Anne Noonan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul DeSantis - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer

David Huang - Deutsche Bank

Edward Marshall - Sidoti & Company

Curt Siegmeyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Nick Cecero - Jefferies

Joseph Catania - G-research

Anne Noonan

Thank you, Greg, and good morning, everyone. As always, it's a pleasure to speak with you today. In a moment, I will provide an overview of our strategic progress during fiscal 2018 and our outlook going into 2019.

First, I will turn it over to Paul to make comments on forward-looking statements, non-GAAP measures, and to summarize our financial performance in the fourth quarter and our outlook for the business.

Paul DeSantis

Moving on to the results, here’s a quick snapshot of some fourth quarter and full-year highlights. The Specialty segment recorded another quarter of increases versus prior year in volume and adjusted segment operating profit, 8% and 22%, respectively.

We had good growth across many of our specialty lines, including coatings, which benefited from our acquisition of Resiquimica, now OMNOVA Portugal, in September of 2018. During the fourth quarter, OMNOVA Portugal delivered sales of $10.7 million and was slightly positive in terms of profitability.

Performance materials delivered adjusted segment operating profit of 1.9 million or 3% of sales. This was an improvement from the second quarter, which was our weakest quarter for performance materials in 2018, and about flat to the third quarter. The improvement from the second quarter was driven primarily by stronger profit contribution from antioxidants and coated fabrics.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, we are no longer serving the commodity paper chemicals market. Regarding raw materials, during the fourth quarter, we began to see some relief in styrene and butadiene pricing. The average price paid for butadiene in Q4 versus Q3 was down about 4%. For reference, in August of 2018, butadiene prices were up more than 75% from December of 2017. We expect prices to continue moderating through the beginning of fiscal 2019.

Net leverage was 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA, which is flat year-over-year. We were able to keep net leverage flat even though this year includes the full outlay for the acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal, but only a few months of its profitability. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, net leverage would have improved from the 2017 year-end of 3.2 times to approximately 2.8 times.

Cash generation continues to improve with cash from operations at $56.7 million for the year versus 47.8 million last year, resulting from increased operating profit in the specialty businesses and disciplined working capital management. Working capital days were 46.8 versus 56.5 last year.

While we believe we’re well-positioned for continued growth in 2019 and are cautiously optimistic that current macroeconomic environment remains volatile and as a result, we do not intend to give a full-year outlook for adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal 2019 until we have better long-term visibility.

As we discussed last year, our 2018 first quarter results were historically strong. We expect current market conditions in volatility to drive first quarter 2019 performance below last year.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call back over to Anne.

Anne Noonan

Thanks Paul. Good morning, everyone. 2018 was very important to OMNOVA’s continued transformation to a more pure-play specialty solutions provider. I would like to highlight several important milestones we achieved during the year. As we have said many times, our most important strategic priority is to grow our specialty businesses, both organically and inorganically.

2018 was a breakout year for specialty growth. The fourth quarter marked our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year specialty volume growth. To help accelerate that growth, in September, we announced the acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal, which supported our strong specialty coatings growth in the fourth quarter.

We also continue to grow the adhesives and sealants business by integrating our proprietary new hydrophobic polymer platform into a customers' retail caulking products. Our films business is growing in luxury vinyl tile as the market showed strong support for the design and capability of our print and wear layer films.

The laminates business performed well during the year although continuing pressure in the RV market challenge demand in the fourth quarter. Our oil and gas business finished the year strong with another quarter of volume growth, driven by our expanded product portfolio from the small acquisition completed last year, and underlying market strength.

Our innovation pipeline, which is our investment in the future and an important driver of our specialization strategy was again accretive to margins this quarter. Our marketing and innovation teams continue to focus on developing and commercializing higher margin specialty solutions products.

During the quarter, we were pleased that our colleagues at OMNOVA Portugal introduced a new product, Resipur 9801, an unsaturated polyester resin binder for quartz composite countertops with high UV resistance. Also, during the quarter, our laminates team was honored to receive the Golden Cylinder Award for our Bellini Bronze stone design. The Golden Cylinder Award recognizes our leadership position in on-trend design and our significant technical capability in gravure printing.

Margins from new products included in our vitality index were 280 basis points higher than last year, led by specialty solutions, which improved its margins from new products by 360 basis points. In 2018, we achieved the vitality index of 21%, close to our overall target of 25%. Several new products were commercialized in 2018.

In oil and gas, Pexotrol 332 and Pexotrol 772 are the latest additions to our fluid loss control product line. Pexotrol 332 provides improved performance and a more eco-friendly alternative to asphalt and black powders in a variety of drilling fluids. Pexotrol 772 is the next generation of our high temperature, high pressure fluid loss control products, with overall better performance and improved efficiency.

In coatings, we introduced Pliotec LEB20, a water-based resin for exterior masonry, which provides improved colorfastness, superior resistance to streaking from rain exposure and dirt pickup resistance. In nonwovens, the Tribute Technology portfolio leverage OMNOVA's unique ability to integrate resin bonding and surface treatment innovations, to deliver differentiated softness, thinness, lightness and durability, all while being lint-free. By simplifying the production process and enabling differentiated features, our Tribute portfolio helps customers deliver a cost-effective and environmentally friendly product.

In laminates, we introduced the surf(x) Matte Luxe finish, a soft-touch surface with enhanced durability for manufacturing. Matte Luxe is a value-engineered alternative to painted cabinetry with improved aesthetics performance and cost advantages. These are just a sample of the products we introduced this year across our specialty business that will fuel our future growth.

Overall, the Specialty Solutions segment had a very strong 2018. Despite, significant cost escalation throughout the year, the team successfully executed against our specialization strategy. Specialty volume was up 5.9%, year-over-year sales were up 10.5%, and adjusted profitability was up 22%. At year-end, specialty solutions represented over 60% of the company's annual sales and over 90% of operating profit, positioning the company for continued profitable growth.

For the Performance Materials segment, our number one priority is to expand margins and increase cash generation. In 2018, we took decisive action to improve our legacy styrene butadiene commodity businesses. Early in the year, we announced our plan to exit the commodity portion of our paper chemicals business. OMNOVA completed its exit from this historically significant business by fiscal year-end.

Going forward, we will leverage our technology strength to grow in higher margin specialty paper applications. We also announced the closure of the Green Bay, Wisconsin plant and investment into our Mogadore, Ohio facility. Green Bay was our last high-volume styrene butadiene-based manufacturing facility.

The Mogadore investment will better position OMNOVA to serve our growing specialty business. Once complete, we expect these actions will contribute $7 million to $8 million of annual operating profit, primarily through our Performance Materials segment, beginning in the second half of fiscal 2019. The timeline for the closure remains on track.

During 2018, the tire cord business saw favorable volumes, but faced increased price pressure from overseas competitors. In July, we announced that we would seek price increases as contracts expired and further optimize our customer mix. As these pricing initiatives began to take hold, we saw margin improvement in the back half of the year.

We also discussed repurposing our tire cord reactors to allocate capacity to higher margin products in our portfolio. The first conversion in our Le Havre, France facility was successful and the reactor can now produce tire cord products and our growing specialty elastomeric modifier portfolio. This flexibility will allow us to optimize margins in tire cord, while helping to drive our specialization strategy.

We also modified our selling models to dedicate experienced sales resources to certain higher margin businesses within our Performance Materials segment. And we were pleased to see volume growth in both the antioxidants and reinforcing resins businesses in the quarter.

Additionally, we began to see demand in our coated fabrics business associated with new wins in transportation and marine. These legacy businesses will play an important role by generating cash to fuel our growth, while helping to improve the overall profitability of the Performance Materials segment.

With respect to portfolio optimization, the acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal at the end of September, has already begun to contribute favorably to our results. With annual revenues of approximately 65 million, this acquisition will increase specialty solution sales by more than 10% and serve as a higher margin replacement for the commodity paper chemicals businesses we exited at the end of 2018.

The integration of OMNOVA Portugal is on track and we expect to generate significant cost synergies, as we streamline and standardize the business. We've also begun levering the new facility to reduce our reliance on outside tooling in Europe and to expand our geographic and customer reach.

Our One OMNOVA initiative has also contributed to our success during the year, as we achieved our targeted $3 million of savings through better more efficient operations, resulting in a more strategically aligned lower cost corporate support structure. Integrating OMNOVA Portugal into our One OMNOVA structure over the next year will be an important factor in generating our planned cost synergies, while positioning the business for greater agility to respond to customer and market needs.

Now turning to 2019, our key markets are experiencing volatility from the current macroeconomic environment. For example, September was uncharacteristically one of the weakest months of 2018, followed by a stronger October, then a relatively weak November. Our customers are being judicious in their purchasing and inventory levels as they attempt to address an uncertain market environment. We expect this volatility to continue in the near term.

Even with this uncertainty going into 2019, we believe we are well positioned to perform better than our targeted underlying markets due to the following. With eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year specialty growth and four years in a row of year-over-year EPS growth, we have demonstrated our ability to consistently execute our specialization strategy. We have significantly improved specialty segment margins, while driving specialty to over 90% of segment profitability by year-end.

We have improved the sustainability of our portfolio by exiting a declining commodity paper market and increasing our specialty portfolio through accretive acquisitions in the coatings and oil and gas businesses. We took decisive actions to close our Green Bay plant, moving us closer to a flexible, asset-light specialty manufacturing footprint, which is expected to add 7 million to 8 million of annual operating profit beginning in the second half of 2019.

We will also realize significant cost synergies from our One OMNOVA Portugal acquisition during 2019 and 2020, and have exciting growth and margin expansion opportunities ahead of us. We anticipate year-over-year declines in raw material costs, which will further support margin expansion across the business as we continue to focus on value pricing.

We have demonstrated sustainable cash generation, which, for example, allowed us to keep leverage flat, while we execute on strategic opportunities like the acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal. OMNOVA has built a strong culture of disciplined expense management and demonstrated our ability to control cost. And most importantly, we have built a capable and engaged team across the company that recognizes the potential for our strategy and has been a critical component to its growing success over the past few years.

Our team does excellent work and I want to take a moment to thank them for all of their hard work and continuing to drive increased shareholder value. Taking all of this together, even if the markets performed worse than currently expected, we believe our strengthened portfolio and operating model will help us weather the storm and moderate the impact.

Once the markets resolve themselves, we are optimistic that we are poised to further accelerate our specialization strategy and win in our targeted end markets over the long term. In oil and gas, the industry is currently predicting in the mid-to-high single-digit range even though oil prices are expected to stay in the $50 per barrel range. While the number of wells drilled may come down slightly, customers are eager for products that drive well efficiency, which OMNOVA's oil and gas portfolio is now positioned to provide.

In laminates and films, the RV market continues to work through inventories and new model launches are being delayed accordingly. While the first half and full-year is expected to be soft, the RV market is currently expecting to see some recovery beginning in the second half. While, the overall flooring market is expected to be down from 2018 levels in 2019, luxury vinyl tile continues to take share from alternative flooring products and OMNOVA's specialty film products continue to see strong demand.

The nonwovens market is expected to grow at mid-single digits over the long term, driven by surface treatment innovations and accelerated adoption of nonwoven wipes in emerging economies. OMNOVA's new Tribute portfolio directly addresses this market's growing appetite for lighter, and more environmentally friendly nonwoven products.

The global paint and coatings market is estimated to grow at GDP plus through 2021 with increasing demand in motor vehicle, durable goods and industrial maintenance applications. OMNOVA'S waterborne coatings portfolio will play an important role as we seek to grow our position in developing markets, while our intumescent resins and metal and wood coatings will provide growth opportunities in industrial markets.

In our Performance Materials businesses, secular dynamics such as the preference for hard floors are expected to continue to negatively impact demand in the carpet market. On the other hand, the paper market continues to shift away from commodity coated paper to specialty paper grades.

And with our actions this year, we are better structured to address the paper market evolution with a more efficient, more focused paper business. Regardless of market conditions, we remain committed to our specialization strategy and believe it is the best long-term approach to delivering sustainable value for our shareholders.

Thank you. Paul and I are ready to address any questions.

David Huang

Hi, this is David Huang here for David. I guess first on specialty solutions. I understand you have roughly about 6% organic growth, volume and pricing, ex the acquisition effects. Can you probably break it down by volume and pricing for the 6%?

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

David Huang

David Huang

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Our oil and gas business is still very strong. If we look at our adhesives and sealants business, we're actually doing very well there through a new product. When I look at our Performance Materials businesses, both tire cord reinforcing resins, antioxidants, they're all growing at basically as the markets' growing. And our coated fabrics is benefiting from some new business. So, really the underlying markets, we're not seeing massive declines or massive acceleration of demand, but we do expect the two main segments to be in RV and transition paper, that we'll see some downside. We do expect raw materials to continue to moderate down slightly. So, we'll get some benefits as we hold margins. But overall, as we look at this quarter, they are the main assumptions that we've put into them, particularly around demand.

David Huang

Thank you.

Edward Marshall

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

I would say, Southeast Asia, we have anticipated that will continue to grow in our paints and coatings, because it is actually a stronger than China this year not on an absolute percent basis, but it tends – the demand we expect to be quite strong in Southeast Asia. Europe, we're assuming that it's down versus 2018, but not like in past years where you've declines or significant decreases, we think 1% to 2% down overall, as we look at our planning. And then U.S., we're seeing some downturn.

A lot of what we're seeing is choppiness, so it's very hard to say, because you've got our customers pulling back on inventory, building inventory, trying to gain the raw materials going down to see if hold off on buying. So, it's a little tougher to see, but as we look out as we see the U.S. being bit down versus last year, but actually quite strong in the segments we play in.

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

So, anything from a specialty perspective coming in has to meet that hurdle and some, because in the future, we'll need that to be richer. I would say the base, it's accretive to the base business as we've moved over time, but it's still a work in progress as you work out the carpet out of that innovation pipeline.

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Edward Marshall

Edward Marshall

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Curt Siegmeyer

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Curt Siegmeyer

Curt Siegmeyer

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Curt Siegmeyer

Curt Siegmeyer

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Curt Siegmeyer

Curt Siegmeyer

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

We're going to make that up. So, we'll probably be in that $25 million to $30 million range this year as we round out our investments in the Mogadore facility. And then from a tax perspective, we use a flat 25% when we calculate our non-GAAP earnings and we would expect to continue the non-GAAP 25% in 2019.

Curt Siegmeyer

Curt Siegmeyer

Jon Tanwanteng

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Jon Tanwanteng

Jon Tanwanteng

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Jon Tanwanteng

Jon Tanwanteng

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Jon Tanwanteng

Jon Tanwanteng

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Jon Tanwanteng

Jon Tanwanteng

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Jon Tanwanteng

Jon Tanwanteng

Nick Cecero

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Nick Cecero

Nick Cecero

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Our unique hydrophobic platform and adhesives and sealants area is really starting to pay off. We've been very pleased with that. And we continue to get more interest in different applications there so that pipeline is pretty rich. And our oil and gas have some very strong products in the pipeline today. And then coatings, really the challenge for coatings now is what we have out there, really driving that that waterborne and really driving across the regulatory desire for waterborne versus solvent and continuing to commercialize those products is very important.

Nick Cecero

Nick Cecero

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

If we look at Southeast Asia, there's a big drive there also for growth. And then our traditional market, which we had in Europe continues to be a mix of, frankly, the dry resin solvent and gradually moving to solvent-borne, but we get a very nice mix and price from that business as well. So, we're not exactly pushing that too far. But our customers on the more stringent applications, they will take their time going to waterborne, it takes a long time to get specked in, in coatings. So, there's not exact number. I would say, if I were to hazard to guess, for us, 5% to 10% above where we are a mix of geographic and just ability to grow with our current customers and new applications.

Nick Cecero

Nick Cecero

Joseph Catania

Paul DeSantis

Hi, Joe.

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Joseph Catania

Joseph Catania

Paul DeSantis

Paul DeSantis

Joseph Catania

Joseph Catania

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

Joseph Catania

Joseph Catania

Anne Noonan

Anne Noonan

We are pleased with the strategic successes we've seen thus far and are optimistic that over the longer term, our continued execution of the strategy will continue to drive increased shareholder value. Thank you for taking the time to participate in our fourth quarter earnings call. We look forward to speaking with you after next quarter to review our continued progress as we drive the business to a pure-play specialty solutions company. Thank you.

