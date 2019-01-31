Vodafone: Looking At Customer Trends

The telecom giant Vodafone (VOD) closed last week (Jan. 25) at $17.97 per share, down almost 45% from $32.67 in 2018. However, I think positive trends are moving inside the company. In this article, I want to focus on the customer segmentation and the direction that it's taking.

Firstly, I think the results don't justify that exaggerated slum. The numbers aren´t a complete disaster. If we don´t take into account forex movements, accounting changes, handset financing, and settlements, organic service revenue grew 0.1% this quarter. Not too bad for a stagnant industry like telecoms.

Customer trends

The problem with intense competition in the telecom sector is that in part rising prices isn't often an available option, high maintenance capex requirements are standard, and given that mobile/broadband service is considered a commodity, it's challenging to make a difference in the market.

Dealing with this issues, Vodafone management set a goal to achieve more converged customers - that means, a customer who receives both fixed and mobile services on a single bill or who receives a discount across both bills. The reasoning is those clients provide better ARPU (average revenue per user) and helps to reduce churn rates.

In that sense, during the last two quarters, it added 529.000 broadband customers and 312.000 converged clients. Since fixed broadband and converged segments are the main growth drivers (so far only representing 26% of total service revenue), these are the leading figures I want to see going forward. If we look at the past four years, every quarter had positive net additions.

In four years, the number of European fixed broadband customers went from 12.3 million to 15.2 million in last Q3 2019, and from 1.03 million to 1.85 million in Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific segment.

Looking into total consumer converged customers, it went from 3.07 million in Q4 2016 to 5.36 million Q3 2019, also with positive net additions every quarter.

These figures are very encouraging because the segment that's supposed to address growth indeed is growing without flaws.

Meanwhile, mobile customers represent the dark side of the picture, where most of service revenues are concentrated (74% Q3 2019). Here, the slowdown is relentless across the last 12 quarters. If we look at the four principal European markets by revenue (Germany, Italy, UK, and Spain), total customers went from 86.99 million in Q4 2016 to 81.96 million in Q3 2019. However, if we try to soften this figure, affected by struggling markets of Spain and Italy (13% and 11% of total service revenue), by taking into account the whole European market (concentrating roughly 75% of service revenue of the Group), that doesn't tell another story. The decline in customers is substantial.

We see the bulk of customer losses take place in the prepaid market, but in the contract market, there are positive net additions every quarter over the last four years. This mix is the result of the change in Vodafone strategy in quality vs. quantity. I think the prepaid customer segment is a low-cost parcel that's always available, a type of customer who moves only seeking better prices, and not wanting an upgrade of services. I like the focus of Vodafone in higher margin contract customers, more open to taking bundle services and new products.

As we said, one problem of this industry is the complexity of increasing ARPU, the stagnant in prices is normal, and because of that, Vodafone strategy focuses on cost reduction, simplify its operating model and accelerate its digital transformation, looking for more partnerships to make better use of its assets. This week, Vodafone announced it wants to extend its existing UK network sharing agreement with Telefonica O2 to share costs. In the next chart, we confirm that ARPU slightly declined last years across its main markets.

Vodacom

I want to highlight the Vodacom division in the African continent, with $1.32 billion service revenues this quarter (€1.15 billion reported, since the company moved to euro reporting), represents 12% of $11.18 billion (€9.78 billion reported) total service revenues, which is gaining traction over time.

In part, the slump of the stock last Friday (Jan. 25) was because the slowdown of South Africa provided slightly lower revenues than Q2 2019. The first problem I see is that only $73 million (5.5% of total service revenue) is derived from fixed broadband, and it gives a healthy growth of 6.4% ttm; leaving the rest of income dependent on mobile services, growing at only 0.5% ttm.

Even worse, only 6.8% of Vodacom's market are contract customers, the rest are prepaid clients whose churn rate in the last 12 months moves between 84.9% and 89.2%. This point jeopardizes a steady and reliable growth in this division.

On the bright side, South Africa has much value to unlock as CEO Nick Read revealed in Q2 2019 earnings call (emphasize is mine): “M-Pesa, our African payments platform, has moved beyond its origins as a money transfer service, and now provides enterprise payments, financial services, and merchant payment services for mobile commerce. Over $10 billion of payments are processed over the platform every month, across the seven African markets where M-Pesa services are active. We now have 35 million M-Pesa customers, and in H1 M-Pesa grew revenues by 19.4%* to €0.4 billion. M-Pesa represented 12.0% of Emerging Consumer service revenues in H1.”

“We continue to see significant growth potential in our African and Middle Eastern markets. Data growth remained strong at 18% in Q2, however, data penetration is currently still low, with only 22% of our mobile customer base using 4G services, and with smartphone penetration at only 43%. As 4G smartphone costs continue to fall, driving ongoing adoption, we aim to grow ARPU. For example, customers in South Africa typically spend 22% more when moving from 3G to 4G services.”

Conclusion

Customer trends show us that changes are moving in Vodafone. Whether the acquisition of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA) cable network assets takes place or not, there are reasons to overcome the pessimism in this stock. We´ll continue monitoring if it all goes like management have reassured: $19.4 billion (€17 billion) of free cash flow pre-spectrum (before taking into account annual spectrum costs) from 2019 to 2021. That implies a minimum of $6.2 billion (€5.4 billion) of annual FCF pre-spectrum, and with yearly stable spectrum cost of $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion), leaves room to cover the $4.5 billion (€4 billion) of dividend payments. Maybe this situation Vodafone is going through has opened a unique entry point to take a very high dividend yield, not easy to see for a stable company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.