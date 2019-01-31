Continental Gold: Buritica Shines, But There's Controversy

Buritica now hosts 5.67 million ounces of gold equivalent in the M&I category, making it one of the few undeveloped, large, high-margin gold projects in the world.

Continental gave an update on Buritica on 28 January, and the company's shares rose by 21.1% on the next day.

Source: Continental Gold

Introduction

Shares of Colombia-focused gold mining company Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) rose by 21.1% on the TSX on 29 January, which most news outlets attributed to the update that the company provided on its Buritica project the previous day.

The update didn't really contain any new information, so I was surprised at the rally. And then, on 30 January, Continental released an updated mineral resource estimate, which boosted gold equivalent in the measured and indicated category by almost a million ounces. This is a significant milestone for the company and should greatly improve Buritica's economics.

The new mineral resource estimate

Between 2015 and 2018, Continental completed around 85 kilometers of drilling and two kilometers of additional underground channel sampling, and they managed to boost the resources in the Yaragua and Veta Sur vein systems of Buritica by 0.87 million ounces of gold equivalent in the measured and indicated category. Additionally, the updated mineral resource estimate includes mineral resources within the broad mineralized zones (BMZ) at Buritica for the first time. I've talked about the BMZs in my August 2018 SA article about Continental. In short, they are zones which encompass much of the material between Buritica's defined veins. The BMZs play an important role for Continental as the company thinks that they can help it reduce start-up risks for the Buritica, speed up the production ramp up from 2,100 to 3,000 tonnes per day, and eventually allow for production throughput to increase past 3,000 tonnes per day.

Source: Continental Gold

Source: Continental Gold

Like I said in my August 2018 article, the resource at Buritica was certain to grow significantly as around 30% of the gold above a two-gram cutoff was excluded from the previous resource estimate and should eventually make its way back in with further drilling.

What surprised me in the updated mineral resource is the amount of silver in Yaragua and Veta Sur - it grew from 13.98 million ounces to 20.9 million ounces in the measured and indicated category. Not only that, the grade has also improved from 34 g/t to 41.8 g/t. The reason for the additional silver is that Continental included high-grade hanging wall veins in Veta Sur and modified the assaying procedures for silver to include a gravimetric finish for higher grade samples.

Another difference that you might notice between the two resource estimates is that there are no zinc resources included in the update. This seem logical to me though, as the grade was just 0.4% back in 2015, which is probably uneconomical.

Looking forward to 2019, Continental plans to continue exploration at Buritica very aggressively with up to 73,500 meters of drilling - 55,000 meters of capitalized definition drilling and 18,500 meters of exploration-led infill drilling.

Share price increase

On 28 January, Continental said that "an updated mineral resource estimate for the Project is progressing well and ahead of schedule". Well, that "ahead of schedule" meant that the estimate was released just two days later, and the day in between, the shares soared by more than 20%, which will undoubtedly raise questions about information leaking. Not to mention that the updated mineral resource estimate has an effective date of 26 January.

You would expect that there would be some kind of blackout period preventing insiders from buying shares before the resource estimate, yet directors have been making numerous open-market purchases over the past weeks, and the trading volume surpassed three million shares on 29 January:

Source: Canadian Insider

Conclusion

Even before the updated resource estimate, Buritica was one of the best undeveloped gold projects in the world. The economic model for the project should see a significant improvement soon:

Source: Continental Gold

However, Continental is not fully funded to production, and the initial capex was recently increased to $475-515 million from the $389.2 million in the feasibility study, mainly due to scope changes. CEO Ari Sussman claims that the company could've received more from Newmont Mining (NEM) in 2017, and maybe he shouldn't have gambled on exploration results to boost the share price before funding Buritica to commercial production. The gold major backed Continental with a $109 million strategic investment for a 19.9% stake.

What's next for Continental? The new resource estimate should help with the preparation of a new mine plan and updating Buritica's budget. The company has to fund the initial capex soon, and it'll need to secure funding in the coming months. If it decides to raise more equity, I think that Newmont should still be interested. The new company resulting from the merger between Newmont and Goldcorp (GG) will target a pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 15% for its projects, while Buritica's after-tax IRR stands at over 25% even after the scope changes.

Overall, I think that Continental is currently undervalued, but I'm concerned with the integrity of the management, considering the sharp share price move ahead of the release of the updated resource estimate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGOOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.