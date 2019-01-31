New Allegations Of Elder/Veteran Abuse And Parliament's Autism Debate Could Further Jeopardize Top Line For Acadia Healthcare

The Daily Oklahoman published graphic photos and report of allegations of elder abuse at an Acadia-owned hospital, Ada, Oklahoma's Rolling Hills hospital (Acadia acquired the site in 2012).

Caution - Some image links in this report are graphic and depict human flesh wounds. Please use caution when reading.

A Building at Acadia's Rolling Hills Hospital in Ada, OK. Source: Google.

Things don't seem to be improving for the Franklin, TN-based healthcare provider; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC). The company has seen a mass exodus of value, about a third of its market cap, since my first report.

Gruesome photos are part of an article alleging elder/veteran abuse. Finally, Parliament is closing in on finding the culprit in the autism center investigations in the U.K., an area in which Acadia thrives. The latter comprises a tremendous amount of the publicly funded revenue from the U.K, amounting to $756 million in Q1-Q3 2018 - their most significant revenue source, by far.

Daily Oklahoman

A basketball gym at Rolling Hills Hospital. Source: Psychology Today.

On January 7th, Meg Wingerter of The Daily Oklahoman followed up on the patient abuse allegations at Rolling Hills Hospital in the rural Potontoc County, Oklahoma town of Ada (about an hour's drive southeast of Oklahoma City). This hospital was acquired by Acadia Healthcare in 2012. Wingerter reported the story of Marsha Ballou, the wife of Myron Ballou (70), a veteran of the United States armed forces and patient at Rolling Hills Hospital. According to Wingerter:

Myron Ballou, 70, was hospitalized in December 2017 after staff at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton observed changes in his behavior, Marsha (Ballou) said. Myron already had health problems and used a wheelchair, but he could stand for long enough to get into bed or onto the toilet, she said. He hasn't been able to stand since he left Rolling Hills in January 2018, Marsha said. He suffered two fractured vertebrae, a dislocated shoulder, and a broken foot there, and hasn't recovered, she said.

A waiting area at Acadia's Rolling Hills Hospital in Ada, Oklahoma. Source: Psychology Today.

This story, a geriatric twist to an already unconscionable saga of tragic breaks. Not only did Wingerter investigate the alleged abuse of Ballou but she also published some important photos of injuries that Acadia allegedly inflicted upon Ballou, while in their "care." LINK: Photos of Bruises on Myron Ballou's body, after his stay at Rolling Hills. Source: The Oklahoman.

Public Money Up in The Air

The most extended government shutdown in history is undoubtedly going to weigh on providers, at least regarding the timeliness of entitlement reimbursements. Providers see a big dip in commercial insurer revenue and increasingly high co-pays and deductibles that force patients to pay out-of-pocket earlier in the year. With higher out-of-pocket costs, the Q1 and Q2 Medicare/Medicaid payments are critical for these predominantly high-debt firms to meet rising interest expenses. Of course, for mental health; reimbursements get double-scrutiny thanks to fraud and broadly defined parameters of treatment. U.K. and U.S. government health contracts make up the bulk of the money paid to Acadia Healthcare. Presently, over 70% of the company's top-line is paid to Acadia by the British and American taxpayers.

We reported on December 13th after attending the U.K.'s Parliamentary Joint-Committee on Human Rights hearings on conditions in autism treatment centers.

Since then, heated and passionate arguments have been presented by lawmakers. The Right Honourable Norman Lamb, a member of Parliament (MP), is the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health, and according to the same Express article, recently said:

Keeping these people locked up in cells is an intolerable, fundamental breach of human rights. Many are also forcibly given anti-psychotic drugs which dull their senses and make them sleep for long periods.

Undoubtedly, the unfortunate issue of human rights violations is in the hands of Parliament. The Joint Committee requested submissions for information (evidence) of these instances and the submission period ends on February 8, 2019.

These factors jeopardize Acadia's financial position further. One area in which this is displayed is the ability for ACHC to cover interest expenses.

As we previously reported, Acadia's interest-coverage ratio (at 2.43 after 2018 Q3) is alarmingly low (below 3 means red alert). However, it's unclear as to what the actual metric is. Last month, a nurse in the finance office at a subsidiary stated in an interview early this month that Acadia's top-line revenues are overstated and allowances for bad debts are understated.

Most importantly, after all of this, is anyone worried about the patients, their pension, or more importantly, the many children in care, separated from their families?

I have reached out to Acadia for comment, they have not responded, if/when they respond, I will update this article with those comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.