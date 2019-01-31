WESCO International's (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
January 31, 2019 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Will Ruthrauff – Director-Investor Relations
John Engel – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Dave Schulz – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Deane Dray – RBC Capital Markets
David Manthey – Baird
Ryan Merkel – William Blair
Chris Dunkirk – Longbow Research
Robert Barry – Buckingham
Ryan Cieslak – Northcoast Research
Steve Barger – KeyBanc Capital
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the WESCO Q4 and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference