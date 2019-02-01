Sell And Sell Short IYE

Summary

IYE is basically a basket primarily consisting of oil producers and refiners with a touch of oil services in the mix.

Oil producers have oversupplied the markets and the only balancing mechanism right now is ballooning crude stocks - which is harmful for prices.

Refiners have created a massive gasoline inventory overhang which is crushing the gas crack and harming overall refining margins.

With the underlying industries fundamentally bearish, holding IYE is not a good trade.