Why The Dove-Driven Dollar Weakness Will Not Last

The greenback has room to recover in both the short and long terms.

The Federal Reserve hit the pause button by pledging patience regarding the next move on interest rates. While patience was priced in, the central bank took another step further and opened the door to revising the balance-sheet reduction program.

The dovishness of the policy was emphasized by the support it received from James Bullard. The Saint Louis Fed President is the most dovish member on the FOMC and even criticized the rate hike in December. He became a voting member in 2019 and endorsed the decision. Bullard gave his dovish stamp to the move.

The US Dollar dropped on the prospects of more dollars sloshing around (the balance sheet) and the halt in rate hikes. Both factors favor stocks as well.

However, the sell-off has its limits.

In the short-term, the Non-Farm Payrolls may serve as a reminder that the US economy is doing very well. Wages have accelerated to 3.2% YoY in the NFP report for December. Another 3%+ level will be encouraging for inflation expectations.

Moreover, the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat early estimates with an increase of 213K in January. Given the high correlation we see between the two reports of late, there is room for another significant increase in job gains.

It is hard to see the greenback reacting negatively to an upbeat jobs report.

The sell-off has its limits also in the longer term.

The USD remains the "cleanest shirt in the dirty pile" or any other metaphor of choice.

A quick tour of the world shows that China experienced its slowest growth in 28 years in 2018 and the official government PMI for January is still in contraction territory. Other indicators such as producer prices are also pointing to slower growth.

The old continent continues experiencing its slowdown. Italy has officially entered a recession. French growth may have surprised in Q4 but did not rise as much as had been reported in the previous quarter.

And the old continent's largest economy, Germany is stuttering, to say the least. The contraction in Q3 was blamed on an adaptation to new emission standards. However, exports also fell. While a drop in exports can be explained by the aforementioned weaker Chinese demand, the plunge in consumption cannot. Retail sales plunged by 4.3% in December, an ominous sign for the "locomotive" of the euro-zone.

And then there's Brexit. If Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that a hard-Brexit can have an impact on the US, it will certainly have an impact on Britain. All in all, there are few places to go to.

So while stocks may continue rising on a doubly-dovish Fed, in currency markets, the US Dollar may have room to recover and rise.

In many cases, there has been an inverse correlation between the stocks and the greenback. This Fed decision may break the ties.

We may now see a direct correlation between the two, at least until the next significant policy shift by the Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.