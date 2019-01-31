Ingersoll-Rand Can Still Outperform In 2019

Ingersoll-Rand looks a little undervalued and leveraged to businesses that should drive some outperformance at least through the first half of 2019.

Introducing more control products and improving the service attachment rate should help revenue and margins over the longer term, though demand is likely to slow from here.

Core operating performance seems basically stable at Ingersoll-Rand, and 2019 should see the company outperform peers as it delivers on a healthy backlog in Climate.

I liked the Ingersoll-Rand (IR) story in the late summer of 2018, and I still like it now. The shares have modestly outperformed the industrial peer group (by about 10%) since my last update, and I think the company is still well-placed to benefit from later-stage commercial HVAC demand, as well as ongoing demand in industrial segments like compression. While I'd like to see better margins and FCF generation, I do see improvement here, and I think ongoing growth in areas like service attachment and controls can help improve the profile over time.

Good Enough For Now

Ingersoll-Rand's fourth quarter performance wasn't exceptional, but I'd characterize it as good enough for the time being. The company posted a modest beat on the top line, and though the company was a couple of pennies shy of expectations on the operating line, solid orders help compensate to some extent.

Revenue rose almost 8% in both reported and core/organic terms, good for a small beat relative to expectations. Climate grew more than 8% and beat expectations by a little more (closer to 2%) on balanced strength across residential, commercial, and transport. Industrial revenue came in a bit below expectations but still up about 6%. I find it unfortunate that management doesn't go into much detail or specificity about the components, but generally speaking, there was solid performance across the business/markets with the exception of commercial HVAC in Europe.

Gross margin was down slightly and below expectation, though the company did still manage some positive price/mix leverage as it uses prices to offset higher input costs (both commodity costs and tariffs). The business recouped some of that through more efficient operations, with operating income up 17% on an adjusted basis (with 90bp of margin expansion) and 11% growth in adjusted segment profits (with 50bp of margin expansion). Lower SG&A spending was a key driver, helping limit the company to a roughly two-cent miss on the operating line that was recouped largely through lower taxes.

At the segment level, Climate grew profits by 12%, seeing 40bp of margin expansion, while Industrial grew 7% and saw similar expansion.

Still Plenty Of Potential In The Climate Business

Orders were quite impressive, even if you adjust large orders out of the mix. Overall orders rose 17% on an organic basis (11% excluding large orders), with Climate up 20% (13% ex-large orders) and Industrial up 6%.

There aren't really enough peer reports on the board yet to make a lot of comparisons in Climate, other than that United Technologies (UTX) did report 3% growth in orders at Carrier, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) reported 4% growth in building control orders, and Emerson (EMR) just reported a decline in C&RS orders in the fourth quarter, though up ex-Asia. IR management is looking for mid-single-digit growth here in 2019 and seems fairly positive on the potential in China and Europe despite some disturbing recent reports (including a fairly sedate outlook from elevator manufacturer Kone (OTCPK:KNYJY)).

It's certainly worth noting that the non-residential construction market is not homogeneous, and those differences aren't just geographic. Different products are ordered and installed at different times in the building process, and although I do expect non-residential construction to slow on a global basis in 2019, there is still a strong order book for Ingersoll-Rand to deliver into - in other words, because of cycle timing, I expect Ingersoll-Rand to appear to outperform a slowing end-market in 2019 (and, eventually, they will also appear to lag the recovery).

Beyond new construction activity, I see other things going on at IR's Climate business. The company has leverage to new products in 2019, and the company recently showcased new controls that should help the company's presence in this valuable part of the market. I also see an opportunity for IR to take some share in residential from Lennox (LII) and continue to drive better service attachment rates (service has been growing at a high single-digit rate). On the negative side, Johnson Controls (JCI) has debuted some impressive new products that strengthen its position at the high end, and I expect this company to look to reclaim some commercial HVAC share through launching innovative products.

Industrial, A Harder Call

IR management's lack of specificity/detail makes it tougher to evaluate the Industrial business. For instance, while I'm reasonably confident that Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) outperformed Ingersoll-Rand in compressors this quarter (with Atlas delivering 8% revenue growth and 7% order growth), I can't really say for sure how they stacked up.

Where Atlas talked about flat volumes in Asia (and weakness in China), IR also acknowledged a weaker market for compression. Overall, though, industrial demand seems more stable than I was expecting, and particularly in gas and process compression. I'd also note that IR is relatively more competitive with Atlas Copco in compressors in North America, and that's looking like the strongest market today, which should be a positive for Ingersoll-Rand for at least a couple of quarters.

The Outlook

I believe my outlook for 2019 is relatively more grim than the current consensus, as I do expect a spreading slowdown in multiple industrial end-markets as the year goes on. As I said before, though, a slowing non-residential construction market doesn't automatically make for a tougher year for Ingersoll-Rand's Climate business in 2019, but 2020/2021 is looking a little tougher to me. On the Industrial side, I do expect a further slowdown.

Even with increasing headwinds, I expect Ingersoll-Rand to do comparatively better than average in 2019, and I still think long-term revenue growth around 4% (annualized) is a reasonable expectation. I do expect further margin improvements from here, boosted by operating efficiency and mix shift (more controls, more service attachments, etc.), and I expect low double-digit FCF margins in the future versus a trailing average in the 7% to 8% range. If IR hits that mark, FCF should grow at a high single-digit annualized rate, supporting a fair value over $100.

While Ingersoll-Rand's margins, ROIC, and ROA aren't the best, they do still support a forward EV/EBITDA multiple above 11 and a near-term fair value close to $105. If Ingersoll-Rand can improve its margins faster than I expect (and/or beat on revenues), there's certainly upside here.

The Bottom Line

Ingersoll-Rand shares aren't "can't miss" cheap, but I do still see upside, and I think the company is well-positioned in markets/product niches that can outgrow the average this year. With a healthy backlog, good pricing, and opportunities for positive incremental leverage, this is still a name I think is worth owning within industrials for 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.