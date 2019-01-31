Long Ideas | Consumer | Japan
Robust Printing Business Makes Canon A Buy
Summary
My last sell recommendation for CAJ was in 2016. I am now endorsing this stock as a buy.
Canon remains the second-ranked player in the global hard-copy peripherals market with 21.3% market share.
As of Q3 2018, Canon's printing business is outperforming HP Incorporated's printing segment.
All the prior Canon (CAJ) articles I published were all sell recommendations. I now endorse this camera and printer company as a buy. I am now convinced that Canon's printing business can offset