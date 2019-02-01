A Bullish Reversal In Silver Last Week

Silver moved higher for seven consecutive trading sessions from December 24 through January 3. The rally started from a low at $14.715 on Christmas Eve and took silver to a high at $15.955 per ounce on January 4 which turned out to be the first day that silver posted a loss since the rally began. As the price of silver rallied, the market moved above a technical resistance level at the August 28, 2018 high on the March futures contract which stood at $15.175 per ounce.

The price of silver had not traded below that price in 2019 and since December 27. On January 22, March futures got down to a low at just two cents above the resistance level that has now become technical support when it traded to $15.195 on January 22, but silver held and on January 30 silver moved to a new high above the $16 level on the March futures contract in the wake of the Fed meeting. The volatile precious metal took its time rising above its peak price from the start of the first month of 2019, but gold put in a new high last Friday at above the $1300 level and was trading at its highest price since May of last year which continues to be supportive of the silver market.

If silver is ready to really break to the upside, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) could be the perfect instrument to magnify the price action in the precious metal over the coming days and weeks.

Silver is back at the top end of its trading range- A questionable reversal

Last Friday, the price of silver moved from a low at $15.30 to a high of $15.765 per ounce, and at the end of the trading session, it was at the $15.75 level. While silver did not make a new high or a new low on the session, the price move was significant when it comes to the weekly chart for the precious metal.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, during the week of January 14, silver traded in a range from $15.35 on the downside to $15.735 on the upside. Last week, silver expanded the price range as it fell to a lower low at $15.195 and rose to a peak at $15.765. While the official COMEX settlement price was at $15.699 on Friday, January 25, the price was at $15.75 when trading ended meaning that unofficially, silver put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart last week. Silver is a metal that tends to provide the market with more than a few head-fakes over time. The volatility of the silver futures market leads it to fall below levels of support, as it did in mid-November when the price declined to a low at $13.86 per ounce which caused those holding long positions to scramble for the exit only to watch the price turn around and rally by well over $2 by the start of 2019. Silver fell to a level that was only 22.5 cents or 1.65% above its critical technical support level at the December 2015 low. Meanwhile, gold’s low in mid-August at $1161.70 was $115.50 or over 11% above its bottom from late 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce. While precious metals prices tend to move in the same direction, silver has been underperforming gold over the past months and rose to its cheapest level against gold in twenty-five years when the ratio between the two metals rose to over 86:1 meaning that it took 86 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold. The long-term medium for the relationship dating back to the 1970s stands at around the 55:1 level.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of nearby COMEX gold futures divided by nearby COMEX silver futures illustrates, the ratio remains at a high level at 82.18:1 as of January 31. Silver continues to be cheap compared to gold which means that there could be lots more upside room in store for the traditionally volatile precious metal now that it followed through on last week’s reversal and is above the $16 per ounce level on the March futures contract.

Based on last week’s settlement price, silver failed to put in a bullish technical reversal on the weekly chart as the “official” price from the exchange was 3.6 cents below the previous week’s high. However, the price at $15.75 at the end of the week paints a different and more bullish picture for the silver market. Moreover, gold’s move to a new and higher high at above the $1325 level provides further validation of the rally and support for a continuation of the rally in the silver market.

Open interest remains low

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In silver, the price tends to reverse directions when the metric rises to peak levels or falls to lows.

Source: CQG

The bottom line on the weekly chart that shows the open interest metric imposed over the price of silver is that the measure of long and short positions is not at a level that would indicate the market is overly long or short the metal as of the end of last week. Since 2016, open interest has ranged from a low at just under 160,000 contracts to an all-time high at over 243,400 contracts.

In July 2016 when silver peaked at over $21 per ounce, open interest moved to over 223,000 contracts and the price reversed lower. In late 2016, the metric fell to a low at under 160,000 contracts and silver reversed higher from $15.70. In 2017 and 2018, the pattern of price reversals when the open interest moved to highs or lows continued. The latest example was in November 2018 when the open interest rose to over 224,000 contracts, and silver fell to its most recent bottom at $13.86 per ounce. After the recent rally that took silver to $16.20 per ounce on the final day of January, the metric only rose to a high at just under 200,000 contracts. At the end of last week, it stood at 186,697 contracts which could mean that positions in the silver market are not at levels that would stand in the way of a continuation of the price recovery at this time. Open interest remains at a moderate level at over $16 per ounce, and that could be good news for silver bulls.

$16 may mean $17.35 fast

After reaching a high at $15.955 on January 4, the price of silver began drifting lower and fell to a low at $15.195, just two cents above its first technical support level on January 22, but the volatile metal snapped back at the end of last week in a sign that silver is not finished exploring higher levels on the upside.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed to the upside last week in a sign that silver would break to a new and higher high above the $16 per ounce level. Daily historical volatility moved from under 10% to the 17.69% level reflecting the wide price range on January 25.

The weekly chart illustrates that above $16 it could be clear sailing for the silver market until its next level of technical resistance at the mid-June 2018 peak at $17.35 per ounce which is over 7% above the level silver was trading at o. Thursday on the high. Few markets move like silver when it breaks in one direction or another, and if the price is destined to move higher, we could find silver at over $17 per ounce in what will seem like the blink of an eye. The current level of long and short positions in the futures market indicates that not that many market participants are on the long silver bandwagon at this time which could be another reason why the metal is ready to make a move.

The monthly chart is bullish

The longer-term chart for the silver market shows that the price action during the first month of 2019 has been highly constructive.

Source: CQG

Price momentum in the silver market crossed to the upside in oversold territory following the rejection of the price below $14 in November. The last time we witnessed a cross in the slow stochastic at the same level was in late 2015 when silver began its journey from $13.635 to a high at $21.095 in July 2016, a rally of 54.7% in just eight months. Relative strength in is neutral territory which does not stand in the way of a potential rally. Monthly historical volatility has moved from under 10% which is historically an oversold condition for the price variance metric to 15.95% as of the end of last week. At the current level, historical volatility does not reflect the potential for the silver market which can climb to measures above 50% at times as we witnessed in 1979-1980 and 2011.

At under $16 per ounce, technical indicators are telling us that risk-reward favors the upside in the silver market after the rejection of a higher low on the long-term chart last November.

USLV could be the best bet right now

Silver is a turbocharged commodity that can double, triple, and half in value over short periods. A position on the long or short side of the silver market is not for the faint of heart. However, for those looking to take volatility to another level these days, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) will put rocket fuel into the engines of silver bulls looking for a break to the upside and significant rally in the short-term. USLV does an excellent job replicating the price action in the already volatile silver futures market, but the leverage comes at a price. USLV and other leveraged instruments suffer from time decay which can cause their values to wither away to nothing if anticipated moves fail to occur. Therefore, USLV is a short-term instrument that depends on timing the market. The fund summary for USLV states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.”

The price action at the end of last week demonstrates the leveraged returns available from the USLV ETN product in the silver market. COMEX silver futures moved from $15.195 on January 22 to a high at $16.20 on January 31, a rally of 6.6%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, USLV rallied from $70.07 to a high at $83.61, an increase of 19.3% which is just shy of triple the return in the silver futures market. USLV has net assets of $273.37 million and trades over one-quarter of one million shares on average each day. The ETN is often subject to reverse splits which destroy value for long-term holders. However, when timed right, the returns in this product will magnify percentage gains in the silver futures market.

Silver had a false break to the downside in mid-November, and time will tell if it is setting up for a false breakout to the upside after last week’s bullish reversal on the weekly chart. However, with gold well over $1300 per ounce, the dollar failing on rallies, and technical metrics pointing higher, it could be the perfect time to put some rocket fuel in your portfolio in the form of USLV or other silver-related instruments in case the price is going to take a journey to test the $17.35 level or higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.