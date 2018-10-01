Image: Drillship Rowan Reliance. Courtesy: Offshore Post.

Merger thesis

We learned this week from Ensco (ESV) the following:

[T]he Company has entered into an amendment to the transaction agreement with Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) under which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction.

According to the new deal, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.750 Ensco shares for each Rowan share. Upon closing, Ensco and Rowan shareholders will own approximately 55% and 45%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined new company. There are no financing conditions for this transaction.

Rowan's shareholders now get 2.750 Ensco shares, instead of the 2.215 initially agreed in the first agreement announced early October 2018, an increase of 24.2%. Ensco and Rowan's shareholders are expected to own 55% and 45%, respectively, up from the initial 60.5% and 39.5%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined entity.

All other terms and conditions of the transaction agreement that Ensco and Rowan entered into on October 7, 2018 remain the same. Odey Asset Management LLP, one of Rowan's largest shareholders as of the most recent regulatory filings, has pledged its support for the amended transaction by entering into an irrevocable voting agreement for the firm's holdings of approximately 11.4 million Rowan shares, or approximately 9% of Rowan's shares outstanding.

I have been following Ensco PLC, and Rowan Companies for many years on Seeking Alpha, and I consider the two offshore drillers as two of the most influential companies in this struggling oil sector, only just below Transocean (RIG). I believe that this merger is a good step and will create tremendous synergies. Consolidation in this sector is a matter of survival.

Ensco President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Trowell noted:

By reaching an amended agreement, Ensco and Rowan shareholders will benefit from anticipated expense synergies that are expected to create approximately $1.1 billion of capitalized value. Furthermore, a larger, more technologically-advanced and diverse offshore driller will provide shareholders of both companies with even greater upside as the industry recovery unfolds - ideally positioning the combined company to meet increasing customer demand and capitalize on significant future revenue growth opportunities.

One central characteristic which defines these two companies is that they own a sizable jack-up fleet which represents a tangible part of their respective total backlog. Both hold a non-negligible modern floaters' fleet as well, which is not operating ideally compared to the jack-ups segment but could perform better combined.

Rowan President and CEO Tom Burke will become the President and Chief Executive Officer of the new company.

Backlog situation

1 - Ensco had an estimated ~$2.44 billion at the end of January 2, 2019.

2 - Rowan has a more complex backlog which involves Aro Drilling (50/50 JV between Rowan and Saudi Aramco). I have estimated the contract backlog at ~$1 million. However, this amount is not factoring the entire contribution from the JV Aro Drilling.

In January 2019, Rowan Companies announced two new contracts.

One contract extension until September 2019, for the Jack-up Gorilla VI with Shell (RDS.A) A 7-month contract for the Jack-up Rowan Norway with ConocoPhillips (COP).

A quick look at the 3Q'18 respective balance sheet

Company ESV RDC Combined Total Revenues in $ Million 458.5 241.3 699.8 Net Income in $ Million -151.0 -76.7 -227.7 EBITDA $ Million 71.4 55.7 127.1 EPS diluted in $/share -0.35 -0.60 -0.95 Cash from operations in $ Million -57.5 -34.8 -92.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 42.6 41.5 84.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -101.1 -76.3 -177.4 Total Cash $ Billion 0.74 1.13 1.7 (End of January) Liquidity in $ Billion - - 3.7 Total Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.99 2.51 7.50~ Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 434.1 127.0 - Backlog ESV RDC Combined RDC Backlog in $ billion ~2.44 ~1.1 ~3.54

I recommend the reader to read my preceding articles about the two companies second-quarter earnings results, below:

1 - Ensco third-quarter earnings results.

2 - Rowan third-quarter earnings results.

The new combined company fleet value was estimated by VesselsValue at $8.38 billion a few months back.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 34 2 60 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 79 2 109

The company said in the press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically-advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

Commentary

I believe the merger between Rowan and Ensco is a significant positive step for both companies. It will create a lot of synergies and a more competitive entity that will survive this offshore drilling crisis that seems never-ending. We are now at a point of survival, and only the strongest will get to live another day.

The Jack-up segment of the new company is the most substantial component, in my opinion. It will allow a quiet waiting time until the ultra-deepwater segment starts to recover.

The initial deal in October was not in favor of Rowan, evaluating Rowan at market and ignoring the significant potential of growth attached to the Aro Drilling JV with Aramco.

However, this new deal seems more in line with the intrinsic valuation and underlying potential, particularly for Rowan, and I believe both companies will accept it without a problem. Last year began the tidy consolidation process for the offshore drilling industry.

The offshore drilling industry was facing some harsh winds, but up until the third quarter of 2018, it was a feeling of optimism, and many professionals in the industry were discussing a possible recovery in 2019.

However, oil prices started to tumble in October 2018, and the improvement anticipated was not sure anymore. Oil recovered a little early 2019, but not enough to regain the confidence lost, yet. Balance sheet and backlog were weakening, and the offshore drilling Industry was ripe for consolidation already in early 2017.

Despite a deceptive "full recovery" in this sector (which is taking much longer than many analysts were thinking initially), the consolidation process - which always starts when evidence of a bottom begin to show - has now arisen, and other players will follow soon, in my opinion.

In September 2018, Bassoe was saying:

Normally, companies seek to consolidate - or acquire their competitors - to reduce costs (via synergies and scale) and to take out competition and gain more pricing control. An inherent drive toward consolidation, which stops at the point it becomes anti-competitive, should be present in any market... If there's any industry ripe for consolidation, it's offshore drilling. Utilization is low, rig values are low, many owners are financially distressed, and there's just too much competition in the market. The abundance of opportunities to consolidate, however, is countered by a list of issues rig owners can't seem to ignore.

