Invest In Liberty Sirius Class A? Yes. But Not Just Yet
About: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA), Includes: P, SIRI
by: Max Greve
Summary
The Pandora/Sirius merger puts Liberty, Sirius's principal owner, in a position to enter the 21st century radio market strongly.
Liberty shares trade at a 1/3 discount to Sirius, which to me makes the difference since I remain skeptical about Sirius stock on its own.
However, the details of the merger mean that Liberty may fall before it rises, so I recommend waiting a little longer to open a position in Liberty.