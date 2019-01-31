IPO Update: Virgin Trains USA Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

Interested investors will likely need to be long-term holders of the stock to see significant returns, if any.

VTUS faces long-term uncertainties in regulatory, economic, operational, and financing aspects of its business and expansion plans.

The firm operates an express rail line in Florida and seeks to expand that line and develop an additional line between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Virgin Trains intends to raise more than $500 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO and private placement.

Quick Take

Virgin Trains USA (VTUS) intends to raise in excess of $500 million from an IPO and concurrent private placement of its common stock, per an amended regulatory filing.

The company operates and is developing express rail services in Florida, Las Vegas, and California.

VTUS is seeking public capital to expand its operations and complete its acquisition of assets related to a Las Vegas to Southern California rail service.

Its expansion plans are long-term in nature, so interested investors would likely need to be similarly long-term holders of the stock.

Company & Markets

Coral Gables, Florida-based Virgin Trains USA was founded in 2012 to operate an express rail system between Miami and West Palm Beach with an expansion to Orlando, Florida. The company plans to expand services further in Florida, Las Vegas and elsewhere in North America.

Below is the current status of the firm’s operations and construction:

Source: VTUS S-1/A

Management is headed by President Patrick Goddard, who has been with the firm since 2016 was previously Chief Operating Officer at Trust Hospitality.

Virgin Trains USA can operate up to 32 trains at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour and owns stations located in the heart of downtown cities and major transit hubs in Florida.

On Sep. 18, 2018, the company announced the acquisition of DesertXpress Enterprises and related assets (XpressWest) for $120 million in cash and stock.

VTUS is expecting to close the acquisition of XpressWest in Q2 2019. Pursuant tothe acquisition, the company has agreed to acquire the rights to develop a high-speed rail project within a corridor between Victorville, California and Las Vegas, Nevada which is pending federal approval.

The company expects to penetrate markets with the help of their partnership with Virgin Enterprises Limited [VE], a global solutions provider for the passenger transportation sector.

VTUS expects to leverage their brand name and benefit additionally from cross-marketing, distribution and customer loyalty programs with other VE passenger travel businesses, many of which conduct operations within the company’s markets.

Competition

The company faces major competition from other methods of transportation, including car, bus, air travel, and rail. Auto vehicles are the most predominant method of transportation between Orlando and the Southeast Florida cities which the company will serve.

According to the filing, there are available rideshare options and a few private bus companies that operate several buses daily along the Florida Turnpike.

The company’s main railroad competitor, Amtrak, operates two trains that run once daily between Orlando and Southeast Florida with travel times of 3 hours 45 minutes from Orlando to West Palm Beach and 5 hours 35 minutes from Orlando to Miami.

In comparison, VTUS can operate up to 32 daily train departures and expects to offer a superior travel time of 2 hours from Orlando to West Palm Beach and 3 hours from Orlando to Miami.

Source: VTUS S-1/A

Financial Performance

VEL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Initial operating revenue in 2018

Large operating losses due to service startup

Negative gross margin

High cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: VTUS S-1/A

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 5,233,000 $0 Prior 2017 $ - 2016 $ - Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ (82,000,000) 127.8% 2017 $ (44,401,000) 77.7% 2016 $ (24,991,000) Operating Margin Period Operating Margin To Q3 2018 -1567.0% 2017 N/A 2016 N/A Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ (60,924,000) 99.4% 2017 $ (70,685,000) 55.5% 2016 $ (25,920,000)

Source: VTUS S-1/A, IPO Edge

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $273,000 in cash and $775.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative $193.1 million.

IPO Details

VTUS intends to sell 28.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $510 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options and not including a concurrent private placement.

Corvina Holdings has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to no more than 2% of the outstanding number of shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placements, together with the net proceeds from the 2019 Debt Financing, if successful, [i] to complete construction of the North Segment, [ii] to fund the XpressWest Acquisition and the related land purchase, [iii] to refinance approximately $700 million aggregate principal amount of our existing indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses and [iv] for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to rebrand under “Virgin Trains USA” and to continue to upgrade the infrastructure in the South Segment (including installing and implementing PTC standards).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Allen & Company, JMP Securities, Raymond James, and Stephens.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,984,634,000 Enterprise Value $3,541,135,000 Price/Sales 570.35 EV / Revenue 676.69 EV / EBITDA -49.35 Earnings Per Share -$0.56 Total Debt To Equity 0.73 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.09% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $18.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$123,638,000

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

As a reference, VTUS’ clearest public comparable would be cargo train operator CSX (CSX), which admittedly isn’t very comparable! Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric CSX (CSX) Virgin Trains (VTUS) Variance Price/Sales 4.64 570.35 12192.0% EV / Revenue 5.40 676.69 12431.4% EV / EBITDA 11.54 -49.35 -527.7% Earnings Per Share $3.85 -$0.56 -114.6%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge, Sentieo

Commentary

VTUS has been operating its Brightline system for a relatively short time period. While the firm has initial revenues, it is difficult to extrapolate from a small base to determine its chance for operational success.

Management seeks to use part of the IPO proceeds to complete the acquisition of rights of way and other assets for its planned route from Las Vegas to Southern California.

This region is one of the faster-growing areas of the country, so it would appear to be a promising expansion plan.

However, management will need to obtain further funding to complete the Florida North Segment, Tampa Expansion, and the Vegas Expansion. The funding is currently estimated to exceed $7 billion based on current cost estimates.

These capital-intensive projects are subject to any number of regulatory, economic, and financing contingencies, making the risks of the stock high in my view.

VTUS is a long-term investment play at this stage of its development. Its focus on growing demographic areas would seem to be correct, but interested public investors would need to buy and hold this stock for several years given what we currently know about its multi-year growth plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.