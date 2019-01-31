Hess May Report More Losses, But A Turnaround Is Near

Hess has some downside protection with oil hedges, solid liquidity, and a flexible CapEx plan, which will help the company as it navigates the oil price slump.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) will likely post losses and burn cash flows in 2019 due to weakness in oil prices and around 40% increase in capital expenditure. However, the company is prepared to weather the slump and is eyeing a turnaround from 2020 as its biggest offshore project located in Guyana comes online.

Hess has recently released its fourth-quarter results in which it posted an adjusted loss of $77 million, or $0.31 per share, down from a loss of $304 million, or $1.01 per share in the same quarter of 2017. This was better than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.41 per share. Higher levels of realized oil prices, production growth, lower cash costs, and lower DD&A charges in Q4-2018 as compared to Q4-2017 helped push the losses of the exploration and production segment lower from $219 million to $5 million.

Operationally, Hess delivered a good performance by producing 267,000 boepd, including 126,000 boepd from the Bakken oil field. The total production, on a pro forma basis, increased by 19.2% while Bakken output climbed by 14.6% from the corresponding period last year. The total production was ahead of the company's guidance and analysts' estimate of 265,000 boepd, and this is likely what fueled the earnings beat.

Hess managed to substantially reduce its losses while delivering better-than-expected production. But the results also show that Hess is a high-cost operator which can't turn a profit if it sells oil at less than $60 a barrel. In the fourth quarter, Hess's worldwide realized selling prices were $55.24 a barrel (incl. hedges) and $58.11 a barrel (ex. hedges).

Furthermore, although Hess managed to narrow its losses, it hasn't been successful in improving its cash flow profile. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $584 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of working capital changes, while cash capital expenditure was $664 million. As a result, the company faced a cash flow deficit, or negative free cash flows, of $80 million ($584 million minus $664 million). In the year-ago quarter, the company's cash flow deficit was $62 million.

Moving forward, I believe Hess may continue reporting quarterly losses if oil prices remain within the $50 to $55 a barrel window (WTI was at $54/bbl at the time of this writing). Note that the last time WTI averaged close to the mid-$50s was in the final quarter of 2017, and in that period, Hess lost $304 million. Since then, however, Hess has successfully reduced its cash operating costs by around 14%. Its total production costs, including DD&A charges, improved to $31.35 per boe in Q4-2018 from $36.90 per boe in Q4-2017. The company is now in a better position to face weak oil prices, but it hasn't gotten to a point where it could post a net profit with oil at $55 a barrel, as evident from the latest results.

Additionally, Hess will also likely continue facing a cash flow deficit, particularly since it plans to increase its capital expenditure (E&P capital) from $2.07 billion in 2018 to $2.9 billion in 2019. The surge in spending will translate into higher levels of cash outflows in 2019 from 2018. Meanwhile, the company will find it difficult to meaningfully grow or even maintain its cash flow from operations if oil prices stay weak. In 2019, the average price of the US benchmark oil is widely expected to come in below last year's average of $65 a barrel. With flat or low levels of cash flow from operations and an increase in cash outflows, Hess may face a bigger cash flow deficit as compared to $28 million reported for the FY-2018.

It also doesn't help that Hess is entering 2019 with a weaker balance sheet than before. The company has reduced its total debt by 4.4% from the end of 2017 to $6.67 billion by the end of last year. However, its debt to capitalization ratio, which is a key leverage metric, has increased from 36.1% to 38% in the same period, which indicates that the company's financial health hasn't improved, despite the above-mentioned debt reduction. On top of this, Hess's cash reserves have fallen by over 40% in the same period to $2.69 billion at the end of 2018.

The good thing is, however, that Hess seems well prepared to face the slump in oil prices. That's because the company has hedged a large chunk of its future oil production in order to protect its cash flows from oil price swings. Hess has hedged 95,000 bpd of oil production for 2019 with an average with $60 a barrel floor price (WTI put option contracts), which means that more than half of the company's US oil production will have downside protection if oil prices stay below $60 a barrel.

In addition to this, Hess also has solid liquidity, which should help the company in funding any cash flow deficit. At the end of last year, the company had $7 billion of liquidity, including cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. If, however, the company faces a tougher-than-expected business environment due to persistent weakness in oil prices, then the management has indicated that they can cut the CapEx by up to $1 billion to preserve the cash flows.

Hess is also targeting production growth in 2019, which should partly offset the impact of weak oil prices. The company expects to grow its total production to the range of 270,000 to 280,000 boe per day in 2019 from 248,000 boe per day (adj.) in 2018. Its Bakken production is expected to average between 135,000 and 145,000 boe per day, up from 117,000 boe per day in 2018.

More importantly, Hess is getting close to starting the first phase of its Guyana project in 2020, which should fuel the company's turnaround. Hess owns 30% interest in the 6.6 million-acre Stabroek Block which is operated by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). This is a high-quality asset with outstanding reservoir quality, low development costs, and one of the lowest breakeven costs among all major global offshore and shale oil projects. The Stabroek Block holds 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources, although the estimate has been climbing following new discoveries (5 discoveries announced in 2018). Exxon Mobil has been carrying exploration work and may announce new oil finds in the future.

Exxon Mobil and Hess have planned to deploy at least five floating production storage and offloading vessels, or FPSOs, to produce more than 750,000 bpd of oil by 2025. Hess's share of production will be 225,000 bpd. These are all low-cost barrels which will push Hess's overall breakeven price to $40 a barrel (Brent) by 2025. This could potentially transform Hess from a high-cost producer that sells most of its oil at WTI to a low-cost operator, which captures the premium Brent prices.

The project will begin contributing to Hess's production, earnings, and cash flows from next year. It has been working on the project's Liza Phase 1 development which will come online in early-2020 and is slated to produce 120,000 bopd (gross). Work on Liza Phase 2 will begin from the current quarter, and first oil is expected by mid-2022. This will be followed by the sanctioning of the Payara development, which could be placed into service by as early as 2023. This should push Hess's production, earnings, and cash flows considerably higher while improving the company's profit margins.

I believe Hess Corporation's long-term outlook is looking good, but the company will likely struggle this year with quarterly losses and cash flow deficit which may have a negative impact on its shares. Investors should stay on the sidelines for now, although Hess has an exciting growth story, and this stock is worth closely following.

