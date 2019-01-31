Baidu: Get iQIYI And Ctrip For Free
The value of the highly profitable Baidu search engine alone significantly exceeds the current market value of $59 billion.
The 58% stake in Iqiyi is worth $9 billion and the value of the 19% Ctrip.com stake is $3.4 billion.
Baidu has more than $13 billion of excess capital on the Balance Sheet.
Baidu is becoming an artificial intelligence company with many new initiatives, including self driving cars, which can become new earnings generators in the future.
Baidu has a 70% market share of the Chinese Internet search market and Google's "Dragonfly" project to reenter the Chinese market is postponed.
Introduction
Baidu (BIDU) has the 2nd largest search engine in the world and the largest search engine in China. In December 2018 Baidu had a market share of 70% of the Chinese Internet