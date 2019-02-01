School Specialty, Inc.: A Distressed Value Play Trading At 2.5x FCF

Summary

School Specialty's stock saw a huge 50%+ decline after a particularly bad Q3 performance.

Nevertheless, its valuation is at just 2.5 times its 2017 FCF. And it is likely to earn as much in 2019.

Furthermore, the company is going to up-list itself from OTC to the Nasdaq within 2019, increasing investor awareness and its potential for a deal.

If you are into deep value plays perhaps this could be of interest.