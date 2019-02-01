Editas Medicine: 2019 Look Ahead And H2 2018 Recap

2019 So Far

The first two weeks of the new year were kind to Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) as its share price jumped +15% as the market began to recover after a rocky 4th quarter. Unfortunately, the positive momentum was quickly derailed when CEO Katrine Bosley announced she was resigning effective March 1st; the company’s share price plummeted -18%. Since August, EDIT has seen the resignation of three c-suite executives: Chief Medical Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and now, Chief Executive Officer (who was also a board member). This would not bode well for the most blue-chip of companies, never mind a three-year-old biotech start-up reliant on unproven technology.

Editas, and the rest of the gene-editing industry, needs positive breakthroughs in a healthy sector, pun-intended, to see continued positive returns in 2019. Looking back at the second half of 2018, detailed below, these are the exact types of events that spurred the roller-coaster-like ups and downs EDIT experienced.

Basic Review of EDIT

The gene-editing space, once a thing only seen on the Syfy Channel, is now one of the more crowded biotech spaces. Editas Medicine is one of the major players in the space alongside CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA). Editas is focused on utilizing the power and potential of gene-editing to develop therapies for individuals suffering from diseases such as cancer, Usher Syndrome, Beta Thalassemia / Sickle Cell and Cystic Fibrosis.

EDIT came to market back in February 2016 at a price of $16.00. Shares quickly jumped to a high of $43.99 before cooling off and hitting a low of $12.43 in November 2016. Since then, EDIT had a rocky 6-month-period before beginning its nine-month climb, beginning in June 2017, to a new high of $44.99 in March of 2018. This was right around the same time CRSP and NTLA also spiked; however, while CRSP went on to make a new high 3 months later, EDIT began its steady decline to $21.46, where it sits today.

Earnings

EPS Beat/Miss Revenue Beat/Miss 1Q18 -$0.67 Beat by $0.15 $3.93M Miss by $0.6M 2Q18 -$0.82 Miss by $0.15 $7.40M Beat by $0.67M 3Q18 -$0.32 Beat by $0.35 $14.52M Beat by $3.69M

Through three quarters of 2018, EDIT beat EPS and Revenue estimates twice, missing Revenue in 1Q18 and EPS in 2Q18.

3Q18

Ahead of the reporting of EDIT’s 2Q18 earnings, the road ahead was already littered with crater-sized potholes the executives were attempting to navigate as gracefully as possible. Two weeks into the beginning of Q3, a report in Nature Biotechnology was released detailing unwanted DNA changes caused by CRISPR-Cas9. The report went on to claim the findings were also in line with other gene-editing systems, not just CRISPR. EDIT’s main competitor CRSP released a response stating the methods described in the report were not used or relevant to CRSP’s work and, regardless, that the company has not seen similar findings.

Almost exactly two weeks after this event, European Courts made a restrictive ruling on genome editing. The ruling by the European Union’s Court of Justice subjects genetically-edited organisms to the EU GMO law. This has become a controversial issue given the European Association for Bioindustries' claims the ruling contradicts a previous document stating precise gene editing technology, like CRISPR/Cas9 used by EDIT and CRSP, may not be regulated as GMOs. The EAB went on to state the ruling could, “lock out the benefits of genome editing from Europe.”

The hammer came down on EDIT’s share price (-4.3%) when the 2Q18 earnings were released in the first week of August. Things continued to spiral downwards as the broad market selloff worsened with the healthcare sector being hit hard. EDIT’s share price was able to turn around and rise from mid-August through the end of the quarter. The rally was kicked off when Editas announced that it completed the NIH protocol registration process for gene therapy candidate EDIT-101, which will be used to treat Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) - a rare form of retinal dystrophy.

Overall, EDIT ended 3Q18 with a -11% decrease in share price, QoQ.

4Q18

The fourth quarter of 2018 exemplified just how intertwined the success of gene-editing companies are. Editas' competitor CRISPR Therapeutics had a clinical hold removed by the FDA on gene therapy CTX001 and accepted the IND, paving the way for studies in beta-thalassemia. This news not only boosted CRSP’s share price +12%, but also nudged NTLA and EDIT higher, +8% and +6%, respectively. You can find a more detailed analysis of CRSP is my previous article, CRISPR Therapeutics: Second-Half 2018 Review - Where Does It Go From Here?

Editas’ 3Q18 earnings report boosted share prices +2.55% during the first week of November. The positive report was attributed to three key factors:

A strong balance sheet with $337M cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

Appeal Court ruled in favor of EDIT affirming the strength of its foundational IP

EDIT’s successful presentation at the AASH Annual Meeting highlighting its novel programs for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.

One of, if not the most, interesting developments throughout the fourth quarter was the report of a Chinese researcher using CRISPR/Cas9 on human subjects. Researcher He Jiankui allegedly used the groundbreaking technology to decommission an HIV-related gene in the embryos of seven couples during fertility treatments. Two baby girls (from the seven embryos) were born around the time of the article publishing. EDIT’s share price climbed more than 13% over the period of a week since the release of the controversial story. Mr. Jiankui and his un-sanctioned behavior sparked a media and ethical frenzy which has sent agencies as well as the Chinese government searching for answers (and blood).

After a roller-coaster-like quarter defined by ups and downs as routs and recoveries continued, EDIT was hit with a knockdown punch at the end of December when CFO Andrew Hack announced he was stepping down, effective March 1st. Upon news of Hack’s plan to return to the investment industry, EDIT’s share price fell -11.3% to a 52-week low. EDIT finished the fourth quarter down nearly -29% QoQ.

4Q18 results will be released on March 5, 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.