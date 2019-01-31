Summary

The value of the highly profitable Baidu search engine alone significantly exceeds the current market value of $59 billion.

The 58% stake in Iqiyi is worth $9 billion and the value of the 19% Ctrip.com stake is $3.4 billion.

Baidu has more than $13 billion of excess capital on the Balance Sheet.

Baidu is becoming an artificial intelligence company with many new initiatives, including self driving cars, which can become new earnings generators in the future.

Baidu has a 70% market share of the Chinese Internet search market and Google's "Dragonfly" project to reenter the Chinese market is postponed.