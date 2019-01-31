New Fortress Energy IPO And Its Problems

This company is significantly overvalued, and investors should look elsewhere as other companies begin to go public after the shutdown.

The government shutdown is over for now, which means that the SEC is open and companies are looking to go public. New Fortress Energy (NFE) will be one of the first companies to hit the markets in a few weeks. The natural gas company will attempt to raise $300 million and pursue a valuation of about $2.5 billion. This is a substantial reduction compared to two weeks ago when Renaissance Capital (OTC:RNCG) reported that the company planned to raise $400 million at a midpoint valuation of $3 billion.

Rising Natural Gas Demand

New Fortress Energy is a natural gas company founded in 2014 with a strong emphasis in the Caribbean and Latin America. As the company states in its SEC report, its "goal is to purchase gas, liquefy it, and transport it to one of our export facilities." CFO reports that New Fortress currently operates a liquefaction facility in Miami and a single distribution terminal in Jamaica, along with plans to develop more distribution terminals in Latin America and Ireland.

New Fortress's business idea is simple yet sound. Developing countries in Latin America need more access to power which is produced in an environmentally-friendly fashion, and countries around the world have grown increasingly interested in liquid natural gas (LNG). LNG promises to be an affordable, not technologically intensive, and clean method to develop electricity, but the problem has always been transporting it from producing to consuming countries. By controlling the process through vertical integration, New Fortress is a company with significant growth potential.

But the fundamental problem is whether this potential can be fulfilled, and New Fortress has to answer certain questions. As noted above, this company has a single operational distribution terminal. New Fortress says that three more terminals will commence commercial operations in 2019, but we have no way just how profitable they will be at the present and the company admits as much. And while investors can expect the LNG market to continue to grow, it is far from a sure thing especially since New Fortress is operating in the developing world.

The Financial Situation

New Fortress Energy's ability to grow is also hampered by its alarming financial numbers. The good news is that revenue rose from $21 million in 2016 to $97 million in 2017 as New Fortress's projects began coming online. But revenue then rose from $72 million in the first nine months of 2017 to just $80 million in the same time period in 2018.

Furthermore, New Fortress reported an operational loss of $36 million and a net loss of $43 million in the first nine months of 2018, up from $13 million and $19 million respectively in the same time period in 2017. The company also reports over $120 million in debt and also has substantial contractual obligations either in long-term debt or purchase obligations over each of the next three years. In short, New Fortress's current financials are a gigantic mess, with insufficient revenue growth, high debt, and a complete inability to turn an operating profit, much less a net profit.

New Fortress will want to argue that its financial situation will be fine when its new facilities come along later this year, but there is too much uncertainty. Furthermore, a recent decision by the company in regards to this IPO should also concern investors about the company's finances and leadership.

During the U.S. government shutdown, New Fortress invoked an obscure part of the 1933 Securities Act which lets companies go public without SEC approval with certain stipulations. If the shutdown had continued, New Fortress would have gone public in early to mid-February and would have been one of the only IPOs on the market.

But there are multiple reasons why companies almost never take this approach. The company is at greater legal risk without SEC approval, and companies must price their shares 20 days in advance of its IPO debut. The only reason to take this approach during the shutdown was if a company needed the IPO funds as soon as possible, such as a company with a high level of debt. Either New Fortress needs the money right now to keep its infrastructure projects going or its leadership is unaware of the risks of moving without SEC approval. Neither is a positive sign.

An Overvalued company

The LNG market will likely continue to grow, and I can see a scenario where New Fortress survives. But New Fortress's entire 2018 revenue is likely only a bit larger than $100 million. A company of that size demanding a valuation of $2.5 billion needs certainty and stability, and New Fortress absolutely does not have that.

Fundamentally, New Fortress filed this IPO and even took the risky step of moving forward without the SEC because this is a company which needs money quickly, an incredibly bad sign for a company working on long-term infrastructure projects. While New Fortress does have potential, it is highly overvalued and has significant financial problems. Plenty of companies will look to go public over the next few weeks, especially with the specter of another shutdown in the horizon. Investors will almost be better off looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.