Tupperware Must Sell Itself - CEO Incompetent
About: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), Includes: BX, GE, PG
by: Anthony Ruben
Summary
Sales down 16%, dividend slashed 60%.
New CEO, Tricia Stitzel (insider with HR background), is a catastrophic failure.
BX or other PE firm with emerging markets and consumer experience is logical exit and best choice for all stakeholders.
On Wednesday, January 30, Tupperware (TUP) reported fourth quarter 2018 results. The results were bad and the market reaction was worse. Fourth quarter earnings of $1.33/share were 16% lower than last year, even