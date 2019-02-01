Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Opportunity To Take Position Ahead Of Pivotal Data

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) have finished essentially flat, since my October 2017 article suggested that initial encouraging clinical data for drug candidate setmelanotide was just the beginning. On the other hand, the stock has performed admirably (up about 50%) since its $17 IPO pricing a couple years back.

While investors here haven't been rewarded since my initial article, I'm looking forward to revisiting the story ahead of phase 3 readouts late in 2019.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a nice run up early in the year, followed by shares trading in a range for a few months, and then, finally regressing back to the mid-20s. In the second chart (15-minute), we can observe significant weakness over the past few days (doesn't bode well for the prospect of near-term gains).

Overview

In my last article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

I started by detailing the company's differentiated approach via advancement of its pipeline of peptide therapeutics for treating rare genetic deficiencies resulting in life-threatening metabolic disorders. Lead clinical candidate setmelanotide is a first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, as it is thought that activating MC4R can regulate the body's energy balance and appetite. It was worth noting that while first-generation MC4R agonists failed in the clinic due to safety issues (i.e. blood pressure increases) and disappointing efficacy, management expected that setmelanotide would not suffer a similar fate and could actually re-establish weight and appetite control in patients with these genetic disorders.

Weighing in the company's favor was promising data from proof of concept and mid-stage studies in Bardet-Biedl syndrome, the latter of which saw significant weight loss in 4 of 5 treated patients. Additionally, those who did not lose weight still achieved weight stabilization, while hunger scores improved in all patients. Importantly, treatment was well tolerated with mild injection site reactions and increased skin pigmentation being the principal adverse effects. The coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation awarded by the FDA for treating two lead indications also provides validation.

A substantial market opportunity ($750 million + of peak sales) was being targeted. I noted that there are estimated to be between 100 and 500 patients in the United States with POMC deficiency obesity (with no approved treatment for the obesity and hyperphagia associated with the condition). Incidence for LEPR deficiency obesity was estimated to fall in the range of 500 to 2,000 patients in the United States (again with no approved therapy). Prevalence of Bardet-Biedl syndrome is 1 in 100,000 in North America, amounting to an addressable patient population in the range of 1,500 to 2,500 patients in the United States.

Lastly, I noted that there was strong support from key shareholders (MPM BioVentures with 9.5% of shares, OrbiMed Advisors with 10.7% of shares, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with over 5% and New Enterprise Associates with an 18.8% stake). An experienced management lineup (hailing from the likes of Merck (NYSE:MRK), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)) with very relevant background also served as a confidence booster.

Figure 3: Genetic defects in MC4R pathway known to cause insatiable hunger and obesity (Source: corporate presentation)

Given that the company's principal programs are in late-stage studies with clinical and regulatory catalysts due within a year's time, my initial thought is that the stock meets much of the criteria we utilize in ROTY. That said, I'm looking forward to gaining a deeper understanding by reviewing recent news and presentations.

Recent Developments

In late July, the company announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with deficiency disorders of the MC4R pathway. The PRIME program, much like Breakthrough Therapy designation, provides a potentially faster path to market with more constant regulatory guidance and support.

In mid-October, the appointment of Murray Stewart D.M., F.R.C.P., as Chief Medical Officer was another welcome development. Prior relevant experience includes serving as Head of R&D at Novelion (oversaw global medical affairs for two marketed rare metabolic disease treatments Juxtapid and Myalept) and before that as Chief Medical Officer at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

In November, the filing of a $100 million mixed securities shelf served as a reminder that the company may again tap capital markets to access financing in the medium term.

In mid-December, management showed that they continue to execute with the announcement of first patient enrolled in the pivotal phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and Alstrom Syndrome. The combined multinational trial utilizes an open-label, single-arm design to enroll 30 patients (at least 20 with BBS and at least 6 with Alstrom Syndrome) aged 6 years or older. Patients are receiving 52 weeks of treatment (once daily subcutaneous injection), including a 14-week placebo-controlled period, with the primary endpoint (responder analysis) taking place after 52 weeks of therapy. Interestingly, even after enrolling the last pivotal patient, the company plans to enroll additional patients to generate more data for the purposes of characterizing safety and efficacy.

Figure 4: Phase 2 BBS and Alstrom results (Source: corporate presentation)

Lastly, on January 4th, the company announced updated clinical data from two adolescent patients in phase 2 basket studies evaluating setmelanotide for the treatment of BBS (previously, only had short-term results). After 47 weeks and 41 weeks of treatment, patients lost 11.2% and 15.5% of body weight and experienced hunger score reductions of 66% and 21%, respectively. Importantly, safety and tolerability profile looked solid and in line with previous trials. Altogether, 6 of 9 BBS patients enrolled in these basket studies achieved clinical meaningful weight loss of 10% change from baseline (primary endpoint for phase 3 study), and one additional patient with Type-1 diabetes also responded with substantial improvements in hunger score and blood sugar levels.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $272.4 million as compared to net loss of $17.7 million. Research and development expenses rose slightly to $10.7 million, while SG&A more than tripled to $8.5 million (due in part to $1.4 million increase related to hiring additional personnel and $4 million for patient identification programs). Management guided for an operational runway into the second half of 2020.

As for future catalysts of note, in the first quarter of 2019, we can expect updated interim data from phase 2 basket studies (including POMC and other MC4R pathway deficiency heterozygous obesities). In the third quarter, we can expect topline data from phase 3 trials in POMC and LEPR (submission of NDA filing to follow in late 2019 or early 2020), while phase 3 studies in BBS and Alstrom Syndrome should finish enrollment in the second half of the year.

Figure 5: BBS and Alstrom phase 3 pivotal design (Source: corporate presentation)

For readers who are interested in digging deeper, I suggest listening to webcasts from both CEO Keith Gottesdiener's presentation at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference as well as the Breakout Session that followed. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

While setmelanotide is currently administered subcutaneously once daily, there is a once-weekly version under development (in partnership with Camurus). Intellectual property appears quite strong with composition of matter patents awarded in all major markets (US patent with Hatch-Waxman extension into 2032). Strong formulation patents (if published) could extend protection into 2038.

Ongoing basket study allows for rapidly achieving proof-of-concept in many MC4R Pathway Disorders (one protocol, put people in trial and run 3-month proof of concept phase to determine if weight and hunger can be improved in these patients). The 4 current lead indications (POMC, LEPR, BBS, and Alstrom Syndrome) all graduated from this basket study, while two indications (heterozygous and epigenetic disorders) continue. A variety of new indications could be enrolled later this year.

Really great overall data, such as first POMC deficiency patient treated who lost 66.5kg of body weight (42.9%) over 2 years and is now 4 years on treatment and doing well (CEO calls results short of miraculous). First LEPR patient lost 29 kg or 22% of body weight, first BBS patient lost 37.7 kg (26% of body weight) in 72 weeks and first AS patient lost 16.4 kg (21% body weight) in 1 year. Consistently in study seeing that patients continue to lose weight for very very long period of time.

For the 9 BBS patients treated, 6 showed very clinically significant weight loss. Management considers the 7th to also be a responder although she didn't lose weight (young pediatric patient who was gaining weight very rapidly and with treatment weight stabilized and hunger score dropped 53%). Also of interest is this 7th patient was Type 1 Diabetic and hemoglobin A1C dropped from 10.1% to 7.6% before withdrawing. Other two patients withdrew due to lack of weight loss.

As for heterozygous and epigenetic disorders in phase 2, very positive preliminary data was reported in June and updated data is expected soon (Q1). Heterozygous population is more complex, so planning to study large group of these patients to be able to determine what slice of these patients respond very well.

Safety and tolerability have been good with mild adverse events. MC1 receptor is natural tanning receptor, and so, as drug hits this target, all patients receiving treatment get a tan (looks like moved to Florida), but otherwise no safety concerns.

When visualizing market opportunity, for lead indications up to 5,000 patients in the US (combined) and equal number in Europe. Genetic epidemiology suggests 13,000 individuals in the US with POMC and LEPR (much higher than up to 2,500 patients from clinical epidemiology). Company suggests its numbers are conservative.

It's noted in the breakout session that while phase 3 trials are open-label, Rhythm doesn't see any of the data ("none of efficacy data comes in to us, so we are not aware of what's happening"). After 13 weeks of active treatment in the first two studies, there is a double-blind, placebo-controlled withdrawal period (FDA asked them to put that in as they were impressed it'd already been done with a number of patients treated earlier). The stopping point is 3 months (i.e. if patients are not losing weight by 3-month mark, they are discontinued), and management states that, for POMC and LEPR, a high % of patients should make the cut (possibly all of them) while for BBS past data has shown that a number of patients will be discontinued.

One analyst question was regarding ex US strategy, to which management responded that many key investigators and thought leaders who've been with the company since the beginning are based in Europe. They continued that they haven't seen companies with strong expertise in this field and don't see the value-add from a commercialization partner. In other words, they are open to new ideas but presently think they are best off going at it alone.

Heterozygous patients are thought to be an "enormous" market opportunity (population of half a million, but problem is finding out what % of these patients are responsive to setmelanotide). Management's prior conservative guidance was that 1% of these patients would be responsive (4,000 to 5,000 patients), but number could be larger.

As for institutional investors of note, NEA Management owns over 4.9 million shares, Baker Brothers owns 2.7 million shares, and RA Capital has been adding to its 1.9 million share position. A history of insider selling over the past few quarters does not inspire confidence.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I'm fascinated by the company's approach to targeting life-threatening metabolic disorders (including how they've gone about establishing proof of concept in several indications and pushed forward into pivotal studies). There seems to be solid institutional support for the name and key value-creating events across multiple time frames.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently accumulating dips ahead of phase 3 results. The stock is also suitable for investors with a long-term time frame, as management's approach to expanding into additional indications should continue to pay off.

Risks include dilution in the medium term (last secondary offering was in June and November's shelf could mean company accesses funding in first half of 2019). Remember that the golden rule of biotech is to raise money when you can, not when you need to. Disappointing data (unexpected) for lead indications weigh heavily on the stock, as would setbacks in the clinic (i.e. safety) and timeline delays. Regulatory guidance or decisions could also disappoint.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, cash position accounts for around 25% or so of the current market capitalization. As stated before, highly promising initial data for lead programs also add another layer of derisking. Phase 3 readouts are binary in nature, yet risk is spread out across multiple indications.

For our purposes in ROTY, this was a tough call, but I prefer to wait for around mid-year before revisiting (when pivotal data is closer).

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

