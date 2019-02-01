Invest In Liberty Sirius Class A? Yes. But Not Just Yet

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA), Includes: P, SIRI
Max Greve
Max Greve
Tech, telecom, media, energy
Summary

The Pandora/Sirius merger puts Liberty, Sirius's principal owner, in a position to enter the 21st century radio market strongly.

Liberty shares trade at a 1/3 discount to Sirius, which to me makes the difference since I remain skeptical about Sirius stock on its own.

However, the details of the merger mean that Liberty may fall before it rises, so I recommend waiting a little longer to open a position in Liberty.

With the results of the merger vote officially in at Pandora (P), the company is officially set to be acquired by Sirius XM (SIRI) in the very near future. I remain