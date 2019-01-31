Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Mother Nature Not Coming To The Rescue

We initiated a long position. If the 2nd half of Feb is bullish, we think prices for March could return to $3 to $3.15/MMBtu.

EIA reported a storage draw of 173 Bcf for the week ending Jan 25. This compares to the -189 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -183 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage draw of 173 Bcf for the week ending Jan 25. This compares to the -189 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -183 Bcf. The -173 Bcf was higher than the five-year average of -160 Bcf and much higher than last year's -99 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

Our EOS forecast is now 1.312 Tcf.

Mother nature not coming to the rescue

Natural gas prices are still getting hammered with March contracts falling to just $2.818/MMBtu down from $3.30+ just a few weeks ago. The culprit is once again mother nature with the first week of February revised warmer than normal. For example, you can see that our estimate for Feb 1 storage draw is -240 Bcf, but the following week is only expected to show a storage draw of -120 Bcf.

This delta is the result of the cold blast being very temporary and as a result, markets are punishing prices for that.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see from the gas-weighted heating degree days chart, HDDs are expected to plummet going into the first week of February before rebounding. The question for where gas prices are headed will be entirely dependent on the weather outlook for the second half of February.

With the first half of February turning out to be a disappointment, natural gas prices will be extremely sensitive to forecasts for the second half. If the second half turns out to be warmer than normal, then we could see prices plunge to a low. But early indications are that the second half will be colder than normal resulting in another long shot opportunity.

For us, we initiated a new long position today on the back of a bullish ECMWF-EPS 12z update. The Alaska ridging is forecasted to return with the Southeast ridge going away.

Source: HFI Portfolio Natural Gas Trades

Our price forecast given the following weather model scenarios is as follows:

Warmer than normal 2nd half of Feb - $2.6 to $2.7

Normal - $2.8 to $2.9

Colder than normal 2nd half of Feb - $3 to $3.15

Tonight will be the newest ECMWF-EPS long range, which will give us important clues as to how the weather models will develop in the coming week.

