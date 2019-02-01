Message From The Fed Meeting - The Dove Has Yet To Come

The lack of brand new information in that statement is hinting that much more dovish surprises to come when the minutes are published.

Markets are excited to see that the FOMC dropped the hints of any further rate hike and are considering adjusting the balance sheet policy.

The Fed successfully gave the financial market a dose of stimulus that investors have been longing for.

Among the headline "new" information, most investors are excited to see that the FOMC replaced the phase that it "judges that some further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be" merited, with a completely new sentence saying that "in light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate."

It means that the Fed has changed from expecting further interest rate hikes to being "neutral" about whether the next rate move should be up or down.

The expectation for a further rate hike is almost dissipated, stock indices jumped, the two-year Treasury yield collapsed, and the yield curve steepened. This is why we are talking about the "Powell Put."

Personally, I think the softened tone on further rate hike is mostly expected. The market is just looking for a confirmation, which it got one now.

As I have mentioned in the previous article, the focus of this meeting should be on the Fed's latest policy in the balance sheet reduction, because it is facing a potential limitation that might hinder the scale for further "offloading" the financial assets it has accumulated in the last decade.

On this front, the Fed issued a separate statement called "Statement Regarding Monetary Policy Implementation and Balance Sheet Normalization." The Fed stated two points in the statement:

The Committee intends to continue to implement monetary policy in a regime in which an ample supply of reserves ensures that control over the level of the federal funds rate and other short-term interest rates is exercised primarily through the setting of the Federal Reserve's administered rates, and in which active management of the supply of reserves is not required.

Here is the first time the Fed confirmed its commitment to maintaining the interest rate policy regime in the so-called "abundant reserve" or Floor System.

By "abundant" it means that the level of reserve the Fed maintains is well beyond the point which the opportunity cost for banks to hold reserves became zero.

Under this system, banks are indifferent towards holding more or fewer reserves. The reserve demand curve beyond this point becomes close to horizontal and the supply of reserve can't directly change the interest rate.

Source: “Funding Quantitative Easing to Target Inflation” by Ricardo Reis

That duty then falls on the shoulder of the interest on excess reserve (IOER) and overnight reverse repo. This separation between the interest rate and size of reserve supply is what the Fed made clear it will keep.

The second point in the statement is multifaceted. Here is the point the FOMC put forward:

The Committee continues to view changes in the target range for the federal funds rate as its primary means of adjusting the stance of monetary policy. The Committee is prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments. Moreover, the Committee would be prepared to use its full range of tools, including altering the size and composition of its balance sheet, if future economic conditions were to warrant a more accommodative monetary policy than can be achieved solely by reducing the federal funds rate.

Market participants focused mostly on the "prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization" part. They are right to do so, as this is the clearest signal of the Fed's willingness to "pause" the balance sheet reduction policy.

However, careful readers would know there is much more than that in the passage. As I have discussed at length before, one pressing issue facing the Fed is that the effective Fed Funds Rate (EFFR), which is the interest rate target of the Fed, kept edging toward the IOER over the last 6 months, for quite a while, and the two rates are at the same level.

According to economist Ricardo Ries of London School of Economics, EFFR rise above IOER is a signal that the reserve supply in the system is no longer "abundant," but rather very close to the "point of saturation," where the opportunity cost of holding reserve starts to move up from zero and the supply of reserve can impact the interest rate.

That is, the abundant reserve system, which the Fed vowed to maintain in point no. one, would no longer function the way it wishes. This is why the Fed is considering a "pause" in balance sheet reduction.

Also in the passage, it emphasizes the "composition" of the balance sheet as much as the "size." By composition, the Fed means the asset allocation of its balance sheet. The Fed is contemplating to shorten the average maturity of the treasuries it is holding right now.

Remember that Quantitative Easing ((QE)) is about buying long-term treasury and depressing the long-term yield, so in the last decade, the Fed has lengthened the average maturity of its treasuries holding.

Now, it is considering a reserve of this trend. Why? First of all, lengthening the maturity of its holding would lower the term premium embedded in the treasury yield. Arguably, the low term premium is why the yield curve has been on the edge of inversion.

Second, the EFFR is in sync with the money market short-term rate, by buying shorter-term treasury and selling the long-term ones, the Fed can, in theory, lower the EFFR and ease the problem that EFFR rise above IOER, which can create a panic of stability of the Fed's preferred abundant reserve system. I guess this is why the two-year yield fell substantially after the statement is released.

However, I would like readers to understand that most of the information in this new statement regarding balance sheet policy are already in the December meeting minutes. What this statement does is "legitimatized" those discussions, making them the official house views.

To be honest, I am disappointed that the Fed is still not able (or willing) to give the market its estimation of where the saturated level of reserve is. In fact, in the press conference there is a question directly ask for his clarification, but Chairman Powell refused to give a number:

However, in the statement it said there were "extensive deliberations and thorough review of experience to date" regarding the balance sheet policy, I have reasons to expect the minutes of this meeting contain the information I am looking for.

Back at the December meeting press conference, Powell explicitly said that “I think that the runoff of the balance sheet has been smooth and has served its purpose, I don’t see us changing that.”

But then in the minutes, it turns out the sentiment in the FOMC is much more open to changing the balance sheet policy!

I expect the same situation will happen this time. While Powell refuses to express the estimated endpoint of the balance sheet reduction, there should be some explicit discussion of the estimation in the minutes.

So the bottom line is, the dove is yet to come. Wait till the release day of the minutes of this meeting. By then, we will see how dovish the Fed is on the balance sheet side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.