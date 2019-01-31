Petroleum Geo-Services ASA ADR (OTCPK:PGSVY) Q4 2018 Results and Capital Markets Day January 31, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Bard Stenberg

Good morning and welcome to this presentation on PGS Q4 2018 results on our Capital Markets Day. My name is Bard Stenberg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Today's agenda is showing on the screen and the two first presentations will be given by CEO, Rune Olav Pedersen; and CFO, Gottfred Langseth followed by a Q&A session and a coffee break and then we continue on with the business areas.

I would also like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement showing on the screen and available in today's material.

And also we are webcasting this event. So for the audience in Oslo I would kindly ask you to use the microphones provided once asking questions.

Rune Olav

Thank you, Bard, and good morning everyone. I'm going to start out by giving a little overview of the 2018 highlights. I will introduce you to our two new members of the PGS executive team. I will also talk a little bit about the revised strategy we have launched this autumn. And I will towards the end give our market perspective, the way we see the market currently and obviously guiding before finishing off.

So 2018, that was all about PGS delivering what we said we would do a year ago. We have centralized, streamlined and simplified the organization. We took out $100 million of cash cost. We have completed this reorganization process. We've sold OptoSeis. And we have operated a flexible fleet, meaning we have operated six vessels in Q1, six in Q4 and eight in the summer months. These were all changes we said we would deliver when we stood here a year ago.

We also said that if revenues were flat we would be cash flow positive after debt service and we have delivered on this key financial metric for us. This was the most important KPI we had in PGS. And everyone in PGS have heard me nag about this many times during the year and I'm glad to say that we actually achieved it. We have, as you have seen, improved our already impressive in MultiClient performance and we have recorded record-high MultiClient late sales and we have increased our investments and we've done so by selling to a very diverse client base, which you will see as we move through the presentations today.

As I mentioned, we have launched a revised strategy in PGS. And I will get back to the elements of this strategy. But it's clear that we in PGS over the next years will focus on profitability rather than growth. That is a very important message that we will give to the market today. And lastly, 2018 was transformational for the industry, not so much thanks to us because we generally look the way we did a year and two year and three years ago, but thanks to the other movements and the other activities in our industry we are now the only full seismic service provider left in the industry.

We're the only player which has vessels, our own technology, a full imaging business, a MultiClient business and marine contract business. And we believe that this flexibility that this creates will be the winning formula as we move forward. And we will get back to this many times during the presentation today. Back to this, you -- those of you attended last year, and as I can look out there several of you did, will remember this picture as I showed you this picture one year ago. Then the blue bar over here were 2018 revenues. If we assumed that the revenues in 2018 were the same as in 2017. As it turned out, they were more or less the same.

Then cash cost and CapEx, those two together are basically exactly as we guided a year ago. Cash cost is somewhat higher mainly due to oil price and fuel prices. CapEx somewhat lower, interest same obviously, debt installment same obviously, taxes somewhat higher and then a little bit cash left on the bottom. This was our main KPI and we have delivered upon it. And that I'm proud of. And it is not an easy task for an organization to reduce with almost a third of its employees, cut away a lot of offices and be able to deliver this. So this is a lot of credit to the PGS organization for delivering this goal this year and we're proud of that.

We expect cash flow generation in 2019 to be better obviously because our mandatory debt repayments are going to be less. And also, as I will get back to, we expect improved market fundamentals. Okay, before I move into strategy and market I want to introduce the two new members of the PGS executive team. Sverre Strandenes, who headed up Sales and Services, has retired as of year-end; and Berit Osnes and Nathan Oliver are new members of the team.

Berit will head up the New Ventures group. New Ventures is all new MultiClient projects, planning and executing all new MultiClient projects. And it is also a special sales force which handles particularly complicated MultiClient transactions in particular. Nathan will head up our sales force which sells our MultiClient library. Sells our marine contract or responds to bids in the marine contract business, sells our imaging services. And obviously he will also have the entire imaging organization underneath him.

They are both recruited internally in PGS. They have very strong commercial backgrounds from PGS. Berit has led the largest MultiClient organization we have, the Europe group. She has led special sales and has been planning MultiClient and working with MultiClient for many years and is an instrumental part of the successful growth of the MultiClient business over the last seven, eight, nine years. Nathan has lead all our revenue-generating operations. He has led imaging. He has led marine contract. He has led the MultiClient. And he has done so in all our main geo markets. He has been located in KL, in Houston, in Weybridge and soon in Oslo. So I'm sure that these two with their very strong commercial background will help develop PGS further. And you will of course hear from them today.

Now to our strategy. As I said, we have launched a revised strategy during this autumn. You will of course recognize many of the elements in the strategy, but it is a clear message to the organization what we are going to focus on. Obviously continue to profitably grow the MultiClient business is a key focus. We are strong in this area and we believe we will be stronger in the years to come. 4D, we are going to focus a lot of our efforts to capturing an even larger share of the 4D market. We are already the dominant player in this market. And this is where -- this is a premium segment and where prices are somewhat higher where you can differentiate on technology. Nathan will come back to this. And this is a focus area for us going forward.

Reduce turnaround time. Well time is money also in the oil service industry. If there is one topic I meet every time when I'm out there talking to our clients it is we want you to reduce your turnaround time. That means the time from when we plan a survey to the time the oil company receives the final data. That takes too long. And we have an aim to reduce the turnaround time significantly. And we believe with our integrated model controlling both imaging and acquisition that we are the best player to achieve this goal and it's potentially a really differentiator.

Joint acquisition and imaging approach, we want image everything that we acquire. The PGS imaging business is the best business in the world when it comes to imaging GeoStreamer data. We obviously image everything in the MultiClient area. We want to image everything also when we do marine contract. So that's a goal for us. The last two lay together. We will continue to do R&D. We will focus on developing diversified imaging and acquisition solutions and use the R&D to leverage the PGS advantage in productivity and technology, PGS fleet's advantage in productivity and technology.

So we need to use our R&D efforts where they give the highest return. All this obviously, we are also moving into the world of digitalization, which we have been in for quite a while. That will help us improve efficiency, reduce cost and probably also launch new ideas and new business opportunities going forward.

The financial strategy, you will hear more from Gottfred, it's profitability before growth. We will focus on return on capital employed going forward. Be careful what we invest in so that we get a proper return. And we will use the cash flow we generate over the next years to repay debt and get to a capital structure which is more sustainable should we meet a future downturn.

And I can be quite honest, I don't believe that the seismic industry has turned noncyclical. We need to be there also when the cycles turn down and therefore we need a stronger and more sustainable capital structure. That will be a focus for us over the next years. You'll hear much more about all of these elements and this as the others in the team here speak.

So to the market perspective. And I start with the macro environment because obviously that's what our clients focus on, one day determine what they're going to do in exploration and in terms of seismic. The current market environment is uncertain. And of course we all know this. And the length of the economic up cycles since the financial crisis has been quite long. When will it end? U.S., China relations, what will happen? And also how will this and other uncertain macro events impact world growth and energy demand going forward? These are worries and uncertainties we have to take into consideration.

However, we still believe that the world GDP will grow, and this is Exxon's 2018 outlook, the graph here. That has a doubling of world GDP up to 2040. And other similar reports has similar results. So a strong growth in world GDP also in the years to come. That obviously primarily is driven by growth in developing markets. That again will lead to a growth in energy demand.

And once again, this is from BP and Exxon, two big clients of us. What you see is obviously a growth for oil and gas also up to 2040. You can also see that oil and gas, these two bars are the dominant source of energy also in 2040. And that there is a growth from where we are today, somewhere between here and up there. That growth will need to be found and developed.

However more importantly, and you have to remember this, is the decline rates from what we are already producing today, in 2040 will be down to somewhere – this I believe is Exxon's estimations.

So we need to explore, find and develop this pie here as well. And the growth from shale that we need to see, a quite strong growth from shale is not enough. We need to see substantial investments in traditional exploration and development and production going forward. That is the macro picture we're looking at, that's the long-term picture. So if we go a little bit, bring it a little bit closer to this year, the oil companies obviously know that they need to invest. We have several years of under-investments.

And this is only showing you that they have the means to do so. We believe that our largest clients will generate quite a bit of cash flow going forward. This dotted line is the Brent oil price. This line down here is the cash flow breakeven oil price of seven of our largest clients. And the blue line, which I think is actually the more relevant one, is cash cost, CapEx and dividend. You can see here that the $60 oil price there is still substantial cash being generated.

So we believe that the oil companies will have significant means and significant cash flow to invest in the industry necessary to meet the challenge of funding and developing this. And that's why we believe that most investment banks, and this is from four of you I believe, say that EMB Investments in general will go up a little bit and the offshore part of that will go from a decline in 2018 to a growth in 2019. We believe that's the case too and that's what we hear when we're out meeting clients, generally talking about seismic obviously.

However, the picture I draw should really result in a much larger spike here. So why is that not happening? We believe that we are going to see continued CapEx discipline among our clients. There is a positive underlying story. There is a need for future investments. But we believe that the capital discipline we have seen among our clients will continue also in the years to come and therefore we believe this growth will be gradual also for seismic.

This is the second year of growth for seismic spending. MultiClient as you know has already benefited. And we believe we are in a, if not typical, a cycle which is similar to earlier cycles. This is an overview of MultiClient spend and contract spend, back to 2000 and up to today. And I want to highlight, if you look at our 2004 and 2005 you see MultiClient moving in 2004, and a year later contract starts moving.

If you go to the financial crisis, you see MultiClient moving in 2009, and a year later contract starts moving. What you see today is that MultiClient started moving in 2016, oil contract really hasn't started moving yet. And this is a bit wider than what you have seen here. We believe contract will finally start moving. What we are currently seeing. We are seeing higher activity. We will show you the graphs for that. We're seeing higher prices. We will show you or tell you what we have in our booked capacity of prices versus last year, which is higher and we see an increased share of 4D, and that is growing quite substantially.

All of this tells us that we should now see an uptick in that. And we do expect materially higher pricing in the contract segment in 2019 than what we have seen in 2018. Obviously the main driver for that is what we have already booked. On the supply side. You know that the supply for seismic vessels are down some or streamers are down some 50% from the peak. And we expect that supply will be flattish, 2019 over 2018. And we know that some competitors will take or have already taken capacity out of the market. And we know that or we believe and we see that some competitors are introducing new capacity into the market.

So some out, some in. In this picture we have probably included at least one more vessel than most of you assume will come out just to kind of see how that looks. And it still looks flattish, 2019 over 2018. And we believe that we are still going to see the seasonal swings. We are not in a strong market. So don't get me wrong. I believe we are in a strengthening market. We are not in a strong market. So I believe we will still see these seasonal swings. But we believe supply-demand balance will improve in 2019. That's the message.

So to guidance. We're guiding on group cash cost of $550 million excluding deferred streaming. There is an accounting change. And Gottfred will explain that. This is similar to the $600 million cost base we had in 2018. The $50 million swing is related to an accounting change. MultiClient cash investments of $250 million, similar because of the accounting change. This is similar to the $277 million we had last year.

We will use more than 50% of our active fleet in 2019 in MultiClient. And CapEx of $85 million, which obviously includes $25 million of reactivation cost for Vanguard, which is streamers and other things.

In summary, 2018 we did what we said we would do. We delivered cash flow. We have come to a run rate level where we are cash flow positive also after debt service. We had record high MultiClient late sales, a proof that the MultiClient market has recovered and is in recovery. Seismic market overall driven by MultiClient is in recovery. And we believe, as I have explained, that this will continue into 2019, but we also believe it will be gradual. We will focus on profitability, return on capital employed and reposition the capital structure for our future downturns should they come.

The business side we will focus on the MultiClient business, we will focus on our – improving our position in the 4D market and we will aim to image everything we acquire. So all-in-all, we believe we are going to take the leadership position in this industry through our fully integrated offering which is now unique to PGS. And with that I give the word to you, Gottfred.

Gottfred Langseth

Good morning. I will start by making some comments on the Q4 and preliminary 2018 numbers which we released today. And I will then subsequently cover a few topics, financial topics as part of our Capital Markets Day. 2018 ended on a positive note. We had segment revenues of $245.2 million with an EBITDA of $154.5 million. This is somewhat higher than what we reported earlier in January, primarily due to revenue cutoff review.

Full year segment revenues of $834 million and EBITDA of $515 million. We had significant MultiClient growth in 2018, revenues up 22%. Recorded late sales, $371.9 million, which is for late sales a growth of 58%, and as Rune said our best year ever. MultiClient investments $277 million. We had strong improvement in our financial ratios last year. The total leverage ratio ended at 2.58:1, which is more than a turn reduction as they say in leverage ratio during the year. And we have announced an agreement to sell Ramform Sterling.

This slide shows the quarterly key numbers for the last three years. There is a clear improving trend in revenues, EBITDA and EBIT. With respect to cash flow from operations also a good development. The fourth quarter good cash flow from operations, but not fully capturing the growth of revenues in the fourth quarter as a result of increased of accounts receivables or working capital which will obviously benefit the coming quarter.

I will make a few comments on the consolidated key financial numbers. For the quarter both segment revenues and segment EBITDA has a meaningful improvement over 2017. For the full year, as Rune pointed to, revenue development is flat, so 2018 on par with 2017. The EBITDA of $515.9 million is sharply significant, maybe even materially up, with two primarily drivers. Firstly, a substantial cost reduction on our side. And then secondly, that we applied more of our capacity for MultiClient. So we capitalized somewhat more cost in 2018.

We are back to positive EBIT numbers both for the quarter and for the full year, that's good. Net financial items for the group at par with 2017 both for the quarter and for the full year. And the last item I will mention on this slide is tax expense, which is relatively high in the fourth quarter $18.7 million, which is a result of high sales in Brazil and profits relating to that.

Q4 operational highlights. We had low vessel utilization in the fourth quarter. And that has had a significant negative impact on acquisition or vessel driven revenues, both contract revenues and prefunding revenues. The total MultiClient revenues for the quarter were $197.8 million. Prefunding an unusually small portion of that $34.4 million, which is an 85% prefunding rate on $40.2 million of capitalized cash investments.

Late sales $163.6 million, a new quarterly record for late sales with a large margin Contract revenues were $41 million.

This slide shows the geographic distribution of our MultiClient revenues. Revenues in the fourth quarter were actually quite diversified among our geo markets. But North America were most important for – was most important for the prefunding revenues. And Europe and South America library contributing the most to our late sales in the quarter.

Vessel utilization, 37% active time in the fourth quarter. That is low. We had 43% stacked standby time. That's the part, top part of the bar, which is high. Primary driver or drivers for that is our – that we went down to operating six vessels during October, so two vessels winter stacked which would give 25% stacked time or close to that. The rest is due to project delays.

We will have a significantly improved utilization in the first quarter this year. At year end 2018 all of our all of our six operated vessels were on project. But as a result of changes to a project in South America where one of our vessels was released. We will incur some idle time in the first quarter.

Order book, $163 million. This amount is also impacted by the changes to the project that we had commenced in South America. And the order book number takes into account the scope changes agreed with the customers – with the customer relating to that. We have as of early this week 40 vessel months in total booked for the three first quarters of 2019, 17 months in Q1, 16 in Q2, and seven in Q3.

Our visibility is improving. And we expect to achieve strong utilization of our fleet in the second and third quarter. Bidding activity for contract work is high. And there are significant planned MultiClient projects for the North Atlantic summer season. That is not included in the booking numbers there because the individual programs are not yet firmly decided and committed.

If we move to costs, our gross cash costs are sequentially down, $236 million in the quarter. That is a result of our flexible fleet model primarily where we went down to operating six vessels in or from October. But it is also impacted by the relatively extensive standby idle time in the quarter where we save some project costs, including fuel costs. Gross cash costs ended at $601.6 million for the full year.

On cash flow. We had cash from operations of $117.4 million in Q4. There is a strong improvement in both the Q4 and full year 2018 cash from operations compared to 2017. The cash flow shown here includes payment of severance and other restructuring provisions that we made late 2017, almost $3 million in the quarter and $36 million for the full year.

Quick comments on the balance sheet. Liquidity reserve at year end 2018 $159.5 million. Most of you will remember that our revolving credit facility was reduced from $400 million to $350 million in September. In addition, we repaid in full obviously the $26 million 2018 senior notes in December.

Net interest bearing debt reduced to $1.112 billion at year end. That was the last slide on the Q4 numbers. I will move on then to review these topics shown on this slide. I will – and I hope you will forgive me, but I will start with maybe the most technical one. And it is IFRS 16 accounting for leases. And the reason for doing that is that it is a significant accounting change.

I think it's fair to say that personally I think it's an accounting change that I would embrace. It improves financial reporting. Everyone has to implement it 1 January 2019. And change means that leasing arrangements will be reported as assets or the leased assets. So the right to use the leased assets will be reported as an asset and depreciated over the lease term.

And the leasing obligation will be recorded as debt with the lease payments then reported as interest payments and installments respectively. We will recognize assets and liabilities for all leases over 12 months of duration. And we will exclude in the case there is a significant service element which can be used or not used, exclude that and continue to report to the service element as an operating cost. So the financing accounting here will apply primarily to the right to use the asset.

I included quite a few numbers at the bottom of this slide, which I think some will find useful but I won't review all of them, just explain that. From the left, that box shows with our current agreements the estimated lease obligations at 1 January 2019 and subsequent balance sheet dates. So it will obviously taper off over time. And as of 1 January 2019, the lease obligation is $238 million.

The next box shows the balance sheet impact from then implementing the standard estimated I should add, which in short will mean that we record an increase of assets property and equipment of $202 million. And we will record that obviously corresponding to the $238 million I mentioned there, split into short-term and long-term. So short-term is what will be paid during the current year and the long-term is beyond that.

And you will see that the long-term then corresponds to what we expect to have starting 1 January 2020. It will have a marginal impact on equity, negative $9 million. And then the third box, we estimate, and this is even more an estimate than the two first ones. We estimate the impact on elements of our P&L for next year. With respect to gross cash costs, since we do not report leasing payments as gross cash costs, but we record depreciation on the assets. That will reduce by approximately $50 million as pointed to already by Rune Olav.

The flipside of that is that depreciation will increase by $40 million. There will also be an increase in interest expense, approximately $15 million. We will – this will then again impact how we capitalize to the library. So we will capitalize less cash cost to the library, approximately $20 million for the year to come. And somewhat more in depreciation costs. So some capitalization will be reduced a little bit. But there is a significant reduction in cash costs capitalized.

And as a result, and this is an estimate, the net effect of all of this would be a positive $30 million impact on our reported EBITDA. To the right I've put in an illustration of the kind of assets on lease agreements, primarily vessels. And then the rest of that is office space. And also included the split in currencies, most in U.S. dollars but quite a fair share, I would say, in Norwegian kroner.

Then to financial strategy. And Rune Olav has touched on the headlines here already. We will prioritize profitability before growth. This means that our primary focus will be on profitability and cash flows for the years to come. We will prioritize debt reduction at the expense of growth or before growth. This will guide all our CapEx and similar decisions. And it also means that we will take a measured approach to bringing cold stacked vessels back to operation and incur the related CapEx.

Not saying that we will not do that. We will take a measured approach. We will measure our financial performance over the coming years, primarily on the return on capital employed. Do we create value? We are in the cyclical business, so this needs to be measured over time. There will be periods where we will have significantly more than the cost of capital, and there will be periods where it's a tough, tough job to deliver a return close to our cost of capital.

So our target will be to deliver a return on capital employed that is higher than our cost of capital over the cycle. We aim to get to a capital structure that is – that will sustain future downturns. It is a clear and maybe even a sort of expensive learning points for us and many, many other companies that the cyclicality in a way the financial gearing in a downturn like the one we've seen will be costly. And we will do whatever we can to prevent that from hitting us in our next downturn in our cyclical industry.

We will use our cash flows from an improving market forward, primarily to reduce debt. And we will do that till we get – until we get to a level where we think it should be. And we think it should be no more than $500 million to $600 million with our current business setup, if significant changes to the business setup and size, that is a different discussion, but as we currently see it.

On the existing accounting practices, most of you would agree with me when IFRS 16 is implemented across industries one would start to measure net debt including the lease obligations. So the $500 million to $600 million will correspond to $700 million to $800 million with the debt relating to lease agreements. Our debt and growing facilities are known reasonably well by most of you. It is a simple structure. Four components, The term loan B, $400 million revolving credit facility, total of $350 million, $265 million drawn.

Japanese export credit financing for the Titan class vessels, $369 million. And then lastly, the senior notes with maturity in December 2020. To the right we show the maturity profile. And the 2020 maturities are senior notes and that revolving credit facility that will need to be extended or refinanced before September. Senior notes has a maturity year-end in December 2020. So it's almost two years to go. I'm not saying that it is extremely long, but it is what it is, almost two years to go.

A quick look at the total leverage ratio which is a maintenance covenant in our revolving credit facility. A sharp reduction during 2018, so reduced one turn, as I said, from 3.67 to 2.58, significant headroom to where we are required to be. And we expect the leverage ratio to reduce further in 2019 and we expect to continue to have a good headroom to the required level.

Technically speaking, the calculation of this is defined in our loan agreement and that is not impacted by the implementation of IFRS 16. How we and you will want to measure leverage is a different matter. But for this measurement of this as a covenant, it is no impact. We are in the process of completing a sale of Ramform Sterling to JOGMEC, including a service agreement which may extend up to 10 years with annual renewals. The sales agreement for the vessel was signed early January. And the vessel will be delivered in April of this year.

The agreed sales price is approximately $100 million, which excludes the seismic streamers which will be provided under a separate streamer lease agreement. The transaction will be a significant positive for 2019 cash flow and liquidity. 75% of the purchase price to be paid around delivery and the remaining more or less exactly a year later. And the price also exceeds the book value in our financial statements and arguably can be seen as supportive to vessel valuations in our financial statements. We will bring Ramform Vanguard into operation this summer to maintain this operated fleet size same as before.

On this slide I have illustrated the 2019 key cash flow drivers. And I will say once more that it is an illustration. It may possibly be read otherwise, but it starts with analyst consensus for revenues which the company doesn't have a view on per se, but it is an objective place to start. And then it deducts primarily cash payments as we are guiding on today and some other elements.

So deduct gross cash cost. And this is same as Rune Olav did 25 minutes back, CapEx, interest payments. And then obviously we deduct payments on the lease obligations IFRS 16. Taxes where I put in what we paid in 2018. It could be more or less obviously for 2019, and then the impact of selling Ramform Sterling. And at the end of this illustration points towards a quite substantial cash generation in 2019.

So we believe 2019 cash flow is set to improve. We expect contract pricing to increase. We currently plan to allocate more of our 3D capacity to contract than what we did last year. We expect higher vessel utilization for the year. And then the proceeds from sale or Ramform Sterling will be collected obviously as already commented on.

We are positioned to refinance in 2019. Financial markets are as you know uncertain. And we have to relate to that. We have improved our financial position and will continue to do that. The market fundamentals are improving and better. We are generating a healthy cash flow. We have a strong improvement in our financial ratios and we have an adequate and improving liquidity position.

We have access to capital markets. We are established in the Term Loan B market and in the international bond market with credit ratings from both Moody's and Fitch. We have a supportive bank group behind our revolving credit facility.

It is still 23 months, almost two years to the first capital markets debt maturity. We are likely to refinance in 2019. That is our target. So it's fair to say that. We are positioned and prepared to execute on quite short notice. But the actual timing and actual plan and structure of execution will be decided depending on market conditions and cost considerations as well.

Gross cash costs, already pointed. In reality it is a flat cash cost development. Technically, we're reducing from $601 million to $550 million, almost or all of that explained by an accounting change, $50 million from implementing IFRS 16, so flat development.

Inside of that flat development there is a cost increase built into our estimate relating to expected higher operating activity in 2019. Including an assumption, it's fair to say that we will operate seven vessels in the fourth quarter rather than six as we did in 2018. That built in cost increase is fully offset by capturing the full year effect of what we have done on our cost side. We get more out of our cost savings and more of a full year in 2019. Tight cost control will remain priority.

Then CapEx, we had $42.5 million of CapEx last year. We expect approximately $85 million this year, $25 million of that relates to reactivating Ramform Vanguard, $8 million approximately relates to installing scrubbers on two of the Titan-class vessels. And if you adjust for that, close to $35 million, the $85 million is in line with where we've been both guiding and delivering for recent years and the CapEx that we intend to stay with until we expand and have to sooner or at some stage reinvesting in streamers for our vessels which I will get back to. There is still some time I can say.

MultiClient, we target prefunding of 80% to 120%, be in that range generally. We invested $277 million with a prefunding of $102 million last year. We will invest $250 million the coming year. And that number is – would have been $270 million or approximately $20 million higher if we had account – our accounting was unchanged. We will use more than 50% of our capacity for MultiClient according to current plans. And I'm adding that we will have quite high MultiClient acquisition activity in Q1 with lower than the average prefunding we expect for the year.

Tax position, we operate four of our vessels, the Titan-class vessels in Norwegian tonnage tax regime. The other vessels were taken out of the tonnage tax regime a few years back and they are in the ordinary taxation regime. The current tax for the group has varied between $10 million and $35 million over recent years. This is mainly – this has mainly been withholding taxes in areas where we operate. And to some extent tax in countries where we do not have carry forward losses.

Taxes will vary depending on area of operation. Of course, the substantial increase that we've had this year getting us to $30 million of taxes paid approximately is due to a significant increase in library revenues in Brazil.

We are exposed to foreign currency changes. Most of this exposure is I would call it good exposure, good sensitivity because it represent in a way a natural hedge, that is in a way our short positions and costs in kroner is one example of that. It could be in other currency – oil-rich currencies as well. So we generally benefit from a weaker krona when our market is weak and the oil price is low. And that has played out over recent cycles.

So we'll generally not hedge much of that. But the full year impact of that, 10% change in the dollar versus krona corresponds to $12 million to $15 million for our EBIT for a full year. So a stronger dollar will improve our a EBIT by that amount and vice versa.

The corresponding impact with respect to British pounds is approximately half, so $5 million to $10 million impact over 10% full year change. We engage in some hedging activities. In doing hedging we consider correlations between our operating environment and in reality the oil price and the currency fluctuations.

One of the things that will result from that or is resulting from that is that we will generally not currency hedge our leasing obligations in Norwegian krona. So that will when it gets to the balance sheet be marked-to-mark and we'll have some currency gain or loss on that. But – and it could be seen as some noise. But we think it is counter to our interest to currency hedge just to reduce that noise because it is a natural hedge.

Then summing up our financial priorities. Profitability before growth delivering a competitive return on our capital employed. Debt reduction to get to a level that we believe will sustain future downturns. We expect to significantly expand our cash flows in 2019. We are ready and positioned to refinance in 2019. And we will continue to be disciplined when it comes to cost and capital expenditures.

I think I will stop there. And then we are likely ready for the Q&A session.

We are now ready to take questions. If there is any from the audience. We can start with John from ABG.

John Olaisen

Hey, good morning, gentlemen. This is John Olaisen from ABG Sundal Collier. A question on MultiClient sales for 2019. I know you don’t guide on revenues. But your late sales in 2018 was the all-time high with a big margin. I just wanted a little bit, what’s the sustainability of that? For instance at Q3 you said that you expect very strong Q4 MultiClient late sales. Do you see the same now in Q1? Is the trend continuing? Is it track? Is it possible to shed a little bit more light on this because as you probably know there’s a lot of rumors that you’ve pushed extra hard on late sales last year giving discounts, et cetera, due to the financial situation, if you could comment a little bit on – around that it will be great.

Rune Olav

Yes, we can do that. We can talk a little bit about that, to the fourth quarter. We’ll get back to that, obviously it will show more on the pie charts but it’s, I think it’s – it is generally so that when we have very strong late sales it is because the interest is high. Then typically, this is a typical sales team, you’re selling and then you have a lot of interest coming into you. What do you do, do you lower prices? No, you normally don’t lower prices, you get harder on discounts, you want better prices because there’s a large interest in your – what you’re selling around the world.

Well, you should ask that question when we have low sales because at that stage people get nervous and things like that. So I think that there is – you’re going to have to look at this as a normal sales as you have what you have and when there is large interest in it we act as a normal sales operations. So I can clearly disregard the rumor that we have sold with large discounts in the fourth quarter, that and we’ll get back to the distribution as you will see many clients everywhere and all of that stuff. So very good sales. Obviously we also try to tell every time that this will drop, it will – goes like this from quarter-to-quarter.

And I know that’s difficult to kind of get them. When we have a bad quarter you expect us to have another one, or when we have a strong you expect us to have another one. It’s a – it will vary. And I expect it will vary also going into 2019. But in general, without going too far, I would say there is nothing in what we have done in the fourth quarter that gives us a unusually low, let’s say, leads interest. Let’s say, when you have kind of emptied everything and everyone is empty, there – we expect a normal sales process in the first quarter, and then we’ll see where it plays out. As most of you now know, these sales are done very close to the quarter. So it’s difficult to predict.

But if anything, we have a normal sales activity leads interest in the fourth quarter – in the first quarter and probably impacted by the fourth quarter. But not to the extent that there is nothing to give away, yes.

John Olaisen

So Q4 was somewhat extraordinary. Will you say Q1 was – Q1 also?

Rune Olav

Yes, the fourth quarter was extraordinary. I was – and the results points to it. The fact that we went out on the third quarter really daring to say that we have this lease basket was that this looked extraordinary, so yes.

John Olaisen

Very quick follow up on a MultiClient prefunding, please. Since MultiClient is still basically 100% of the EBITDA, it’s so important. And you’re not giving a specific guidance on MultiClient prefunding for the year. You’re saying 80% to 120%. And I think you said something somewhere in the material that MultiClient prefunding will be rather – or low end of that in Q1.

Rune Olav

In Q1, yes, yes.

John Olaisen

And is it possible to give a little bit more light, shed some bit more light for the whole year? Are we more likely to be at the low end of 80% to 120%?

Rune Olav

I don’t think so. We have always been way up there in the very high and above the 120% for many years. We have seen the market over the last years developing in a direction where we think it’s – it would be unwise for us to target being above 120% because we believe then that good strategic opportunities and the sales opportunities would not be short. So this is something we monitor closely – quite closely. And also I mean we will be more conservative in a down-going market and maybe a little bit more risky in an up-going market as you tend to sell a little bit more than what you think in an up-going market. So if that is any guidance to you, yes.

Morten Nystrom

We have from Handelsbanken.

Anne Gjøen

Thank you. I have a question in relation to 4D because I see that’s quite a – many comments in your presentation about 4D. So how did actually the 2018 end out compared to 2017? And do you expect further increase, I guess you do, in 2019 in terms of project versus 2018? And is it particularly geographical areas that you would highlight that is becoming even more important in 2019? And an additional question, in relation to Norway and the latest APA license round. Is that one seen important for PGS in 2019 related to where you have your library in Norway?

Rune Olav

4Ds, we will comment quite a bit on later in the – with Nathan in later in the year. But I can say that, yes, we do expect quite a strong growth in 4Ds in 2019 versus 2018, which is basically all the project we see and which is in the tender. Some of them we have already won. And some of them are really, well, not that many are rumors anymore, is more actually – actual tenders in that bucket. But we will get back to that. Also on the geo market, it has been traditionally some markets which have been very strong on 4D. Brazil, Angola, Norway, or North Sea, that is also expanding, as Nathan will get back to. But if you wait until our – you will get more on that.

The APA, well, it’s obviously a positive, record-high awards, which is good for PGS. We have a strong position in the North Sea. And that is important. Obviously it leads to some sales. That goes a little bit up and down. But it is as important to the planning process of new MultiClient in the North Sea, which is one of our stronghold. That high activity and there is a high turnover. And the high interest makes that – is a proof of that market still being very much alive and gives us comfort to continue to invest in that market.

Morten Nystrom

And then we have a question from this side.

Sahar Islam

Thank you. Sahar Islam from Goldman Sachs. A couple of questions on the fleet, if I may please. Last year we talked about streamer investment in 2019. It sounds like that’s getting pushed out again. Is that because the equipment is lasting longer? Could you help us understand the dynamics of that please? And then, what do we need to see in the contract market to move away from the six to eight vessels? What would make you increase above that? And would the cost to get another vessel back be around the $25 million you talked about for the Vanguard? Thank you.

Rune Olav

I forgot the – yes, the fleet, the streamers. Yes, we will get back to that. But I will get back to that. But generally, yes, we have pushed out the need for new streamers, that’s probably a year from what we have earlier communicated. Gottfred, is that right?

Gottfred Langseth

Yes.

Rune Olav

So we now expect to – not be able – have to do that with the same fleet size until 2021. But I will get back to why that is. But we repair our streamers and we’ve been able to do within the CapEx you’ve seen been able to prolong the life of the existing streamers to repairs and things like that. But better that is better place to answer that. If we were to activate another vessel, that would cost more than the $25 million. We have communicated earlier more in the range of $50 million, which I think is a decent proxy. Also now the reason for that is a combination of when we sold the Sterling we didn’t – the streamer said that she will take whether till Japan is less than what she has currently on.

So you can take some of that with Vanguard. So it’s not a complete – so it’s a – yes, it’s a bigger question, but it is related to streamers mainly. So the $25 million is cheaper than what we would expect if we were to reactivate another vessel. And then I think you asked what is the take for the seasonal swing to go away.

Sahar Islam

Yes. And what it takes for you to actually add that extra vessel from the six to eight, please?

Rune Olav

Yes, on the seasonal swing, we – what we currently see obviously is then there’s quite a bit of interest during the summer months because we – you have Canada into play, you have the North Sea, you have Ireland and the whole Northern Hemisphere. Currently our clients don’t seem to take that into account. So we see that there’s coming in for Africa and other places in the world also in Q2 and Q3. And with the backdrop of the last year’s I think the clients are, you know, we can always get a vessel, that’s kind of the attitude.

When we get so much activity that you start getting the nose from us and our peers with respect to doing work in the Southern Hemisphere that work pushes into the fourth quarter, the first quarter, and then the client starts to adapt and then you get back to more of a normal state of business where the client realized that if you want to do a job in Africa it’s cheaper to do it in the fourth quarter and the first quarter that it would be to insist to have it in the second and third. And we will see that didn’t happen this year, obviously as you’ve seen, or this winter I should say. What happens next winter is yet to be seen, but we at least see high activity during the summer. So there is – yes, we’ll see whether – how that plays out, I think. I’m not going to predict anything.

Sahar Islam

Thank you.

Morten Nystrom

And then we have a question from Jon, DNB. At the top there.

Jon Masdal

Yes, Jon from DNB. You talked about the flexibility in the integrated model here. Given that you have roughly 50% fleet allocation MultiClient contract in 2019, are you seeing similar type of return on capital employed in these two segments including vessel allocation here in 2019? Or what is sort of driving that 50% fleet allocation?

Rune Olav

You want to answer?

Gottfred Langseth

I’m not sure I understood the question.

Rune Olav

I think the driver is – the driver is basically the driver between the 50-50 is we sit at the start of the year and we have a look at the opportunity basket of contract on MultiClient. And we have a pipeline of jobs we would like to do. And some of them are very mature and some of them we need to work up.

Gottfred Langseth

And then we look at what’s the achievable pricing for the contract.

Rune Olav

Yes, and then we look at what’s the achievable pricing contract and we try to match them up against each other and make an assumption. So it is an assumption. So it may be 60-40 at the end of the year in either direction depending on how the world turns out. But over the last years we have been fairly accurate. We have been able to allocate that. The way we do it is we don’t want to – we want our MultiClient business to be competitive with the MultiClient businesses out there, and better if we can. So we’re not going to do MultiClients which we don’t believe in just because, I don’t know, we have idle capacity or – if we’re very lucky it could be better than the contract does, things like that. These are two different businesses and utilize the assets. And that’s how we look upon it, if that was what you were driving at.

Jon Masdal

And little bit on that. But when you indicate prefunding at 100% and you have late sales potentials, why aren’t you doing even more MultiClient in 2019 than the 50% allocation?

Rune Olav

Yes, that was what I just alluded to. Then we would probably erode that business and we don’t want to do that.

Jon Masdal

Okay. Second question. On backlog. I know this is a bit tricky, but you have vessel booking on one date and you have backlog on a different date. Given that you’ve booked up half the capacity, can you give some indication on what backlog number that represent for 2019?

Rune Olav

Yes, there are a little bit of – there is some MultiClient in the booking which is not in the backlog. And there are some months of contract which are in the booking, not in the backlog. I don’t have the exact numbers, but…

Gottfred Langseth

It is a bit tricky. There are areas where we are in a way more or less committed to do the MultiClient programs. It has been approved by the relevant other parties. But formal…

Rune Olav

Signatures.

Gottfred Langseth

Signatures and other things are not in a way. So more formality around reporting something as an order book rather than booking.

Rune Olav

And then the timing element, as you point to obviously. But there is not much here. There are more in the booking than in the backlog, to put it that way. So the backlog would be higher if we included everything in the booking, which I believe was your question.

Jon Masdal

Just final housekeeping. When you talk about cash guidance, $550 million excluding deferred streaming. Is that the timing effect of it? Or do you have cash cost in 2019 on streaming that will be added to the cash cost line?

Gottfred Langseth

I didn’t hear the first part of the…

Rune Olav

The deferred streaming part of it. Why do we – what’s the effect of the deferred streaming. Are there cash elements in the deferred streaming that we will pay in 2019?

Gottfred Langseth

No, the – no, there are – in a way the gross cash cost number that we call this in a way what we pay every day for the vessels. Deferred streaming is what happens when a vessel moves to a project. We pay for that and report it as gross cash cost. But we don’t charge it to P&L until we get to the survey and then it’s charged over the survey duration.

So it is in a way amortizing the gross cash cost in a way that it fits, hits the same period as the revenues. So there is no cash cost in the deferred streaming amount per se. The gross cash cost number is the cost that we incur every day regardless of what we do, whether we stream or produce. But the deferred streaming means we will report more in our P&L when we produce our statement.

Rune Olav

So it could be – it could impact always the cash cost positively or negatively reporting wise. So we believe this is what we pay is a better reflection.

Jon Masdal

And I agree it’s just a matter of – if it was additional cost.

Rune Olav

Yes.

Jon Masdal

Okay, thank you.

Mick Pickup

Mick here from Barclays. As the integrated seismic company it’s pleasing to see you’ve stolen the integrated outcome, there is metrics of profitability and return on capital. Obviously you’ve done a lot of work on return on capital. What do you think the mid-cycle return on capital for your industry should be?

Gottfred Langseth

I don’t think we’re ready to discuss that. We disclose in our financial statements our weighted average cost of capital which we calculate on that – the same basis as most people do it. And whether you think that’s a good number or not, but that is 10.5%. And our aim is to deliver more than that over the cycle.

Mick Pickup

Do you have as management any targets on return on capital set for you?

Gottfred Langseth

Repeat that.

Mick Pickup

As management, do you have return on capital target set for you within your KPIs?

Gottfred Langseth

Yes, we actually have. But it’s a little bit early and I really don’t – I don’t think it has been yet, the targets have been yet approved. But we have in a way there are targets both in our bonus program and in our long-term incentive program, and this is obviously one of the performance metrics that will be considered.

Mick Pickup

Sorry. And on the late sales, you just had a great 4Q. How much cash have you got to collect in Q1?

Gottfred Langseth

It’s in a way if you look at our – if you take a look at our balance sheet, the accounts receivables are up close to $40 million I think I take by recollection, from Q3 to Q4 in a way. And that is I think a fair indication of the increase in the working capital which I should – our sales in Q4 that were not collected in Q4. But in a way you can look at the numbers from the release. I won’t quote you a number on this, but there will be a benefit in the first quarter.

Mick Pickup

Okay. And finally, it may be for presentation later on. I think one of your targets was to process a 100% of your GeoStreamer data internally. Given that your former integrated seismic peers are now processing and imaging focused, why do you think that is possible?

Rune Olav

Well I didn’t say it was possible, first of all. I said it was a target. I think it’s – in the contract market you typically – these typically tender separately. So I think it’s fair to say that we – it’s kind of target you kind of never get to, because you will lose some of those. But we stated that as a target and we want to increase that share as high as possible. I think it’s a, call it a practical and realistic approach to it.

Mick Pickup

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Lande from Danske. I think you reported the lowest fleet utilization ever in 2018. You say the market is not strong. You increase CapEx and not decrease OpEx for 2019. And we all know that the winter season in 2019 is kind of uncertain yet. Why do you kind of rush to bring back the Vanguard?

Rune Olav

We bring back the Vanguard because we believe there is activity for her. And we – that will be brought back start Q2. And we see a healthy opportunity basket for the entire summer for Vanguard. We believe that 86 is a good balance.

And then secondly, Vanguard is a vessel very well suited to do 4D, probably almost more than any other vessel. So to bring that extra capability into our fleet in a very strong growing 4D market also makes additional sense to us. So we have – we've taken a view on this based on the activity and what we believe we can achieve, that is – will be profitable from very early on.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And secondly, can you kind of quantify what range is significant? I mean, in terms of higher contract rates for 2019, is that in the ballpark 5% to 15%? Or is it 20% to 35%?

Rune Olav

if I wanted to give you a range, I would have, to put it that way.

Unidentified Analyst

Have to try.

Rune Olav

But as you will see later in the presentation, what we currently have in our booked capacity is 35% higher than the average of 2017. Just to kind of give you an indication of where that is hitting. That doesn't mean that you should say, oh, well then prices increase so he's guiding on 50, that's not what I'm saying, because we haven't booked, for example, the first quarter yet. So where that will end up, I don't know. But we have in our booked capacity a substantial increase versus the average from last year which Nathan will come back to.

Nathan Oliver

Thank you very much, Board, and good morning everybody. In this section I will talk to the contract acquisition and imaging business segments before I pass the baton on to my colleague Berit shortly. In my presentation this morning I’ll cover industry activity and the global demand outlook for 2019, streamer market segmentation, 4D market development and PGS’s strategic pivot, which I think Rune has already alluded to, and imaging, supporting our drive towards the premium market segments.

Starting on the demand side, the seismic industry has experienced a well-documented, multi-year decline in demand since the high in square kilometer terms of 2012. As you’ll see from the top left-hand graph. However, industry activity is set to increase in 2019. Total activity in 2018 was similar to 2017 and below the maximum industry capacity, which resulted in some idle time, as I think you’re all aware of. In 2019, activity levels are expected to be some 10 to 15 percentage points higher based upon the visible project pipelines that we currently have.

Now, I think we should remember that activity growth is not necessarily a proxy for demand growth. And the global capacity does represent somewhat a ceiling on demand as well. And finally, that not all square kilometers are equal. So when we talk about growth in square kilometers, there’s quite a difference between a 40 square kilometer and a scanning exploration survey square kilometer for instance.

Notwithstanding that, we do expect and to – or we anticipate industry fleet will be close to full utilization from Q2 onwards. And the capacity allocation split between contract and MultiClient is expected to be similar for the 2017 and 2018 period at approximately 45 and 55 percentage points respectively.

Looking at the supply side with the graph that you see on the bottom left-hand side, which Rune showed earlier, the total industry capacity declined somewhat during 2018 as a result of further vessel retirements from the active market. We do anticipate reactivation of stacked vessels in 2019, but this will be dependent upon demand build, driving improved and profitable pricing.

If we look at the growing global demand now for 2019 supporting the activity increase, there’s a lot of words on this slide so I’ll endeavor to give you a quick tour of the globe, picking out some of the key markets. Starting in the Eastern Atlantic and close to home, North West Europe. As you know, Norway continues to be very active as seen from the recent record upper awards. And the UK market is also coming back to life with positive signs of capital investment returning stimulated by fiscal and regulatory initiatives.

We also see strong 4D activity in both of these markets for the forthcoming summer season. In Africa interest has moved from the eastern margin to the western margin. And this has predominantly been a result of two key factors. First is access. And by that I mean access to acreage that comes from bid rounds and licensing rounds, which are currently ongoing in Ghana, Togo, Benin, Gabon, Congo and Angola, to name just a few, with all of these countries seeking and competing for inbound investment from oil companies. And the second factor is exploration scale programs in emerging basins of North West Africa such as Mauritania and Senegal that are driving a considerable amount of seismic activity.

Moving to the Western Atlantic and Canada, we see continued strengthening in this developing market into 2019 based around the acreage release and availability from Newfoundland and Labrador. There are several key new field wildcats anticipated to be drilled in 2019 in the coming years and we’re sure that industry will be watching these extremely keenly.

Moving to Latin America. I think you’re probably all aware of the large discoveries that have been made in Guyana, and that has driven a considerable amount of contract work. In fact ourselves were active there in an exploration scale program towards the latter half of last year which has now transitioned to a – shall we say more favorable 4D program, proving that may be some clouds do have a silver lining.

And when we look at Brazil, in Brazil our customer’s interest remains undimmed. We now have routine, predictable and transparent bid rounds. And with the size of the prize in the pre-sold, there is significant continued interest across the array of our customer base. However, above-ground risk does create a potential handbrake on seismic activity in both the contract and the MultiClient business segments arising from the challenges from environmental permitting.

Moving around to the Mediterranean, and especially the Eastern Mediterranean, we see continued interest in the region following the further drilling success in Cyprus with the Calypso 1 well. And similar to Africa, there are three very active licensing rounds ongoing in Greece, Lebanon and Egypt, where the region is entering a new phase of exploration activity. It's interesting to note that activity continues along into the northern Africa or North Africa margin, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco, looking to prove quite strong as we move towards the Q2 period.

And finally, in Asia Pacific, in Malaysia, we'll see continued strengthening in seismic activity into 2019 with extension or potential extension of the successful MultiClient model that's been deployed in Sabah, as the Malaysian government look to translate this to other offshore areas in Malaysia, and in the contract business as well. And finally, I'll just touch on Australia, because there's been such a lack of activity there. I mean lows were real low in exploration sense in 2018 and that we're now starting to see those green shoots of exploration recovery largely driven by brownfield and nearfield exploration in an effort to source more gas to put into the existing LNG infrastructure.

So that is a around the world tour looking at global demand. Now of course the proof of the pudding is somewhat in the pie. And I'm sure you're all familiar with our famous bids and leads graph that you see before you here which shows that robust growth from 2018 is continuing. Now you'll see a slight drop off at year end, here we are, as a result of projects that were awarded. And I think the other factor that I should mention here is that the growth presently is driven primarily by volume overpricing.

As I've said previously, we do anticipate some industry undersupply likely midyear due to the very active northern hemisphere season and of course on the back of recent year's decline in capacity. We anticipate that some of these surveys will be pushed out to later in the year, which could help support Q4 utilization and pricing at that stage. And the industry backlog is increasing, resulting an improved utilization and efficiency, which is causing day rates to trend upwards in response.

Now I'd like to switch direction a little bit here. And I'll walk you through a market segmentation of the streamer seismic using price and quality as the two key dimensions. This is important because I will come back to this as it tells to our strategic focus and direction which I'll talk further to. I'll start with looking at the Reservoir segment over here, focused upon prospect delineation, field development, appraisal and development and reservoir monitoring, 4D. I call this the premium contract segment as it's close to the reservoir. It's close to the cash flow. There's a need for higher density, higher resolution data when it comes to very near-term drilling decisions.

And as a result of that, there's also willingness from our customer base to invest more in quality. From a seismic perspective, this is driven by larger streamer counts, larger vessels and smaller streamer separations delivering this higher density data, and where there's also a preference for true broadband multisensor data, something else that I'll also come back to. The MultiClient segment has seen a shift of exploration contract activities to the MultiClient model. The integrated offering enables economy of scale to deliver cost-efficient premium quality. And here in this segment the end user much typically has greater influence on the purchase process.

And then finally the commodity segment, which I describe as being large-scale scanning 3D work. Typically conventional systems are adequate, smaller stream accounts, smaller vessels, user of triple-source configurations to generate what we call fit-for-purpose seismic that is typically very heavily price driven with great involvement from procurement, not particularly attractive segment. If we look at the premium 4D streamer segment we see this growing strongly. The graph on the top left-hand side shows the share of contract activity in vessel days as a percentage of the total contract market. And you can see that from 2011 we've grown from 10% to 2019 estimated to be approximately 45%. So we're getting close to half of the market being focused around the 4D and reservoir segment.

Of course it's a low-risk short-cycle increment to increasing reserves and production, and that's part of the driver that we see this investment in 4D here. And it's interesting to note that if the uptake in 4D or the increase in 4D activity follows a similar pattern to previous cycles, this represents a potential precursor to increased exploration activity. Now 2019 is expected to be the highest ever 4D share of total contract activity. And that's driven by growing adoption of the technology outside of the core markets that Rune mentioned earlier, North Sea, Brazil and Angola and also by the take up and adoption of this technology by more customers. And I'll come back to that in my next slide.

Presently we see 27 towed streamer 4D surveys tendered or planned for 2019, which is the most ever. And just as a comparison point, I think there was a question earlier, 2018's number was 20 towed streamed 4Ds. The other item of particular note is the steady increase in the use of GeoStreamer multi-sensor technology for 4Ds. And the bottom left-hand graph shows the number of surveys plotted against time with the bar split by conventional and multisensor technology. And you will observe in the last three years a significant takeoff in the use of multisensor technology delivering better resolution better reservoir description.

Typically 4D survey shot with multisensor baselines generally remain multisensor throughout the 4D campaign lifecycle of the asset. Now this is important because if you consider mature basins such as the North Sea, assets can sometimes have as many as six to eight monitor surveys shot during the lifecycle of their production. So having that hook from the baseline as multisensor flowing through into subsequent monitor surveys is important. The other item to note here is that multisensor technology is the only broadband technology generally approved for 4D work by all of the oil majors.

Now the growth that I've just shown there underpins PGS's strategic pivot towards the premium 4D and reservoir market. As I've already said, the 4D market is growing faster than the market in general. And just an indication of that here is the take up and adoption by number of companies. So we see that over the last decade from 2008 to 2018, the number of companies routinely using 4D technology has almost – actually has tripled which is a considerable growth increase in our market. And of course this is yielding enhanced returns. I think we've talked about the contract rates booked, but contract rates booked to date are some 35 percentage points higher than the average rates that we experienced in 2018.

And of the contract capacity that's currently booked, the 54% as you'll see in the top left-hand pie chart, 90% of this is focused on 4D and reservoir seismic, which shows very strong alignment to our strategic ambition. This of course is significantly helped by our strong differentiation of the PGS 4D offering. Multisensor technology on all of our vessels, large high-density streamer spreads and the fact that we are the only player with integrated development of acquisition and imaging tools for 4D and reservoir seismic.

Critical to our success is imaging, which is fully integrated into PGS's seismic value chain and supporting our drive towards the premium segments. With the joint acquisition and imaging strategy, our ambition, as Rune said, is to process an image everything that we acquire, by leveraging our technology lead in multisensor GeoStreamer processing for our unique MultiClient high-end technology offerings and focus on 4D leadership, continuing value driven asset rejuvenation of our MultiClient library. And through reducing turnaround and increasing productivity, key factors that our customer base want and value through digitalization solutions focused upon cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

So in summary, 2019 global demand outlook is strong and driving increased activity levels of 10% to 15% with industry undersupply anticipated midyear. The 4D market is growing and 2019 is expected to be the highest ever by share of contract activity around 45%, which provides great scope for technology and operational differentiation. We have good visibility for 2019 in the contract segment with significantly higher rates achieved to date versus those of 2018. And finally PGS is a uniquely integrated player with market leading technology that spans both acquisition and imaging.

Thank you. And with that I shall pass the metaphorical baton.

Berit Osnes

Yes. Thank you. Good morning everyone. So in this presentation I will give you some insights into our MultiClient business not just the new venture side of it but also the library and life science [ph] side. I will talk a little bit about our results and explain a bit about our philosophy when it comes to MultiClient. After recent events and announcements we now find ourselves in a unique position as the only fully integrated seismic provider. And we believe that is a good place to be. We have optionality. We can select the best projects at any given time as we full control of the assets and the technology. And we can easily switch between the business models, maybe offer on optional MultiClient solution to a proprietary bid or a combination of those two models. And our teams they are tuned to this challenge. We play this game for many years and we know what it takes to win it.

So this ability to play in the whole seismic market is a great strength of ours. But from here on I will talk entirely about the MultiClient side of it. And as Nathan alluded to in this graph, we take those technically under-specked 3D programs and we transform them to high quality MultiClient data. Such data has a very long shelf life, because it has right quality all the way into the production phase. And whereas it is still affordable for the original client, we can then move it revenue-wise up into that premium domain because of the long life of the late sales.

As an industry we’ve gone through some really challenging years. On the asset light MultiClient model has been regarded as the most competitive. But now we see a tightening of the market and I claim an advantage for PGS MultiClient as we use our own assets at cost without markup and we can plan well ahead in order to have the necessary vessel availability for our projects. And related to that point, I can report an increased interest from our peers of our vessels. And I take this opportunity to reiterate a longstanding message. PGS is interested in joint venture projects. And we’ve done so for many years, conducted a lot of projects together with our peers because that gives us yet another way to diversify our library. But we do not provide vessels to our competitors as a subcontractor.

Returning to the graph now. You may say all of this well and good, looks nice, but what about nodes, nobody touched on nodes yet. Will nodes capture all of that premium segment? Well, we don’t believe that will happen anytime soon. Yes, there is competition from nodes in certain settings especially in shallow water, but that’s outside our market anyway. And the efficiency is still very far away from where it needs to be in order to replace large volumes of streamer seismic. But of course we are watching this space. And from a MultiClient point of view, we are open to JV on node projects as long as they make commercial sense to us.

So new ventures, what’s on our minds? As a new venture team in a seismic company we face the same challenges as a new ventures team in an oil company. The added complexity for us is of course that we’d like to be ahead of our clients, estimating where they will go next. That means we need to have a very good understanding of the subsurface and all the aboveground issues that we may face. It is a quite complex set of challenges as you can see and you need to build trusts with many different stakeholders in order to make a project happen. So the barrier of entry into this business is much higher than you might think at first glance.

Now relax, I’m not going to comment on all of these parameters, but I would like to dwell a bit on the timing element. You know there is the MultiClient mantra of the right data and the right place at the right time. Some countries are very well organized while others are less predictable, so there might be talk of a new bid ground for instance for years before it actually is announced, and then, poof, there is a political change and everything is turned upside down. But when it actually happens we better have the data ready. And the same thing and production licenses. The partners can have endless discussions about the need for better data. But when they finally decide, yes, we do need it, then they need it now.

So turnaround time from decision to do a project to the moment where we actually deliver the data is extremely important. It can represent huge savings for our clients, for instance by cutting a year or even more off a field development program. And it does represent a great revenue trigger for us. Therefore, we havem as Rune mentioned, started an initiative to significantly reduce this turnaround time. And here again we think that PGS is uniquely positioned with our fully integrated model because that means we can do a lot more in parallel internally compared to the very sequential way of working when the data has to change hands between companies.

So with all of these challenges how do we actually choose our projects? Our data library is the stabilizing factor in a very cyclical market, so we must ensure that we continue to grow it in an optimum way. Our projects must fit into our overarching library strategy and growth is the keyword here. That means a project here. That means a project should either extend or improve what we already have in some of our core markets or it should deliver a new area for growth. And by that I don’t only mean a new geographical area, it could also be to chase a new play type in a mature area or it could be to prove new technology to crack a specific subsurface challenge which would open up an entirely new market.

An example of that is the setup at the bottom here from the Barents Sea last year where we used this V-shape in the front to get the minimum distance from the sources to the receivers. We had a very dense streamer spread, only 56 meters between the streamers, 16 of them. And that is for the high resolution that we need. And then we had some extra-long streamers, 10 kilometers long to capture the low frequency sound which has a very long wavelength. No one else is towing a spread like that.

Finally, to create the best portfolio we must have an acceptable risk profile. PGS has usually had a comfortable prefunding level on our project portfolio, but we have large variations within the portfolio. And some have claimed that a high prefunding level is not compatible with good late sales. Well that’s not necessarily true. And we can look at the Europe case to explain that. The map on the left shows our Europe library coverage and the GeoStreamer data is in dark blue color. This adventure started back in 2009 with the ambitious goal to cover all producing areas of the region with new high quality GeoStreamer data. We saw an area of declining production in need of better data to get the most out of existing fields and also a need for backfill of resources to those fields from exploration. And we proved that our data was indeed of superior quality and we have been back every year since then. And we worked with virtually all operators in the area.

The map in the middle is a zoom on the North Sea. And it gives you the outlines of each of the surveys as they were acquired. As you can see, it’s actually a solid brick construction. Now you may ask why do we do it like this, isn’t there a more efficient way to cover an area? The reason is that we want to create a product that really meets the client’s quality needs in this mature area. And those are given by geology. As the geological structures turn we turn our data with it in order to give the optimum imaging conditions and highest possible data quality. This philosophy has enabled us to win the trust of the operators and they have turned to us for new data of their assets. We have used this high level of funding from one or more licensed groups to expand into open acreage, that is included in the annual rounds and provide more data in total.

We have kept on building and we have reprocessed the data several times, both on a MultiClient basis and as a proprietary service. And we have imaged it altogether as one product and depth called GeoStreamer Pure. So not only are we selling the same data to many interested parties, we are actually monetizing the same data several times with the same customer.

Now this is an area with the high turnover acreage through the annual bid rounds through farm-in transactions and acquisitions and mergers. Exploration is affordable and the number of players is very high. Blocks are just a few hundred square kilometers in size, so that means it is quite easy to capture a mix of open and held acreage within the same survey. Hence it is a very favorable setting for the MultiClient model. And it is clearly a core area for PGS where we will continue to invest for the future. So despite this very high prefunding from the assets, actually since we started this campaign this is a billion dollar business in late sales alone.

Now let's look at the revenue distribution. Gottfred had a graph on this, but I'm going back a bit further in time to really give you a bigger picture of the fluctuations. You see Europe in dark blue. That's a good and stable business for us, but it's not the only one. There are other markets out there with even higher revenues when they are working properly. However, some of them are quite seasonal like Canada or unstable like Brazil.

After a long draft of bid rounds in Brazil we now see that they have sustained a transparent and well-organized bid round system for some years. And that has panned out quite well for us since we have a considerable library in country. West Africa is another region with great potential, but a bumpy ride. We can take Angola as an example. You see in the light blue color there, doing great in 2012, but the blocks in Africa, they are quite big in size. They are usually around 5,000 square kilometers versus the few hundred in the North Sea.

So in Africa, it's quite difficult to combine held acreage with open blocks within a survey. You kind of have to do either or. So it becomes a bit more binary. So the great numbers in 2012 were related to this Quans [ph] survey in the north on the map there. And following that success, we decided to put a bet, a bet on a license round in the Namibe Basin to the South. But then the oil price dropped and Angola reacted in a way that just scared away all investment from the oil companies. So we had to wait.

Finally now Angola is on track, they are doing a lot of good things and investments are returning, including buying the Namibe Basin data set. It's five years late but is worth waiting for. So this illustrates the value of a global and diverse data library. So some numbers. You saw on the previous graph the revenue split per quarter but here is the full year of 2018. On the right side, you see the regional distribution which is pretty similar to 2017 in terms of the geographical split. There is a high share in Europe and South America. Africa Mediterranean has the same relative share as last year but we see a significant shift towards Africa in these numbers.

Turning to the customer distribution on the left. You see there is a high number of clients, more than 100, bit more. And there is a healthy spread of large, mid-size and small in terms of spend. It's also quite good to see that there is a balance between those big players. They're all spending with us and they are spending at roughly the same levels.

All-in-all, we think that's a very good balance. And to preempt some questions, I will quickly show you the Q4 distribution as well. Geographical spread, quite similar to the full year. On the customer side, only one client spent more than $20 million. And there was again a very balanced distribution in the range of those that spent above $10 million. 40% of the revenues came from the category who spent less than $10 million. All-in-all, we had sales to nearly 60 companies, meaning our sales force was working flat-out to handle all those transactions. And we actually had multiple transactions with several of those. So it's well done to you and the sales team.

Now returning to the New Ventures line again and how to build a library that is profitable overtime. One of the key drivers for data sales is bid round activity. All MultiClient players will talk about this. And we all have our respective strongholds. So on this map, we have highlighted countries with planned 2019 license rounds where PGS has a significant library on offer.

If I now add the projects that we did in 2018, you see how we actively positioned PGS for these rounds. There are some big and safe cards in this deck like U.K., Norway and like our joint venture program with TGS in Canada. Where is it just given? We will be there every year, standard two vessels in each area.

Turning to the GoM. Gulf of Mexico is an extremely competitive market. And for the time being, we have chosen to serve that through reprocessing projects. Then we go down to Brazil. These high profile rounds and the Petrobras asset sell out continues. There is also these new permanent offer rounds, and we don't really know yet how this will be received by the oil companies. But at least we have an interesting data exposure in those areas as well, which is a good start.

Now we do as much acquisition as we can in Brazil. We did two 3Ds in 2018, but Nathan touched upon it. Permitting has really become the big issue here. So very uncertain timing of activity. But that again means that there is still a high barrier of entry and the value of existing data is very high. We also when we go further to the east have a unique position in the Eastern Mediterranean. Lebanon has really stepped up to the challenge and Egypt is definitely on the move again.

In Egypt, we acquired a large 2D program mainly focused on the Western part for a bid round, but also with good well ties into the more mature eastern areas. Plus we reprocessed a good chunk of data, both 2D and 3D. Africa then. I've said it already. We believe that there is very good potential for growth, but timing is the issue here. We are quite confident though of seeing revenues from data in those three countries that we have listed here due to their bid rounds.

We're also participating in a joint venture with TGS and geo partners in Northwest Africa which is a bit of a hotspot. In 2018, we further strengthened our position in CA´te d'Ivoire, where we now have a very good coverage and it is all continues. We expanded our 2D grid and added a 3D in South Africa. And we did a lot of reprocessing and MegaSurvey expansion in several countries.

Asia Pacific. Here we continued in Indonesia taking advantage of our ability to work in country. And this continues well into 2019. I guess we can call this an area of opportunity. When we leave after this campaign we believe the door will be closed for foreign vessels for a long time. Meaning the data that we collected here will have a very long shelf life. We also managed to kick off the next phase in Sabah in Malaysia before year end. And there are blocks announced here for 2019 and I’m really encouraged by the positive spirits in country. Finally, some comparative numbers. You have seen these graphs before.

PGS is still doing well compared to peers on the revenues versus book value. We have a larger share of the revenues in 2018 compared to 2017 even though we added spectrum to the analysis group this year. But we also have a higher share of the investments. And that is mainly due to the reduction from WesternGeco which they have announced will continue by the way and we'll see how that develops over time.

Our prefunding continues to be strong, the number for 2018 was 102% well within the desired range of 80% to 120%. This year 2019, we wish to take on some projects with more risk on the timing of revenues. So you shouldn't necessarily expect us to be in the highest part of the range. And if you thought you heard me say West Africa you probably heard me right.

The last thing to look at is our revenue to investment ratio. I know this is something that can be difficult to compare between companies, but when you follow it over time and then at least you can deduct stability. We had a ratio of 2.5 in 2017 and we had 2.4 in 2018. There will always be some small fluctuations from year-to-year, but our target is to deliver at least 2.5 over time.

So, to sum up, PGS MultiClient delivered strong results in 2018 and a good bag of projects to generate more revenues in the years to come. And we strongly believe that we are now in pole position as the only company delivering the full suite of services. Thank you.

Bard Stenberg

Good morning. Now we have heard Berit and Nathan talk quite a lot about our business and what they do. My life – my life and Operation and Technology's life is pretty simple. We just have to deliver what they promise to our customers about acquisition and technology. And that's what I am going to talk about here.

We also have to do that in a safe and predictable way. So my topics of today is about safety and vessel performance last year, its fleet overview, strengths of our fleet, how we are going to meet the IMO regulations change next year, the advantages of the PGS technology platform and our project skills. I will give you a status of our streamer inventory. I will give you one example of new differentiating technology.

So what you see here is the total recordable case frequency that we had in 2018 and also the previous seven years. So you will note there is a slight uptick in the number of recordable cases last year. Typically the recordable cases are between four and six per year in PGS and we had seven last year. The good side for me is that the number of recordable cases we had – all had a very low potential. So I still conclude that our safety performance is very strong. And operational safety remains the number one priority in PGS to protect our crews, to protect the assets we have and the environment.

So we don't compromise on safety or operational robustness. The model of a flexible fleet is working quite well in PGS. We will at all times have eight vessels ready to do seismic, they are equipped to do seismic, but if needed we can scale down our operations to six vessels and reduce the costs including the crew to a six vessel level.

Now there is a change in our fleet this year since Ramform Vanguard is replacing Ramform Sterling from early May. And Ramform Vanguard was built 20 years ago with the future in mind. Ramform Vanguard can still operate up to 18 streamers. It's a high capacity vessel. And it is now being again fully equipped again fully equipped with PGS technology. And it will be a good vessel with a long lifetime ahead.

There are two graphs on this slide, they should be pretty familiar to some of you. At the bottom it is the performance of our fleet. And performance is actually the percentage of the time when we are able to do seismic measured in the total as – measured as a part of the total available production time. The top one is the downtime of our fleet, it's combining the technical downtime and the Maritime downtime. And so you will see that we have improved quite a lot over time, since 2000 and 1997. The last five years have been very stable both on performance and on downtime. Performance typically around 94% to 95% and total downtime typically below 3% and this is the result of our focus on planning and risk mitigation and our efforts to reduce unproductive time. And the good thing is the last four or five years have been pretty difficult in the seismic space. And even at the bottom of this cycle that we have been through, we have been able to maintain our performance.

So we can conclude that even at difficult times we deliver. The PGS seismic fleet is the most productive fleet in the industry. The graph here shows you the number of streamers that each of the vessels carry as a standard model. That the light blue columns. So the Ramform Titan class has a standard 16 streamers. The S-class has 14; the V-class, 12; Sanco vessels, 12; and Apollo, 10. But of course they are capable of doing much more than that. The max streamer capacity is much higher.

Ramform Titan class for instance can tow up to 24 streamers if we have to do that. And the dark blue columns here represent the age of our vessels. The average vessel age of our fleet even after we introduced Ramform Vanguard is five years. So we still have a very young and good fleet. And the average streamer count is 14, which is the highest in the industry.

So the International Maritime Organization has done a regulation change that comes into play next year. From 2020 all the ships will have to use fuel oil or lube oil as well with a sulphur content less than 0.5% or the vessels will have to clean the exhaust gases. Now we use two types of fuel what we call HFO, the heavy fuel oil or MGO which is marine gas oil. Marine gas oil has a sulphur content of approximately 0.1% and heavy fuel 3%.

When we built the Ramform vessels then they were built and designed to accommodate scrubbers, which is a way of cleaning the exhaust. Actually two of the vessel, Ramform Titan vessels were scrubber ready when they left the shipyards, those are the Tethys and Hyperion. And these two will have scrubbers installed in 2019. And then we plan to install scrubbers on the remaining two Ramform Titan vessels, Ramform Titan and Atlas next year.

So the good thing for us is that the scrubbers will allow us to use heavy fuel oil on heavy fuel oil on all of the Ramform Titan-class vessels. And there is a significant cost difference between marine gas oil and heavy fuel. So the payback period for these investments – the payback period is less than two years with the current oil prices.

Now we also have four remaining vessels in our fleet. And they will have to use marine gas oil until we have installed onboard treatment capacity on these four vessels so they can use the low sulphur fuel that we believe will come from next year and the years to follow.

Our fleet has a set of comprehensive strengths. The vessels are modern. They provide a very safe and good working environment for our crews. They have very high towing capacity. And this means that one vessel has a lot of flexibility to do different types of jobs. We have industry leading engine and propulsion redundancy. So if something bad happens, our engines or our compressors, we have still the ability to complete the job without replacing the vessels. And this gives us safe and robust projects. We have very advanced and automated back deck solutions on all our vessels. This gives us high safety and the ability to do rapid deployment and recovery of the gear we throw behind the vessels.

We have come quite far on digitalization on our vessels, especially on the maritime side so we can actually do condition-based maintenance and reduce the cost saving of – and reduce the cost of maintenance and realize significant cost savings. We also have a very modern core fleet of support vessels that enables efficient and safe crew change at sea and as well as we can fuel our seismic vessels at sea without going to port. And on the picture here that you see, that's a picture of a Ramform Titan boat, it's the most – it's the best seismic boat in the world, and I'm sure you agree with me that they are also quite beautiful to look at night time.

So are we really able to utilize the capacity of our boats and the fleet? There are two graphs here on this slide. The one to your left shows the number of projects we do in acquisition by configuration. And the one that your right shows the area split by configuration. The blue color at the bottom shows the number of 10 streamer job that we are doing is very small. And then you can see that the green and the blue colors, they represent 12, 14, 16 and 18 streamer jobs. And actually if you sum it up you will see that 60% of the data we acquire is done with 14 or more streamers.

So yes, we are harvesting from our investment in high capacity vessels. So to my most complex and comprehensive slide today about our technology platform and Gottfred said earlier, my apologies for becoming a bit technical, so my same apology here. But I simply need to show you a few examples from our technology platform. We have during the time developed one technology platform that we have implemented on most of our vessels, and that means that many of our vessels actually are interchangeable. So again, it gives us robustness when it comes to deliver projects to our customers.

We have a very proven GeoStreamer solution, it's multi component GeoStreamer. And we deliver through broadband data and it also gives us operational benefits because we can tow deep and have low noise even in adverse weather. So there is a seismic example on this slide, very colorful example here. This example is from the Viking Graben. And for the geologists or the geoscientists here, this is an example of injectites, which is sand that is injected into the surrounding rocks because it's been over-pressured. The good thing, this sand is perfect to store oil. So it's a perfect reservoir rock. And you will see that here. And you also see some thin stripes on this graph here. These thin stripes they represent the wells. And when you see that colors of the thin stripes and the colors of the seismic match, that's really great because then you can conclude from the seismic about the rock properties of the subsurface here.

And there is a very good correlation. And we achieved that because GeoStreamer has a broad frequency range and a very high fidelity. So we can use the seismic to predict lithology for instance. The blue colors you see here, they actually represent reservoir sands. So that's really good. And that's one reason why our MultiClient data sell so well.

On the streamer side, we have steerable streamers. These let us minimize the infill. It let us repeat surveys so we have good for the surveys, but it also let us turn the vessels fast and deploy the efficient – deploy the gear behind the boat quite quickly and recovery it when we need to. We have inline solutions in our streamers now. These are reducing drag, they are reducing fuel consumption, they minimize the risk of tangling and they minimize barnacle growth. We also have steerable seismic sources. There is another example on this slide. Here this yellow object here is what we use to steer our seismic sources to the position that we want so that we actually can repeat source positions from historical surveys. And this is again a key success factor for the projects.

We have on all our boats automated and sophisticated quality control. We also have in our offices processing and imaging tools that support fast turnaround of the projects. And in the office when required we have state-of-the-art imaging tools or depth imaging tools that deliver the highest quality seismic to our customers. And we are now improving our project management skills and our project management capabilities. And combined with the technology platform we have, we will be able to deliver fit-for-purpose products from the low end to the high end, faster and with better margins than we have done before.

Our streamer inventory is still good. The entire fleet of active vessels we have is fully equipped with GeoStreamers that we have built between 2008 and 2018. The GeoStreamer is a robust solution. It's easy to maintain. But we can also remanufacture used streamers. So we can extend their technical life beyond 10 years. This means that PGS will not need new Streamers before 2021. And we can have a minimum CapEx in streamer investments during 2019 and 2020.

Now we have a very exciting project ongoing. We are developing a new generation of Streamers. I will not say much about that one except it will reduce the production cost. Innovation is a focus area in PGS, and it will remain so. One example of our latest innovations is eSeismic, which is a new way of acquiring and processing seismic data. It's based upon continuous source, wave fields and recording that may not say much to you. But one good thing is that eSeismic can reduce the environmental footprint because there is lower sound emission levels. And for the technical people, the reduction is between 8 and 22 decibels compared to conventional seismic. It also has a potential to improve our acquisition efficiency up to 25%. It is also compatible with future marine vibrator technology. And the data quality it delivers is on par with or better than conventional 3D seismic. This project has been done by PGS, but it has been supported by Equinor and the Research Council of Norway.

So let me summarize. The strong safety culture we have established in PGS continues to yield positive results. The best-in-class fleet performance we have ensures that we can deliver consistent operating strength at every point in the cycle. Our active fleet is the most productive fleet in the industry. The GeoStreamer we have enables us to have very low streamer CapEx through 2020. We continue to develop competitive technologies, making acquisition more effective and data quality better. And lastly, we remain dedicated to safety and delivery. Thank you.

Rune Olav

Thank you. Okay, so now to a quick summary. I hope you have now learned quite a bit about our new strategic direction or focus I should rather say. You will have heard us talk about MultiClient 4D, the reduction of turnaround time and how we have an ambition to image everything we acquire. You will recently have heard [indiscernible] why we do R&D and where we focus our R&D. And you will have heard how we will prioritize on the financial sides going forward. So I'm not going to repeat that.

On the market, as you have understood, we believe that we are in a improving market. The seismic market is improving. We also believe that this is not, what should I say, a hockey stick improvement. We believe it is a gradual improvement.

We believe there is underlying demand. And we believe our clients have the cash to do it. But we also believe that our clients will be disciplined. We do believe that 2019 is the year where contract, Marine contract will feel this upturn, which we have already felt in MultiClient. So overall, 2018, we delivered what we said we would. We became cash flow positive after that service, which was very important for us.

We continued to improve our MultiClient performance with record high late sales. As I said, we are in an improving market and we expect it to continue, but gradually. And we will focus on profitability, return on capital employed and reposition the capital structure to sustain future downturns.

And you will have heard throughout this presentation how we believe that the integrated model of owning vessels, controlling your assets and your technology, having a very good imaging business will benefit both MultiClient business and our marine contract business and how we aim to take the lead going forward. So with that I think I will invite my colleagues up here. And there is a Q&A session.

Rune Olav

With flat revenues, yes, we will. And there is I guess two primary reasons for it. One obviously is the sales of Ramform Sterling which obviously will lead to an improved cash flow for 2019. And obviously depending on how these flat revenues turn out. But in our cost target of $550 you will note that we have assumed that we will have seven vessels operating in the fourth quarter. This is not the guidance, it’s an assumption. We have to put something in, in the assumption of our cost. If we are in a flat market and flat revenues that is more likely a six vessel operation in the fourth quarter which will have a positive impact also on cost. So yes, we will generate somewhat more cash flow in 2019 than in 2018 even in a flat market.

Morten Nystrom

And the second question from Lillian. Prefunding was weak towards the end of 2018. Based on your conversation with clients, do you think their appetite for prefunding has improved into 2019? Or should we expect late sales to be the driver of multi-client sales growth?

Rune Olav

Well we have commented on this a little bit already. And Berit mentioned also that you shouldn’t expect us to be in the, you know, very high range of the prefunding targeted range. And part of that is the project we are electing to do. And there are many reasons why we elect to do a MultiClient project. Whether we have a noted a shift or not from clients, I’m not sure that is really the issue more of the choices we make and how that builds up our portfolio, I think is has a bigger impact on this.

John A. Schj Olaisen

John A. Schj. Olaisen ABG Sundal Collier. Rune Olav, one year ago you said that you will go through 2018without raising equity. You were very firm of that and you have delivered on that. And now that the refinance is coming up in 2019 what do you say to that question now? Will we need more equity?

Rune Olav

The plan is currently not to raise equity. So in a way I didn’t mention it as you say so explicitly, but there is no change in that plan. We aim to refinance our debt and we believe we can generate positive cash flow. So the plan is not to raise equity.

John A. Schj Olaisen

And on the timing. How important is the share price then? Does that matter at all in the refinancing because the timing depends on market situation and the pricing et cetera, et cetera. Why isn’t that -- why isn’t now a good timing? Oil price has come up from its trough, the share price has doubled, there’s no global recession et cetera. Outlook looks great. You had a great fantastic Q4.

Gottfred Langseth

How important is the share price. I’m not -- in a way the share price isn’t directly important to share price. And in a way the cost and availability of the debt capital markets correlate quite a bit because they relate to the same sentiment. We’re not saying that it might not happen now. So but we follow the market, we’re prepared to refinance. And then timing will depend on what we -- what -- when and what we believe we can successfully achieve.

John A. Schj Olaisen

Question to Nathan. You said you booked -- what you booked so far on the contract market is with prices up by 35% compared to last year. Do you expect the same kind of improvements for the unbooked part of the vessel capacity for 2019?

Nathan Oliver

Yes, that’s a good question. I mean the pricing strengthening that we’ve seen is undoubtedly helped by the Northern Hemisphere season and 4D work in Europe. We’re starting to see bids come in for the Q4, Q1 period. So I think, you know, we are yet to see where the pricing will end for the year I think as Rune said earlier.

John A. Schj Olaisen

Domestically you would be able to get similar price increases for the rest of the fleet?

Nathan Oliver

I think we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to get better pricing than we got in 2018. Full year , but not necessarily the same level of pricing increases we’ve seen as we move into Q4.

John A. Schj Olaisen

One question to Berit. You say you’re targeting a sales investment ratio of 2.5 based on cash investments. And just a rough calculation, that translate into about 1.8 on the full cost basis. Isn’t that a bit conservative when given that most of your competitors are targeting a full cost sales to investment ratio significantly above two?

Berit Osnes

Well we said at least 2.5. So in this market, I mean, it’s a huge variation between how we put the projects together into a portfolio. We have seen maybe over the few years lately that prefunding is fluctuating a bit more. And I would say that if we deliver on 2.5 and with a strong late sales that is really the proof of the library and the value of the library. So you need to see those two factors together more than focusing just on the prefunding level.

John A. Schj Olaisen

Final question goes to Gottfred. With contract prices where they are now are you territory on the contract business?

Gottfred Langseth

Yes.

John A. Schj Olaisen

Double digit.

Gottfred Langseth

Will - if I still can relate to the pricing that we have booked for now that, that is I will not comment on whether it’s double digit. But it’s not -- we’re not talking about pricing similar to what we have seen of as a historical average. We’re still below that.

John A. Schj Olaisen

Thank you.

Sahar Islam

Sahar from Goldman. A follow-up question on the refinancing. I know that obviously there’s going to be a range. But if you were to refinance in current market conditions, how should we think about the pricing you might get?

Rune Olav

No I don’t think it’s useful for us to speculate in that. I think there are enough of analytical approaches to what would drive the price setting of a new instrument. I think it’s – if you look at the general oil service sector with respect to the bond market, saw a quite significant increase in the average yields or spreads between early November and year end. Some of that yield increase have reversed in January but far from all. So debt market is still not particularly strong. It is open but it would be at least today relatively costly issue a new bond and we would probably look at the yield or coupon which is higher than what we have on our current outstanding bonds.

Sahar Islam

Okay. And then a couple of 4D questions I think probably for Nathan, if that’s okay. How do we think about pricing for 4D as a premium to 3D and in cost, so we can have a view on margins?

Nathan Oliver

I mean there’s undoubtedly – undoubtedly we do get a pricing premium on 4D versus routine 3D. I’m not sure we want to say exactly what that delta is. But there is an increase in acquisition effort there because of an increase in data density as well. But the pricing premium comes not just from the data density increase but also from the multisensor side of things. We have a fleet that’s fully equipped with multisensor technology which sets us apart from the competition, and that does enable some degree of pricing power on a standalone basis.

Sahar Islam

Thank you. And if we think about the shift towards 4D from 3D, are there parallels from 2D to 3D in terms of cannibalizing the existing market, the existing 3D value, the price deflation you’ve potentially seen on the 2D side?

Nathan Oliver

Yes, that’s an interesting comparison to make. I’m not sure I can really draw a parallel from 2D to 3D and 3D to 4D.

Rune Olav

It’s in a way – as – 3D or a 2D can be shot over the same area, it’s a choice of what you want. 4D is a different instrument shot over a field repetitively while – which is kind of materially different from 3D I think. Just in terms of pricing, and as Nathan point out, the 35% increase we have there is obviously not only driven by the market, it’s partly driven by the fact that we do 4D where we have higher pricing and partly driven by any generally increase in the market, we believe. But it is clear that with our setup we are very suited to do some 4Ds, and the clients will be less price sensitive and more cost – sorry, quality-driven. And obviously we take benefit of that in the 4D market, that’s clear. So prices are higher and margins are higher. It’s not that we drag any cost with us to put it that way.

Sahar Islam

Thank you.

Tommy Johannessens

Tommy Johannessens, SpareBank One Markets. BP recently announced that – dentified additional 1 billion barrels at their Thunder Horse field using a technology called Full Waveform Inversion. What’s your view on this? And is this a technology you are investing in or looking to invest in?

Nathan Oliver

Yes, we have Full Waveform Inversion. In fact it’s commonly used in generating velocity depth models to drive the imaging on many of our MultiClient projects. So this is technology that has been adopted industry wide.

Tommy Johannessens

Okay. Thank you. And your competitor TGS has communicated a growth strategy to expand their streamer and MultiClient with OBM starting in U.S. Gulf of Mexico and potentially also doing the same in the North Sea in Brazil. Is this something that you also are considering doing?

Rune Olav

We, as we said, consider OBM as an interesting technology and we are watching that space quite carefully, that’s clear. We have some question marks and we’ve seen a lot of hypes for new technology in this industry. If you go back and – there’s been hypes and then they have dropped down again. We would like to see where this moves. But as Berit alluded to, doing MultiClient OBM either as an enhancing of existing library which you have seen TGS and WesternGeco together trying to do in the Gulf of Mexico.

Or as add-on to the library have together or as standalone in a MultiClient sense is clearly something we are exploring. And we’ll see where we end up with that. But it’s early days for OBM and its early days for where is the application going to be, where is the value uplift and is it a geographical issue, is it – yes, things like that. So it’s early days. But the answer is yes. We have a similar focus when it comes to OBM.

Tommy Johannessens

Okay. Thank you.

Mick Pickup

It’s Mick Pickup here from Barclay’s again. You talked about the client base and the diversity within the client base, and you said 101 clients last year. Can you talk how that’s changed over time and whether you see new players coming in towards the upper end of spending as assets transfer and new players become the offshore market?

Berit Osnes

I guess that’s one for me since I had the number of clients. We see of course that the real high number of clients is a lot to do with the North Sea region and not the least on the UK shelf where a lot of companies are now stepping up to the challenge where they need to actually use modern data in order to fulfill the requirements of the UK Government and also I think it’s starting to dawn upon them that they need to do that for their own sake. So we see a much broader client base in the UK Norway has had a quite a large base already. But it’s also to do of course with how we expand our geographical spread and meet the new set of clients in new countries that we enter into. But the real high number is very much driven by the North Sea region.

Mick Pickup

Okay. And on the 4D side, I think one of the things over the last few years is decline rates noticeably seem to be different and lower across the industry. Is the big increase in 4D because decline rates have becoming apparent again?

Nathan Oliver

I don’t think the big increase in decline rates is purely driving 4D. I mean, it certainly does contribute. But you have to look at the reservoir type as well involved here, whether it’s clastic or carbonate. So it’s not a straight correlation between the two of those. I think in the current pricing environment with free cash flow and oil companies cash breakeven per barrel price, it makes good economic logic to prove out new reserves and put them through the pipeline and to monetize that investment. And I think increasingly our customer base is seeing the value of 4D delivering on a revenue stream perspective.

Mick Pickup

Okay, and one final one, if I may. On the licensing round, you seem to point to a renewed urgency from the nationals, the governments into wanting those licensing rounds to go ahead for competition of capital. Can you just talk about what you’re seeing from that side, not the client side but the government in pushing exploration forward? Because I think a lot of investors out there think offshore is not what it was. You’re seeming to say the governments want to start going out and gain the acreage into the market.

Berit Osnes

I think you’re absolutely right in your comment that there is a sense of urgency. I mean now with stabilizing after a while, after all the oil price, some of these countries have had some really bad years with lower oil price and they were really struggling to have enough investments in country. So there is some sort of urgency in picking up a bit of a shortfall over the past five years. I think that is one thing. There is a fierce competition between nations here. And we see that that is this competition but it’s also the realization I think from countries on the value of a transparent system. That they do see that a transparent bid round system actually gives more investments than direct negotiations with just a few clients.

Mick Pickup

Thank you.

Rune Olav

Thanks for coming.

Berit Osnes

Thank you.