues in CY2019. Metrology/Inspection equipment purchases will increase while deposition and etch equipment purchases will decrease. LRCX and AMAT will be impacted.

This article detailed KLAC in the metrology/inspection camp, but other suppliers in this sector will also benefit. These include Nanometrics (NANO), Nova Measuring (NVMI), and Rudolph Technologies (RTEC). I discussed in a December 14, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Competitors To Outperform Overall Equipment Market In 2018," how these companies will gain in 2018, and based on expected capex spend and technology transitions, they will gain in 2019.

Of these companies, investors should watch RTEC. Unlike the other competitors in this sector which are pure-play, RTEC also makes equipment for other markets, namely displays and advanced semiconductor packaging. Selling equipment to a cyclical business such as semiconductors results in peaks and valleys in revenue growth, attributed to periods of oversupply and undersupply. Since RTEC sells equipment to other businesses, these peaks and valleys do not coincide, meaning that a valley in revenues from semiconductor sales will not coincide with a valley in revenues from display manufacturers.

With the acquisition of Orbotech (ORBK) currently awaiting China approval over monopoly issues, KLAC will no longer be a pure-play metrology/inspection company. I expressed my reservations about the acquisition in a March 29, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "KLA-Tencor Needs To Break Up Orbotech And Re-Open Talks With Lam Research."

My thesis in the article was that:

Orbotech's semiconductor product line has no synergy with KLA's products.

Once the acquisition is finalized, KLA would be better served by breaking out the semiconductor business segment and selling it.

At the time, I thought LRCX would be a good company for discussions, since they and KLAC had been in merger talks previously. My thinking now is that ASM Pacific Technology would be a better fit. In 2013, NEXX Systems, which provided processing systems and technologies for wafer-level packaging applications, was acquired by Tokyo Electron and became TEL NEXX. In 2018, NEXX was spun off by TEL and acquired by ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), a leader in the supply of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment and materials, as well as surface mount technology applications.

The 2019 semiconductor equipment market currently looks to be down in the mid to high-teens range, in agreement with Archer. Equipment revenues will drop after double-digit growth in 2017 and 2018. Although the market seems to lump equipment suppliers together such that positive earning of one company warrant stock increases for all, that is not the case. Investors need to realize that is not the case, and competitors are in fact competitors.

