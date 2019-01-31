II-VI's (IIVI) CEO Chuck Mattera on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Jane Raymond – Chief Financial Officer

Chuck Mattera – President and Chief Executive Officer

Giovanni Barbarossa – Chief Technology Officer and President-Laser Solutions Segment

Gary Kapusta – Chief Operating Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Troy Jensen – Piper Jaffray

Dave Kang – B. Riley FBR

Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley

Jim Ricchiuti – Needham & Company

Paul Silverstein – Cowen

Tom Diffely – D.A. Davidson

Mark Miller – The Benchmark

Sidney Ho – Deutsche Bank

Richard Shannon – Craig-Hallum

Tim Savageaux – Northland Capital

Mary Jane Raymond

Mary Jane Raymond

Thank you, Mark, and good morning. I am Mary Jane Raymond, the Chief Financial Officer here at II-VI Incorporated. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call for fiscal year 2019.

With me today on the call is Dr. Chuck Mattera, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, our Chief Technology Officer and the President of the Laser Solutions Segment; and Gary Kapusta, our Chief Operating Officer.

This call is being recorded on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Just as a reminder, any forward-looking statements we may make today during this teleconference are given in the context of today only. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events subsequent to today.

With that, let me turn it over to Dr. Chuck Mattera. Chuck?

Chuck Mattera

Thank you, Mary Jane. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. It really was a very busy and extremely exciting quarter for II-VI. I am pleased to have the opportunity to update you on our very strong performance and to have the chance to thank all of our people around the world who worked tirelessly to deliver the quarter.

Let me first start with some remarks on our pending Finisar transaction. All of our required filings and regulatory applications have been completed. To-date, the U.S. and Germany competition regulators have cleared the transaction. We expect our joint proxy statement, the S-4 to be effective on February 7, 2019, although that date may change.

During the quarter, the global M&A and integration teams at both II-VI and Finisar began our integration planning efforts in earnest. We are detailing plans to deliver the $150 million of cost synergies over a three-year period.

I believe that both companies are making good progress against our plans, independently communicated to investors. I have never been more excited about our prospects. Thanks to the strong support of Finisar’s CEO, Michael Hurlston and the Finisar Board of Directors. I have spent time during the last few months traveling to the major Finisar facilities around the world and meeting with the employees.

I am pleased to say that I'm even more impressed than before with their broad based and differentiated technologies. I see as a real positive the overlap between our cultures. In addition to the complementarity of our portfolios. I appreciate the warm reception of both II-VI and Finisar employees around the world who are enthusiastically looking forward to working together once merged.

During that time the feedback from our major customers across our markets has been overwhelmingly positive. They are aligned with our views of the many long-term drivers of our growth and our overall thesis about the long-term value creation from combining our two great companies.

In short, they see the transformative power and are pleased by the depth and breadth of the combination. These drivers include increasing bandwidth requirements in optical communications, the increasing worldwide deployments of ROADMs, the emergence of the deployment cycle of the 5G wireless infrastructure, the growth of hyperscale data centers, the increasing adoption of the internet-of-things and the increasing adoption of 3D sensing enabled virtual and augmented reality, as well as machine learning.

We also believe that the Finisar monolithic indium phosphide based optoelectronic devices and the laser platform, along with this large scale design and automated manufacturing capabilities will allow for the creation of new applications in markets and which perform the basis of a scalable platform to enable our growth.

For example, the combination of two of our world class product platforms, the II-VI Fiber Amplifier and Finisar’s indium phosphide based transceiver will enable the cost effective adoption of LiDAR by innovators in autonomous driving markets.

During the quarter we also spent valuable time listening to and communicating with a broad base of industry analysts and shareholders. As a result, we believe that increasingly investors are gaining an understanding and appreciation of the strategic value of the transaction. While we cannot predict the closing timeline or the ultimate decision from regulators or shareholders of both companies, we are engaged with experienced U.S. and in-country advisors on the filing process we are undertaking in each jurisdiction.

We do consider the approvals by the China regulatory authorities to be the long pole in the tent. However, we remain hopeful and optimistic that we will be successful in a reasonable timeframe.

Now turning to the quarter, we delivered record revenues and record bookings that drove a record backlog and cash flow from operations despite the sudden softness in 3D sensing VCSEL demand that materialized during the quarter. The optical communications revenues were very strong in the quarter with customers accelerating shipments ahead of Chinese new-year.

I want to acknowledge our Photonics team led by its President, Sunny Sun, who delivered extraordinary performance. Our revenues of $343 million grew 22% over the same quarter last year, and we had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10. Our GAAP EPS was $0.44 per share and our non-GAAP EPS was $0.71 per share growing 34% compared to the same quarter last year.

We generated $69 million in cash flow from operations, which was another quarterly record for II-VI. Year-to-date cash flow from operations grew 48% compared to the first half of fiscal year 2018.

Now compared to Q2 FY18, revenues from the communications market grew 45%. Our military business grew more than 30% and our industrial and 3D sensing markets were steady overall. Sales of silicon carbide substrates grew more than 60%, and we continue to expand our investments in manufacturing scale to position us to capture the longer term opportunities at wireless base stations and especially the electric vehicle ecosystem represent.

Our outstanding growth in optical communications was driven by the deployment of ROADMs in China. The beginning of the build out of the 5G optical infrastructure and growth in our unique product platform such as the micro pump for high bit rate, coherent transmission and long haul metro and data center interconnects.

We also saw a record bookings for submarine pump lasers from leading submarine system OEMs due to our industry leading platform. The strong performance from our team from CoAdna where II-VI WSS division was pivotal as demand for our wavelength selective switch products accelerated. This is another good example of the success of our M&A and integration strategies.

Our military business continued on its growth trajectory this quarter as we continue to benefit from the early ramps of multiple new programs that we won over the last 12 months. Many of these programs are focused on surveillance and reconnaissance and customers continue to be pleased with the benefits they receive from our unique capabilities, including those expected in the future from our product roadmaps such as intelligent optical systems.

Regarding wide-bandgap electronics, which drove the bookings and Performance Products this quarter we recorded the first annual booking from our long-term agreement with Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations or SEDI, who've been a longstanding strategic customer of our silicon carbide substrates.

During the quarter. We also began a strategic partnership with SEDI to develop GaN on silicon carbide device manufacturing capability over the next two years. We are really excited to begin taking this bold move to deepen our strategic relationship to this next level since SEDI is widely reported to be the market leader in RF devices.

We believe that this will further our long-term relationship and position us better to more fully utilize all of our core assets. To that end we will step-up our R&D investments during coming quarters to accelerate our GaN on silicon carbide process and device development at our optoelectronic device fab in Warren, New Jersey.

The silicon carbide orders also included an increase in demand from our customers in the power electronics market. As the activity in that segment of the market continues to grow. As we turn to the second half of the year, we are aware that market uncertainties and volatilities may continue. We will stick to our game plan that requires us to be focused on delivering one quarter at a time, setting our priorities to realize long-term shareholder value in the service to our customers, our employees, and to the world.

We will continue to do our very best to make the most of our opportunities and act with a great sense of urgency on delivering Q3 and positioning the Company for a strong finish to FY19. With that, I'll turn it over to Gary to discuss some of our operational initiatives and achievements. Gary?

Gary Kapusta

Thank you Chuck, and good morning. As a function of the quarter's results Communications accounted for 46% of revenue, Industrial including automotive was nearly 30%, Military was 11%, Semiconductor Capital Equipment including EUV was 7% and 3D sensing and consumer were 4% or 5%.

Our silicon carbide substrates business across all end markets accounted for 6% of revenue. Geographically, Q2 revenues were distributed 40% in North America, 22% in China, 20% in Europe, 8% in Japan and 10% in the rest of the world.

We expect to invest $150 million to $170 million in capital this year. A significant part of this investment will go into capacity and facilities expansion. This will include automation to assure that we have the necessary and cost-efficient operations in place ahead of the explosion of demand that we see now and anticipate in the future across several of our major end markets, driven by key megatrends such as 5G and electric vehicles.

We have capacity expansion projects in place across all three segments, consistent with the long-term customer agreements we have secured, our discussions with customers on their long-term requirements and expansion plans as well as our deepening strategic position in their supply chains. Notably, we are continuing to invest in EUV materials, silicon carbide substrates and terrestrial and submarine pump lasers along with elements of their vertically integrated supply chains.

Our cost and expense management initiatives across the company are on track. And we fully expect to achieve our planned savings and procure materials and services and cost of quality improvements. Our operational excellence efforts and unrelenting focus on quality over the first half of the fiscal year are helping us to realize the 48% year-over-year improvement in cash flow from operations.

We’ve successfully completed the integration of our CoAdna acquisition in record time. Our M&A team has our integration planning efforts for the planned acquisition of Finisar well underway, and we expect to expense between $4 million to $6 million for each of the next two quarters to work on the integration, regulatory and legal matters and on the financing.

With that, I'll turn it over to Giovanni.

Giovanni Barbarossa

Thank you, Gary and good morning. We recently announced several exciting new technologies and product platforms, which leverage our engineered materials core competencies to address large and growing markets. Early this week, we announced our participation in Horizon 2020, a four-year program funded by the European Commission aimed at establishing the world's first 200 millimeters pilot production facility for power electronics based on silicon carbide.

Scaling the silicon carbide technology platform from 150 millimeters to 200 millimeters is expected to drive cost down and spur broad adoption, and we are proud to be the substance supplier to the program. Last November, we announced the proprietary chemical process called selective ion recovery that refines industrial waste streams into economical sources of scandium at 50% of the cost of conventional extracted techniques and with benefits to the environment.

We believe that the market for scandium to reach $1 billion within the next 10 years, driven by laser additive manufacturing of ultrahigh strength yet likely aluminum alloys for aerospace and automotive applications. As an industry leader in Infrared Optics at the Consumer Electronics Show, we announced our new zinc sulfide micro lens for miniature infrared cameras that can be integrated seamlessly in cars to improve driver visibility or complement advanced driver assistance systems.

We also announced our dual-band pass filter that enables the integration of certain hardware functions such as digital photography and 3D sensing into a single camera. Such a product is the complementary alternative to our low angle shift filter, which enables facial recognition. At Photonics West next week, we will show our newest product for the life sciences market. These include a zero pixel shift filter for high-performance fluorescence microscopy and the 405 nanometer blue laser module, which improves measuring sensitivity in advanced flow cell cytometers enabling greater accuracy and faster measurements.

In our semiconductor laser portfolio, we announced several new products. These include the red laser module, which enables precise work-based alignment and process control in high power laser systems. In addition, we announced pump laser diodes and modules with higher output power, enabling cost-effective designs of fiber laser and diode lasers. And the innovative beam shaper optics to advance the capability of industrial lasers for micro materials processing.

Finally, we introduced to the market a new submarine pump laser module based on our advanced G09 laser chip, which is more powerful and energy-efficient than previous generations.

With that, let me turn it over to Mary Jane.

Mary Jane Raymond

Hello. Good morning. The good growth in the quarter was advantageous to the quarter's profitability and cash flow. The company's overall gross margin for Q2 was 38.4%, reflecting a mix shift in the quarter towards more communications revenue. The operating margin was 11.5% or 14.1% adjusted for acquisition-related expenses for the CoAdna acquisition and the pending acquisition of Finisar.

The EBITDA margin was 18.3% on a GAAP basis and 20.8%, excluding transaction-related costs. Regarding the segment operating margins, Laser Solutions saw the benefit of steady performance across their end markets with an 11.6% operating margin compared to 9% in Q2 of FY2018 and 11.6%, sequentially.

Photonics adjusted operating margin of 15.4%, excluding one-time costs for CoAdna, compares to last year's margin of 14.1%. The Performance Products operating margin advanced to 14.7% from 11.1% in the same quarter of the prior year due to a combination of favorable mix and higher operating efficiencies, particularly in military and silicon carbide.

The effects of tariffs remained relatively immaterial this quarter. The Q2 record backlog of $530 million consists of $200 million in Photonics, $203 million in Performance Products and $110 million in Laser Solutions. The backlog contains orders that will ship over the next 12 months.

Capital expenditures this quarter were $39 million. The Q2 FY2019 tax rate was 17%, and we expect a tax rate of 17% to 20% for the year. Our reported EPS in the quarter was $0.44 a share and $0.71 a share on an adjusted basis. The adjustments include a $5 million in share-based comp, $4.1 million in amortization and $8.5 million in acquisition-related one-time costs, including those for the planned acquisition of Finisar.

Our cash is $230 million, and our net debt position is $250 million. We did not repurchase any shares this quarter and still have $31 million remaining on our authorization. The cash flow from operations at $69 million this quarter and $88 million year-to-date reflects both the work on operating efficiency and on working capital management. We repaid $60 million of the outstanding debt from a combination of acquired cash and the good work to generate the cash on hand.

Turning to the outlook. The outlook for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, is revenues of $335 million to $243 million – $335 million to $343 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.36 to $0.42, including $0.06 to $0.09 per share of integration costs.

On an adjusted basis, the earnings per diluted share is estimated at $0.60 to $0.69, which include $0.12 for share-based comp, $0.06 for amortization expense and $0.06 to $0.09 for planned integration activities. This is all at prevailing exchange rates. The weighted average share count is 65.7 million shares. This quarter, the convert remains slightly anti-dilutive, so we need not add back the 7.2 million shares.

Now as we turn to the Q&A, remember that our actual results may vary based on product mix, customer orders, competition and general economic conditions. I'll also remind you that our answers to your questions today may contain certain forward-looking statements. We will answer them based on the basis of our best knowledge today and actual results may differ materially. In addition, during the Q&A, we will abide by our obligations to protect our customers’ confidentiality.

Mark, you may open the line for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Troy Jensen of Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Troy Jensen

Hey, first off, congrats on a really solid execution of your team.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you, Troy. Good morning.

Troy Jensen

Good morning. Hey, so how about quick first on Photonics, the 18% sequential growth and 44% year-over-year growth is pretty impressive. It sounds like it wasn't aided by 3D sensing. So can you just talk organically? I'd be curious to know kind of how much CoAdna contributed in the quarter and just the sustainability of the Photonics business?

Mary Jane Raymond

So CoAdna probably added in the neighborhood of about $10 million year-over-year. And as for the sustainability, I think you can see looking at their book-to-bill ratio that we are seeing the beginnings of what looks to be a very strong market.

Chuck Mattera

Yes, I'll add to it. Thanks, Mary Jane. Troy, our ROADM business was very strong and it was not only derived from our business in China but also in U.S. and Europe. I would say it's the strongest we've ever seen it. Coherent, we're gaining market share with the product offerings that we have that are uniquely differentiated. Our access market grew, we basically grew across the board on every cylinder in the optical communications market.

Troy Jensen

All right, Chuck, would you say the same in the datacom business within optics for you? I know it's pretty small for you, but just curious.

Chuck Mattera

Okay. I'll say this, the datacom was soft and datacom for us – this is excluding what the DCI – datacom was soft due to lower overall demand. And we did experience a little bit of softness compared to the prior quarter. It was down more than 10% compared to the prior year.

Troy Jensen

Okay. And then how about a follow-up for you, Mary Jane, just on a gross margins. They were down sequentially here. I understand it's a mix because of the Photonics business. But that segment was going to be stronger here kind of going forward especially in March quarter with the price negotiations. Can you just give us any kind of sense on how gross margins would trend here in Q1 – or in the March quarter?

Mary Jane Raymond

So first of all, we don't forecast the margin. But generally speaking, as I've said before, we continue to remain focused on the margins in the company. I think what's important here is to continue to look at the gross margin and the operating margin in context. Because sometimes, the management of the cost underneath the gross margin is more important than even the gross margin but the gross margin remains in our sights but nonetheless, I'm not going to forecast it forward.

Troy Jensen

Okay, understood. And then my last one here for Chuck and I'll see the floor. Sorry to ask, but I just want to, the stock had a pretty violent drop when you announced the Finisar acquisition, and I know you've been out talking to a lot of shareholders. I'd just be curious to know kind of what they're telling you, what you think the odds of shareholder approval is for this transaction?

Mary Jane Raymond

Well, first of all, I think the shareholders have done a good job telling us about what they understand about the transaction, what their questions are. And we've had some very good response from shareholders following discussions with them about what they think they understand better now, honestly. I think this is like maybe a lot of things in II-VI, its not actually immediate on the surface right away.

But generally speaking, I'd say increasingly, we're getting good understanding from the shareholders. We are certainly not going to predict what the shareholder vote is going to be, but we are certainly very hopeful that as the shareholders have come to understand what the combination is there is a growing understanding that this is a very, very good combination.

Chuck Mattera

And I remain optimistic about it, Troy, for sure.

Troy Jensen

Okay, perfect. All right, keep up the good work.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Dave Kang of B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Dave Kang

Yes, good morning, congrats on a great quarter. First question is on seasonality. In the past, I mean, March quarter, it has been stronger sequentially from the December quarter. But based on the midpoint of your outlook, it will be down sequentially. Can you just go over which segment or segments will be down this quarter? And is this more of a trend or exception?

Mary Jane Raymond

I think we talked for a while now that the introduction of 3D sensing into the world here, changes a little bit what the pattern of the seasonality in the company would be. So for example, for industrial, that has typically been the lowest in the 9/30 quarter. So while I think that probably will remain across the same across the pattern of the year, we've talked quite a lot about the fact that Q2 or Q3 could be the lower one for a number of factors.

Number one, whether Christmas is stronger, working over Christmas is stronger than working over Chinese New Year and the opposite, but also that 3D sensing is not a particularly strong driver in the January quarter, not necessarily – the March 31 quarter, not necessarily a driver we've had in the revenue for the past say, five years.

So that is a new entrant into the mix and I'd say that's actually part of it as well. So I think what you want to think about here is not to really necessarily upset on a $4 million difference between where we’re landing on Q2 and the big quarter in the guidance and really look at kind of the natural seasonality that's coming in from the end markets that we have.

Dave Kang

And Chuck, you talked about some softness in 3D S. I mean was it up or down sequentially in the December quarter? And how should we think about it for the March quarter on 3D S, excluding other consumer stuff?

Mary Jane Raymond

I think as I just said, normally, the 3/31 quarter is lower than the 12/31 quarter which itself tends to be stronger than the 9/30 quarter. So it was up a little bit on the 9/30 quarter. 9/30 was particularly strong. And I think that's a sum total of the answer.

Dave Kang

No, you said that 3D S plus consumer was about 5%. Can you give us a flavor how they break down? Is 3D S bigger than other consumer or?

Mary Jane Raymond

I see that if you get that level of smallness. We're not going to get into that. But generally speaking obviously, 3D S fortunately bigger than most of consumer but that's probably the color we're going to give.

Dave Kang

Got it. And then on China, it was about 20% of revenue. Can you give us a split – rough split between optical versus industrial lasers?

Mary Jane Raymond

Well, as I said before, the optical portion tends to be more than half of it a little bit more than three quarters of it than industrial.

Dave Kang

Got it. And then lastly, on silicon carbide, what were the bookings? And what's the timeframe for shipments? I know you said that the backlog you mentioned is one year. But just wondering the typical shipment timeframe for silicon carbide orders?

Mary Jane Raymond

First of all, we don't give the bookings by divisions. But I will say that for silicon carbide, the bookings remain very, very strong and generally speaking, we probably have the strongest book-to-bill in the silicon carbide product that we have equal to or possibly only second only to the military.

Dave Kang

Got it. I have one more question on OpEx. You said you're investing in silicon carbide in terms of R&D. I mean, how should we think about OpEx going forward?

Mary Jane Raymond

So with respect to Chuck's comment about the investment in – down silicon carbide devices, I think at least certainly from the second quarter, you should see the R&D start to tick up a little bit for that investment. That's important. The company is going to continue to work very, very hard on the G&A. Absent, of course, the integration cost required for the pending acquisition of Finisar. But I do think for R&D, we should probably see that tick up against Q3 – against Q2.

Dave Kang

Got it, thank you.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you, Dave.

And our next question comes from the line of Meta Marshall of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Meta Marshall

Great, thanks. First on 3D sensing, just wanted to make sure that the change in orders that kind of came intra-quarter, that was just kind of what was widely seen with kind of large smartphone customers during the quarter and not due to kind of any change in customer relationship?

Mary Jane Raymond

No comment exactly on the customer. But yes, I would say that the change in the order is mid-quarter was due on the information – everybody saw mid-quarter right around the time we announced the Finisar acquisition.

Chuck Mattera

And we remain in good standing with our 3D sensing customers.

Meta Marshall

Okay, got it. And then just given weaker China industrial data points, clearly, you guys are still doing very well kind of on the industrial lasers business. But just any change kind of in what you are seeing as far as China customers or China industrial customers?

Chuck Mattera

Our industrial business grew again, Meta, quarter – for the same quarter compared to last year. I mean, we continue both to serve the fiber laser and direct laser customers in China and we're expecting that business is going to continue to grow.

Meta Marshall

And is that – go ahead, sorry. I mean, just – in terms of kind of maybe breaking down growth, is that still same customers growing quarter-on-quarter? Or is it still just from – or a combination of that and addition of new customers from new kind of laser companies starting?

Mary Jane Raymond

First of all, I would say that notwithstanding what's – all this discussion, I don't think is we think about the adoption of Laser Power into industrial application in the long run, that is not diminishing. I don't – we are not going to give the breakdown customer by customer. But I would say that generally speaking, we continue to see our lives across our customer base, including the entrance of new customers.

Chuck Mattera

Yes, it's a large ecosystem. It's a large ecosystem and we've commented in the past we have a significant customer list. And the demand and the mix of those products sometimes will grow a little bit faster than other times. But it's a – it's basically a significant market for us in terms of the depth and breadth that we're addressing.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Great, thanks. I’ll pass it on.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Jim Ricchiuti of Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Jim Ricchiuti

Thank you. Just want to follow up again on the tone of business in industrial. Just because there's been so much talk about that and particularly in China, I mean, if I look at your Laser Solutions bookings down year-over-year and you included in that 3D sensing. So I'm presuming that's had some impact as well. But is there a way for you to give us a sense as to how the overall industrial bookings were in the quarter versus either Q1 or the year-ago quarter just in light of the concerns people have about softening demand?

Giovanni Barbarossa

I would say – Jim, this is Giovanni. I'll give a data point. We just received the numbers about the bookings for aftermarket in North America, and we have a record for the company ever. Of course, that's the majority's due to lasers, but that can kind of explain a little bit what the laser utilization would be in the next two months. If you have an aftermarket record bookings in one month for the comp in January, I mean, I think it's significant. Now it's only North America, but we also see that growing in the rest of the world. So we – change our tendency versus the maybe the previous quarter.

So there is no doubt that China is still strong, maybe will not be as strong as last quarter but we’re still relying on the market share growth of our customers in China, which we think are more than 20. I believe they're more than 20. So that – it's so diversified, and it goes from micro to macro material processing, it goes through so many applications, is very diversified. So that's what we've seen today between China and North America and Europe also picking up on the aftermarket sales.

Mary Jane Raymond

One of the things just to maybe point out as well with the bookings in industrial is that sometimes when the sales of newer systems, newer laser systems are pausing a little bit or a little bit down, the usage of the installed base can sometimes go up. And the orders for the replacement in the aftermarket, as Giovanni says, do not necessarily come in for a year. They tend to come in a little bit if needed. That's what we referred to inside as book and ship. So that's not necessarily going to give rise to slots in the bookings that would cause it to be particularly high. I would say that we consider this book-to-bill to be a good – rather than normal.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, that’s helpful. And last question for me I'll – I'm just wondering if you see any impact at all on the business in the current quarter if – from the shutdown of the U.S. government, which is obviously past. But is there any – or any implications or any parts of the business that we need to be aware of in this quarter? Or is it really not an issue for you guys?

Mary Jane Raymond

I would say that it's not particularly material to the actual operations of the company. We – as Chuck was able to announce the period for the HSR has lapsed. So not something there but when Chuck mentioned that the timing on the effective date of the S-4 may move, we could see that we have some activity as a result of the shutdown but generally speaking on the operations of the company, not really much.

Chuck Mattera

Yes, minor delays in our business proposal activity in our military business. Nothing material.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Paul Silverstein of Cowen. Your line is now open.

Paul Silverstein

Thanks guys. First off, and I apologize because I know you've been asked this question on more than one occasion, including myself, but can you review the geopolitical risk relative to China on both sides of the equation? Both in China and in the U.S. and I've got one or two more questions. Thanks.

Mary Jane Raymond

Well, let me start off by saying first of all, I think in probably just about every call we've had, at least since I've been here, which is almost five years, we have talked about the fact that we remain ever watchful all the time about China because there are aspects of that economy that are of – less easy to predict than others normally, right? So there is – we normally have that.

But I'd say that while certainly we don't love hearing all the trade tensions around. I mean, for us we really tried to focus on heads down, business as usual and kind of running the business going forward. We obviously, have a very large footprint in China. That serves not only the Chinese market but the world market and we have a large footprint outside of China that also serves the China market.

So it's a very interdependent ecosystem for us, in fact, others. So while we are very watchful about it, let me turn it over to Chuck at this point, I would say that it's – there's certainly more of it than we had in the past, but we are always watchful about making sure we are keeping our ears to the ground on how to manage an economy that can run differently than the U.S. economy.

Chuck Mattera

Okay. I would remind people that we don't have any 10% customers in the company, that's one fact. With regard to the tariffs on Q2, we didn't have any material impact to our business. And Q3 and going forward, we still don't have any view of them being material, unless there is an action by the U.S. government. Now having said that, I would like to make a – just a general comment that managing risk, enterprise-wide risk is a responsibility of the executive team in this company and we are focused on it inside the bounds of the operations that we control. We're cognizant of it, and we have a systematic approach to it. But outside the bounds of – outside the perimeter where our business as it relates to negotiations between governance, that all we can do is stay very well informed and aware and prepared, and that's the path we're taken forward.

Paul Silverstein

All right, one more if I may. You obviously have a very nicely diversified business. What are you most excited about? And what are you most concerned about? Your top two or three drivers, I know there are a lot of different variables, but again, what are you most excited about over the next 12 months from both a revenue, profitability standpoint? And what are the greatest concerns? Thank you.

Chuck Mattera

I think the momentum that we have in optical communications is going to continue. I think our silicon carbide business is going to continue to grow, we're simply constraining it at the moment by the amount of capacity that we can add. We're sold out in some of our lines. And so that's a worry about how fast we can add capacity and serve customers. Our military business, I'm expecting, will continue to grow.

I believe that our industrial and 3D sensing business will be steady, and our semiconductor capital equipment business seeing the rest of the impact in the semi cap business here in the December quarter, I'm thinking that we may be look into the second half of the year for the kind of sustained growth to continue.

And on EUV, it kind of feels like on EUV, that it's just going to remain solid. We're adding incremental capacity at the request of the supply chain. So as soon as we can, we're thinking that we'll be able to take that up a notch as well.

Paul Silverstein

Appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you, Paul.

Giovanni Barbarossa

Yes, thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Tom Diffely of D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Tom Diffely

Yes, good morning. A couple of silicon carbide questions, obviously, some nice momentum on the base stations and EUV. Does this technology ever get into the handsets?

Chuck Mattera

Which technology are you asking about, Tom?

Tom Diffely

The silicon carbide…

Chuck Mattera

On silicon carbide?

Tom Diffely

In either format, yes.

Chuck Mattera

To my knowledge, the focus for the value proposition is inside the base station infrastructure. So – and there may be people thinking about it and talking about it. But in the near-term, that's not on our radar screen or the radar screen of our partners, not to my knowledge.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And a moment ago, you had mentioned there’s a little capacity constraint on silicon carbide. What is the lead time right now for you to meaningfully add capacity in that space?

Chuck Mattera

Gary, you want to take that?

Gary Kapusta

Yes, sure Tom. Lead time in terms of installing a new equipment is probably in the nine to 12-month range and we're bringing on capacity based on the long-term agreements we're able to secure with customers and doing it in a very organized and rational manner.

Tom Diffely

Okay. That makes sense. And then finally, Mary Jane, you talked previously about some of the old, mature businesses doing well. Just kind of curious, is that a general comment for just the health of the more mature CO2 laser business that you have the more recurring revenue streams?

Mary Jane Raymond

Well, so first of all on the core businesses, yes I think, the whole of the industrial business, is doing – is very, very solid. The military market, which we also count as a core business had some very, very nice growth in the quarter and frankly there's a lot of core in the optical communications market which also saw some tremendous growth in the quarter. So yes, fundamentally underneath, even if we were to look kind of product-by-product, it's a very, very solid base.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Thank you very much.

And our next question comes from the line of Mark Miller of The Benchmark. Your line is now open.

Mark Miller

Let me add my congratulations to another great quarter. I was wondering if you could break down a little bit more your silicon carbide business in terms of sales for electric vehicles in 5G. How does that breakout is electric vehicles exceeding out or is 5G a greater part of silicon carbide.

Chuck Mattera

Okay. I'll be happy to take that. Mark, thanks for your comments. I think we may have mentioned one quarter or two ago that the crossover, the place where now our silicon carbide substrates for power electronics are actually more than 50% of the revenue generation for this product-line. And over time, given the size of the electric vehicle infrastructure and the sheer value proposition of silicon carbide for inverters and for industrial motor drives, for a power factor correction and the like, it is going to be the biggest part of the market.

The good news is that GaN on silicon carbide, the market itself is growing and so even our semi-insulating RF substrate business is also growing. But for sure we see the power electronics basically going to stay and surpass it. 6% of the revenues in the quarter were for the whole of the product portfolio and more than half of our revenues were for their power electronics. Is that fair?

Mark Kelleher

Thank you. Lumentum indicated last quarter they saw significant weakening in their diode business, which had been very strong for most of the year. I'm just wondering, which we're seeing in diodes.

Mary Jane Raymond

Well, the laser diodes are used at a variety end markets.

Chuck Mattera

Yes, I don’t know for which markets, industrial, 3D sensing…

Mark Kelleher

They just said it was down significantly. I think it might be coming more from semiconductor. I'm not sure they didn't give that much color, but they just said it weakened significantly.

Chuck Mattera

No, again, as I said earlier, I think we have seen pretty steady demand for whether these, high power lasers for industrial applications or for telecom pumps. We said the introduction with the submarine, so it is across the board, it will come from the same fab. I think that we’ve seen a pretty, pretty strong demand.

Mary Jane Raymond

Yes, it's been very steady at Q1, nice growth over the same period last year.

Mark Kelleher

Finally. I'm sorry if I missed it. Did you give out – break out industrial sales as percentage of total sales.

Chuck Mattera

Yes we did.

Mary Jane Raymond

Yes, it is just under 30.

Mark Kelleher

Thank you.

Mary Jane Raymond

Sure.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you Mark.

And our next question comes from the line of Sidney Ho of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Sidney Ho

Thanks and good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple of questions on silicon carbide. I think that in the past you have talked about the potential growth rate for your bare silicon carbide substrates. Now that you have also – also going out to GaN on silicon carbide can you talk about what kind of incremental TAM does that represent for you guys? And can you talk about the competitive dynamics there is that kind of similar to bare substrate side?

Mary Jane Raymond

So from a TAM point of view, I think what we talked about is that the TAM for devices it's about three times as large as the TAM for the substrate. So, and that's true between wireless and RF.

With respect to the competitive dynamic, I’ll let Chuck take that one.

Chuck Mattera

Well, as I understood your question. It's really about the difference between the GaN on silicon carbide device versus the substrate growth. Is that your question Sidney?

Sidney Ho

Correct. Right.

Chuck Mattera

Okay. All right. I think we’ve said a lot about the substrate and with regard to the GaN on silicon carbide device, based on the agreement that we have in which we announced a couple months back, we will be making GaN on silicon carbide devices for Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations. So they are the market leader today and their ability to continue to drive their growth, including penetration into the overall TAM and our ability to execute timely is going to basically control our growth in the GaN on silicon carbide market as it relates to the terrestrial market for wireless base stations.

Sidney Ho

Okay, excellent. My follow-up question is with regards to the press release you guys have on the 200 millimeter substrates with Horizon 2020, is that the first announced program using a 200 millimeter wafers? And can you remind us the cost advantage of 200 millimeters versus 150 millimeters. And when do you expect the timing in terms of cost maybe cost crossover with the 150.

Giovanni Barbarossa

Hi this is Giovanni here. So, I think we first announced the 200 millimeters silicon carbide substrates capability about – yes 2015 quite some time ago. And I think we were the first to come out with the size as well as the quality for that kind of a size. I think that you're right, we believe that the pilot program financed by the European community is probably the first in the world and it will be a surprise we know we are the only supplier that will be in the program. As we've said, it's the first attempt to scale from 150 millimeters to 200 millimeters.

Now in terms of cost, of course, the idea as we said in the script, is that they will drive cost down for the applications. And of course the cost per millimeter square of the substrate will come down eventually too.

So we're not going to say what the price of the substrate is today, or will be in the near future, but obviously the expectation is that it will create a quite an elasticity in the demand on market.

Chuck Mattera

It'll take time for the quality to be able to get to the level which that's at 100 millimeter and then 150 millimeter, but it will happen and when it happens and the device yield and reliability for the devices that have to be fabricated on it or equal to or better, the cost differential and access to eight inch fabs that any one of the players in the marketplace to elect, to focus on is going to drive more demand.

And I think over time we're going to find that we have customers both at 150 and 200. This is a very valuable program for us to be intimate with the device makers and the innovators in this technology.

Sidney Ho

That's great. May be one last for me, just switching back to the operating margin by segment. The Performance Products have a good very record operating income on a non-GAAP basis. I think it's also record margin. If you look forward, how should we think about operating margin, by segment? Will Performance Products be consistently be the most profitable segment and also the fastest growing segment?

Mary Jane Raymond

So first of all, I think I've probably said before the resting race, so to speak, for the operating margin for Performance Products is really probably between 10 and 15 and it maybe 11 to 16, but I don't think that you should take this margin and assume that magically delivered every quarter. I do think that they have a lot of areas for growth.

There's no question about it, we've now seen that for probably six, if not eight quarters. But I don't know that it necessarily will be the fastest growing segment every single time. I mean, we've seen periods where, particularly with the Military being part of that segment, even the program Giovanni just said with respect to the Horizon 2020 program, the demand from programs like that are not always steady and they can be more lumpy even in the revenue.

So, I think, but we should absolutely see that the Performance Products segment is really, if you will kind of coming into its own, where really pretty much every product that they’ve worked very hard to develop has come into the light of day and is being sought after by customers at an increasing rate. But we may well see as we've seen, for example last year that we see periods of very good growth in industrial or very good growth as we're just about to see here in optical communications.

I think the margins with respect to – the operating margins for the other segments, I think we've also talked about the 3D sensing pickup in laser solutions is important for getting them to the high-teens and the Performance Product in the photonics team have done just a really masterful job working to keep their margins in the low-to-mid-teens even though I think if they really saw a down period, their margin probably goes to something like seven to nine.

Sidney Ho

Okay. That's super helpful. Thank you very much.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you Sidney.

And our next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon of Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Richard Shannon

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions as well. Maybe I'll follow up on the topic of Performance Products again highlighting the excellent margins you had in your December quarter. To what degree was that associated with Military type programs versus silicon carbide or other contributors?

Mary Jane Raymond

I'd say that certainly the military programs can be a good margin business, but honestly given how some of the military work is contracted actually sometimes it's the operating margins that – that’s the gross margin I was speaking to, the operating margin that’s actually a little bit stronger. So on the one hand, yes, the pickup in their revenue is certainly helping them. I think the same thing is true with a silicon carbide area, but I would say our thermal management business is like very, very hard to keep their margins as does the Precision Ceramics team.

Richard Shannon

Okay, that's helpful. Let me jump over to Optical communications. Obviously you had a very good end to the calendar year while you didn't note it directly, I guess, about what you're expecting for March. Maybe if you can help us look at that business from a bookings trend point of view. I know that you called us specifically ROADMs doing well, maybe if you could split optical between ROADM and the rest of the business going forward, specifically in the March quarter.

Mary Jane Raymond

So first of all, I'm not sure – we don't forecast bookings for the whole company, let alone by segment and then we can’t really for sure give them by products, but I would say, it's something that's really worth noting is we have seen some very, very nice bookings from the Photonics and Optical communications business now for a while. Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if what we saw at that really materialized more into revenue and bookings kind of moved a little bit lower because at some point, people start taking the product, right, but the backlog is very, very strong in optical communications. Then as we've said, and I think we're saying for the last few quarters. That looks like the beginning of a strong market. Go ahead Chuck.

Chuck Mattera

Yes. I would add that – I spoke to Sunny this morning to 3:00 this morning. He was happy to report that we had a record booking for the month of January and it's just an indicator to us that the momentum is continuing to build. We hope it will continue and we're really pleased. We're sold out. People are asking us to add capacity and we're going to do the best we can in the service to our customers.

Richard Shannon

Okay, great to hear. A couple more questions for me. One on the 3D Sensing. Chuck may be if you could just give us a sense of your overall engagements going on with future customers both in the android ecosystem and otherwise, how you're doing there, just any kind of thoughts looking out over the next year.

Chuck Mattera

Okay. Well, I'll ask Giovanni. That's his business. So Giovanni please take it off?

Giovanni Barbarossa

Yes. So the, engagement for let's say new products, new chips, new applications, I would say that it's been a growing slightly over the first quarter. The designing of new chips, continues strongly on our six inch platform to remain, to obviously be competitive from a capacity as well as cost perspective. And we have in the quantification process with several customers, which we know this qualification, process lasts quite long, quite some time and we believe that – when you can consider that – it's considered in the level of interaction, the intensity of interaction, we can consider those basically design wins.

We don't believe that off the 12, 18 months our international customers will have the ability to go somewhere else other than us with these new engagements. So we think it's going to be a very good opportunity for future growth of the product platform.

Richard Shannon

Okay, that's helpful. One last quick question for me. The topic of Huawei is of interest here. Obviously given the news of recent days here and well Chuck, if you've been very clear last – well, I think for a long time that you don't have any 10% customers. I wanted to know if you can give us a sense of how big Huawei is I think people are trying to get a sense of that both standalone and possibly in a combination with Finisar if you can help us out there, that'd be great.

Mary Jane Raymond

Well, I think the most that we're going to say about this is that we have no 10% customers. We consider all of our customers important. We continue to serve them and, I obviously people are entitled to the presumption of innocence. And I think we will obviously abide by any guidelines that are given, but generally speaking, Huawei along with other key customers that we have are all important to us, but we have no 10% customers

Giovanni Barbarossa

And Richard this is Giovanni. We sell components or modules to every single OEM out there. The world will need optical communication gears. So, what will happen to Huawei is kind of independent in my opinion from the overall market demand. They may lose share, they may gain share, someone else will lose share, we'll gain share, we’ll sell components to everybody.

Richard Shannon

Okay, perfect. Thanks for all the answers. Congratulations keep up the good work guys.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you Richard.

Mary Jane Raymond

I think we have time to do one more. Go ahead.

All right. Our final question will come from Tim Savageaux of Northland Capital. Your line is now open.

Tim Savageaux

Great, didn't think I was going to make it there. A question following up on the photonics and optical communications area. What if you can try and, you mentioned China ROADMs was a big driver. I wanted, if you can characterize the optical communications business, kind of China and ex-China if you will. How predominant was China as a growth driver, quarter EMEA had orders in photonics up double-digit sequentially over 50% year-over-year. Were there other contributors kind of ex-China either in ROADMs or elsewhere in terms of the optical telecom strength.

And as a follow up to that, can you characterize what you're seeing in terms of China demand now relative to some of the peaks we saw in 2016?

Chuck Mattera

Okay. Well, I clarified in my comments that our ROADM demand on us, it grew substantially. It was the strongest growth that we've seen and it came from customers in both U.S. and in Europe and in China. So it's a broad based deployments. But what we are seeing I think was the first quarter that we saw the China ROADM deployments pickup to a level that we had not seen before.

So that's probably the best I can say to Tim, because we're not going to be able to tell you how much of their revenue came from here and there. But clearly the momentum around these deployments is increasing and we are a key supplier at the component level and at the subsystem level. And now that we have the addition, even out of the way when saw low core comp, we weren't selected switch capability. We are in discussions now about the roadmap as well.

So I think we're going to continue to see this. I don't think it was just the one quarter. In fact, it feels like it's going to continue.

Tim Savageaux

Great. If I could follow up quickly, I think you mentioned kind of a bipartisan trends in optical, within the data center and outside the data center, a data center interconnect. Is that the case and would you expect that to continue?

Mary Jane Raymond

Tim hang on a second, just repeat the first part of your question. You said, I think you said,

Tim Savageaux

I talked about a bifurcation in trends between what's happening in optical inside the data center versus outside. And that is transceiver side versus data center interconnect. Just wanted to make sure I heard that right. And asking to add to that a little bit.

Chuck Mattera

We tried to explain how we segment and described the market, so as it relates to the transport, transponder, including the data center interconnect, we had a very, very strong increase in demand. And the basis of it, includes our flagship, a micro pump product which is unmatched in its size and this has the leading share and gaining in the incoherent market. And is, enabling the growth of this these coherent transceivers basically drove a substantial increase compared to the prior quarter and especially compared to the same quarter last year.

On the intra data center including enterprise and client that we consider datacom we did experience a slight tick down compared to the prior quarter, not by much.

Tim Savageaux

Great. Thanks and congrats on a great quarter.

Chuck Mattera

Thank you. Thanks for questions. Mary Jane?

Mary Jane Raymond

So I think this ends our call today. We want to thank all of you for joining and also your excellence engagement with us this morning. We look forward to updating you on our results on the third fiscal quarter of FY19 on the call that is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 2, 2019 at 9:00 in the morning. Thanks for joining us and have a great day. See you soon.

