Gossamer's Concerning IPO Moves

Investors should pass on this IPO for now and wait for it to either advance in the FDA drug pipeline or secure a partner.

Gossamer is developing a wide variety of candidates, but all of them are at an early stage in the FDA pipeline.

Gossamer is filing without SEC approval due to the shutdown and is using an obscure approach which contains many downsides.

Gossamer Bio Inc., a biotech company fighting severe asthma and other diseases, has filed for a $230 million IPO which would value the firm at nearly $1 billion.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has announced pricing details of its upcoming IPO. According to NASDAQ, this biotech company "plans to raise $230 million by offering 14.4 million shares at a price of $16." The company has a total of over 60.4 million shares, which at $16 per share would give Gossamer a market cap of $966.4 million.

Moving without the SEC

In taking this IPO, Gossamer has invoked a rarely used part of the Securities Act. Companies have been unable to launch their IPOs as the U.S. government shutdown has closed the SEC. Most companies have been stuck waiting for the SEC to open, but Gossamer has taken the step of declaring that its IPO will be automatically effective after 20 days. To summarize, Gossamer will launch its IPO around February 12 and it will not be able to deviate from its $16 share price during those 20 days.

The Wall Street Journal reports that this move is legal, and the SEC reminded businesses that they can take this approach. Another biotech company, TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR), specialising in well water filters, might do the same thing. And even if the shutdown ended today, the SEC will be hit with a deluge of companies looking to go public, slowing down companies seeking SEC approval.

But despite these facts, I find Gossamer's decision to take this route to be highly concerning. Taking this route is risky, as changing market conditions mean that the $16 price could be too low or too high by February 12. It also increases the company's liability risk, as Gossamer's unreviewed S-1 report may lack information which the SEC says it must put in. The only reason for Gossamer to take this approach is if you need the IPO cash as soon as possible, which is a concerning sign about the company's financial viability.

An analyst told The Wall Street Journal that life sciences companies like Gossamer may need to take this approach because of their atypical financial approach and need to raise money quickly. But as detailed below, there is no need for Gossamer to raise money right now.

Gossamer's Pipeline

Gossamer's IPO approach indicates problems, and the additional details we have about this company do not look much better. Gossamer is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing drugs in the areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. It currently has six programs and three of them are in the clinical stage.

The good news is that Gossamer appears to be working many different treatments to cure different diseases. Its most advanced product candidate, called GB001, aims to treat "moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma," an asthma variation which 50% of severe asthma sufferers have. The other two clinical stage drugs aim to treat inflammatory bowel disease and an orphan disease which causes hypertension.

It is thus not wholly dependent on a single treatment and can survive if one of its treatments fails to get past the FDA drug pipeline. The market is also there for all of these treatments, especially since asthma continues to be more prevalent. Medgadget reports that the global asthma drug market is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2022.

However, none of Gossamer's treatments are at an advanced stage in the clinical pipeline. GB001 began a Phase 2b clinical trial in October 2018, and the other two clinical drugs are in Phase 1. This is a company which is going to need years to develop and market its drugs, which raises questions about why Gossamer seems to need the raised IPO funds as soon as possible. Furthermore, Gossamer does not have a partnership with a pharmaceutical company, which raises doubts about its treatments' viability.

Clinical-Stage Finances

Despite these concerns, Gossamer's reported finances seem to indicate that it is in a fairly solid position. As is typical for a clinical-stage biotech company, Gossamer reports no revenue at all. It reported $109 million in operating losses for the first nine months of 2018.

But despite these losses, Gossamer reports to have over $256 million in cash as of September 30, 2018. This is due in part to a Series B funding round conducted in July where Gossamer raised over $230 million from companies such as ARCH Venture Partners and Omega Funds, two of its biggest stockholders. Gossamer also should be able to raise more privately given that it has only had two funding rounds and much of its contractual obligations are not due for another year or more.

In short, Gossamer looks financially healthy as far as biotech IPOs go, which makes its behavior all the stranger.

Final Thoughts

If the U.S. government was open and if Gossamer took the normal approach of getting SEC approval and doing a roadshow, I would be somewhat skeptical towards this company given the early stage of its drug development and its lack of partners. And the fact that Gossamer has taken this 20-day approach indicates that it either needs to rapidly raise money or wants to avoid answering questions about its drugs or company's viability. Neither is good.

The fundamental fact is that a biotech company demanding a $1 billion valuation needs more going for it than what Gossamer currently has, and investors should be turned off by its insistence on plunging ahead with this 20-day plan. If Gossamer can secure a partner from a larger drug company or can continue to move down the FDA pipeline, that would be a good sign which shows that its product and financial health are viable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.