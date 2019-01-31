Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) CEO Tom Williams on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
January 08, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Cathy Suever - Chief Financial Officer
Tom Williams - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee Banks - President & Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ann Duignan - JPMorgan
Andy Casey - Wells Fargo Securities
Nathan Jones - Stifel
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Andrew Obin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse
David Raso - Evercore ISI
Joel Tiss - BMO Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Parker Hannifin Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct question-and-answer