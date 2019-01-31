AEGON: A Sustainable 6.3% Dividend Yield

Despite several positive developments, some concerns arise in respect of the adequacy of its reserves in its US Long-Term Care business.

AEGON NV (AEG) is a Netherlands-based life insurer offering a forward dividend yield of around 6.29%. This insurer performed exceptionally well, along with the rest of the financial sector since I first wrote about it in September 2016. In 2018, its stock price like much of the financial sector, however, performed poorly. Despite this poor performance, AEG's price to book value still improved from around 0.23 to around 0.45, which although a substantial improvement remains low.

This article will explore the potential contributors to AEG's low price to book value relative to other European life insurers in order to determine if there is still value in this company. The sustainability of the dividend will also be considered along with an analysis of the risk brought about by the controversial morbidity improvement assumption currently built into AEG's Long-Term Care business's cash flow and premium deficiency reserve testing.

Key Improvements

AEG has recently indicated that management will increasingly focus on growth and simplification of its business structure. The simplification strategy "ranges from optimizing the company's business portfolio to merging legal entities and actively managing its in-force business" and will release $1.2 billion in capital. This will be achieved by amongst others the merger of TALIC with TLIC which is expected to release $200 million in capital by 2019.

AEG has also actively been exiting markets and businesses where it does not have sufficient scale to generate sufficient profits. These exits can be a drag on earnings in the near term but should aid AEG in increasing its ROE substantially in the future. AEG has also managed to secure its divestment at rates of around 0.8 times book value whilst the stock of the group is trading at less than 0.5 times book value. AEG has also not exclusively been focused on exiting unprofitable business lines but has continued its expansion in markets where it does have adequate scale. This is evidenced by its recent acquisition of Robidus in the Netherlands.

In recent quarters, management meeting key targets early have also been a positive factor. In its US business, it has, for example, delivered on its targeted return on capital of at least 9% two quarters earlier than expected. Its ROE has also been steadily improving with management targeting an ROE of 10% for FY2018. The improved ROE will be key to AEG trading at a higher price to book value as AEG's lower-than-peers ROE in the past has been one of the key contributors to its lower price to book value. An ROE of 10% would compare well to some other large European life insurers such as Assicurazioni Generali Spa (OTCPK:ARZGF) with an FY18 estimated ROE of around 10.6%, it is also not far off from that seen at large American life insurers such as MetLife (MET) with an ROE of around 11.5%.

The Morbidity Improvement Assumption

The morbidity improvement assumption is an actuarial measure used in the long-term care insurance business based on the premise that people are becoming healthier and will require less long-term care. Industry and regulatory sources explained to Reuters that some state regulators permit insurers to use the morbidity improvement assumption to predict improved outcomes thus lessening reserves.

The use of this measure has been controversial and is illegal in certain states such as New York. AEG noted in this respect that:

It is very difficult to separate out and identify to what extent morbidity improvement contributes to our claims experience, and I think that's one of the reasons why there has been so much debate about it... Although we do not include an assumption for morbidity improvement for our statutory reserves, we do so for both cash flow and premium deficiency reserve testing. For both testing methodologies, we project future cash flows using an assumption of a 1% reduction in claims incidents per year for 15 years."

In light of the controversy surrounding this measure, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) decided to remove the morbidity improvement assumption from their long-term care reserving upon which it booked a $1.5 billion pretax charge on its GAAP book driven largely by the removal of this measure. CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) similarly followed suit and accordingly saw a $258 million reduction in its GAAP margin resulting from the change. Please note that PRU should not be confused with Prudential Plc. (PUK), which is a separate company. Prudential in the peer charts refers to PUK (a European insurer) and not PRU.

Despite an increased move towards dropping the morbidity improvement assumption, AEG has decided to retain the measure and stated that it does not have any plans to remove the morbidity improvement assumption in light of its continued expectation that morbidity improvement would occur in the future. It basis this expectation on what it describes as "advancements made during clinical drug trials for Alzheimer's and dementia". Whilst there have certainly been advances made in this respect, the cost of long-term care in the US has conversely also increased substantially over the course of the past few years.

This rapidly increasing cost of long-term care has been a key driver of sudden substantial increases in long-term care premiums. Whilst failing to adequately account for the increase in this cost has seen many insurers under reserved or deciding to exit the business entirely. The Director of South Carolina's Department of Insurance explained that as recently as 2002 around a thousand insurers offered long-term care policies; whilst today, there are probably only around a dozen still doing so.

I am, therefore, of the view that although it is entirely possible that individual will become healthier and require less long-term care, this is simply not possible to account for with a reasonable degree of precision. Given the high degree of uncertainty inherent in these assumptions, the Society of Actuaries is also conducting an in-depth study on the measure in conjunction with an investigation led by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

In light of this increased pressure, analysts increasingly expect the measure to be phased out by insurers. The phasing out of this measure will not be catastrophic for AEG but would nevertheless result in a pretax charge of around $700 million according to management. Management has further stated that should this charge arise, which would affect only its US long-term care business, it would not result in a reduction of the distribution by its US business to the group. Such a charge would also likely not lead to a reduction in the dividend but could see some short-term pressure on the share price. Uncertainty in this respect could, however, weigh on the share price over a much longer time period.

The Dividend and its Sustainability

AEG is expected to yield around 6.29% for the full year, which is the highest dividend yield of the major European life insurers indicated in the chart below. Management has also indicated its commitment to continue paying a "sustainable and growing dividend" in the years ahead.

(Source: Reuters)

AEG has an expected payout ratio of around 51%, which although amongst the highest of the major European life insurers, remains within a reasonable range. The dividend payout ratios of the major European life insurers are also all within a very narrow range of each other with AEG falling comfortably within that range.

(Source: Reuters)

The current payout ratio does not, therefore, give rise to concern and seems sustainable. This relatively low payout ratio coupled with earnings growth on a constant currency basis of around 10% also positions AEG well to gradually increase the dividend over the course of the next few years. A more negative interest rate outlook could, however, see earnings growth decline and consequentially lead to reduced dividend growth in the near future.

Valuation and Conclusion

As previously noted, AEG has traditionally traded at a much lower price to book value than many of its peers. This continues to be the case with AEG trading at around 0.45 times FY18 estimated book value. Over the longer term, if AEG could maintain its growth in ROE, a higher price to book value would be justified.

(Source: Reuters)

With its current ROE fast approaching the levels seen at Generali, it does, however, become apparent that this discount is too steep. The uncertainty in respect of its US business does nevertheless warrant a discount relative to its peers although perhaps not as steep as the current discount.

A weaker interest rate outlook could also frustrate management's goal of increased ROE which, in turn, could have a negative impact on P/B expansion. In light thereof that the improved ROE at AEG has been driven by a variety of factors, including efficient cost cutting and not purely by increased investment income, this risk is somewhat reduced. I do not, therefore, foresee AEG's ROE declining substantially in the near term and believe management has been doing a good job of delivering improved ROE.

It can, therefore, be concluded that AEG's dividend is sustainable and its valuation is not particularly demanding. In light of a variety of factors, key of which is uncertainty over the long-term care business and current negative sentiment towards financials, I have shied away somewhat from increasing my position in AEG at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.