Even if the stock is substantially up from its lows, it's not too late to buy Facebook stock after earnings.

Facebook has proven to the market that it's still growing nicely in spite of all the public backlash in 2018.

Facebook (FB) had a tremendously bad year in 2018, as the company faced lots of criticism and regulatory pressures because of data privacy issues and other ethical considerations. Such criticism was well deserved to a good degree.

However, things change rapidly in the stock market. Facebook has just delivered a massive earnings beat for the fourth quarter of 2018, and the stock is exploding higher in the short term, rising by more than 10% in a single day after the earnings report was released.

In case you were wondering, the valuation metrics are indicating that it's not too late to buy Facebook after earnings.

Firing On All Cylinders

The most recent earnings report from Facebook should clearly dissipate a lot of concerns among investors. Growth is obviously decelerating, which is perfectly natural because of the size of the platform, but all the negative press coverage that Facebook has received in recent months is not really hurting the company's fundamentals.

Source: Facebook Investors Presentation.

Some key data points from the most recent quarter.

Revenue reached $16.91 billion (up 30% annually in dollars and 33% in constant currency)

Daily active users were 1.52 billion on average for December 2018, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Mobile advertising revenue represented 93% of advertising revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018.

There are now 2.7 billion people using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month, and more than 2 billion people who use at least one of those services every day.

Facebook now has over 7 million advertisers, up from 6 million in late 2017. More than 2 million of those advertisers are using stories ads, so the company is doing a sound job in terms of expanding into new advertising formats and building additional growth engines.

Facebook is increasing spending in areas such as data centers, security, and product development. Total costs and expenses increased 62% year-over-year during the quarter. But profit margins remain more than healthy, and Facebook retained 45% of revenue as operating profit during the full year 2018.

The main point is that Facebook is proving to the market that, in spite of all the pressure the company is facing, it can still continue gaining more users and attracting more advertisers to the platform. The company also is translating such operational growth into increasing sales earnings for shareholders.

Facebook Has Abundant Room For Growth

Online advertising is a remarkably promising market, and Facebook is one of the top players in such a market. Consumers all over the world are spending a larger share of their time online, and advertising dollars need to go in the same direction as consumer time and attention.

Online advertising is not only stealing market share away from traditional advertising outlets, but it's also increasing the overall size of the pie by bringing new advertisers to the industry. Since online advertising can be done with smaller budgets and in a more personalized way, many local and small companies that can´t really advertise in big traditional media have a viable opportunity in the online advertising segment.

Based on research data from ARK Investment Management, five years from now the advertising market as a whole could be worth as much as $900 billion, with two thirds of that money being spent in online advertising.

Source: ARK Investment Management

Other social media platforms just pale in comparison to Facebook and Instagram combined. According to an article in Adweek:

Twitter and Snapchat would be tiny dots on the chart compared to what you see with the Facebook services...Facebook is of a scale where no one can actually hurt it other than it hurting itself. We don’t see marketers shifting budgets to Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or wherever.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the earnings conference call that the company will be launching new experiences in commerce and shopping in Instagram later this year. Facebook has successfully launched WhatsApp payments in India, and the company is planning to expand that service to new countries over the middle term.

It makes a lot of sense to expect a deceleration in growth over time. This happens very often, since it's much easier to generate rapid revenue growth from a small base, and Facebook already has reached a gargantuan scale.

However, Facebook is effectively capitalizing on its opportunities in online advertising, while also exploring interesting possibilities in online shopping and digital payments. Chances are that Facebook will continue delivering attractive growth rates for investors over the years ahead.

Valuation Is Still Attractive

Trading at a market price of around $166 as of the time of this writing, Facebook has gained nearly 35% from its lows of the year. However, the stock still remains nearly 25% below its highs. These numbers show how devastating the price decline has been in the past year.

Importantly, valuation is about comparing the stock price vs. metrics of fundamental value, as opposed to comparing current prices vs. previous price levels. In this particular case, Facebook is still more than reasonably valued.

The stock carries a price to earnings ratio around 25 times earnings at current prices. This is a substantial discount vs. an average price to earnings ratio of 35.9 for the average company in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

Looking at price to earnings, price to operating cash flow, and enterprise value to EBITDA over the past five years, Facebook stock is still quite cheap by historical standards.

Even more relevant, valuation numbers should not be interpreted in isolation. Price is that you pay and value is what you get. A price to earnings ratio around 25 for a company producing revenue growth of nearly 30% with profit margins in the neighborhood of 45% at the operating level looks like quite a convenient proposition for investors in Facebook stock.

The PowerFactors System is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm ranks companies using a combination of four main quantitative factors: Financial quality, valuation, momentum, and relative strength.

The main rationale behind the PowerFactors system is actually quite simple. The algorithm is basically looking to buy solid companies (quality) at a reasonable price (value) when the business is doing better than expected (momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Backtested performance is quite strong. The chart below divides the market into five buckets based on their PowerFactors ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The higher the quantitative ranking, the higher the returns over time, and companies in the top bucket tend to materially outperform the index.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Facebook is in the top bucket, with a PowerFactors ranking above 80. If the stock keeps moving higher after earnings, valuation metrics will probably get more expensive, which is obviously a negative for the PowerFactors ranking. However, this could be more than compensated with improving growth expectations and momentum as Wall Street analysts adjust their expectations for the company higher.

The quantitative data alone does not paint the whole picture when evaluating a position in Facebook stock. Among other risk factors, data privacy and regulatory risks are major considerations. At this stage, management does not have any more room for error in this critical area.

Besides, Facebook is facing some important transitions going forward. Users are moving away from the main Facebook platform and toward Instagram, and new advertising venues such as Stories are not as well established as Newsfeed advertising. It's hard to tell how this transition will affect overall financial performance going forward.

Those risks being acknowledged, Facebook has just proven to investors that it's still firing on all cylinders from a financial and operational perspective, the company has a lot of room for growth going forward, and valuation levels remain attractive at current prices.

All things considered, it's not too late to buy Facebook stock after the company's outstanding earnings report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.