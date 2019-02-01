Summary

The Pandora/Sirius merger puts Liberty, Sirius's principal owner, in a position to enter the 21st century radio market strongly.

Liberty shares trade at a 1/3 discount to Sirius, which to me makes the difference since I remain skeptical about Sirius stock on its own.

However, the details of the merger mean that Liberty may fall before it rises, so I recommend waiting a little longer to open a position in Liberty.