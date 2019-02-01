Sell And Sell Short IYE
About: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
by: QuandaryFX
Summary
IYE is basically a basket primarily consisting of oil producers and refiners with a touch of oil services in the mix.
Oil producers have oversupplied the markets and the only balancing mechanism right now is ballooning crude stocks - which is harmful for prices.
Refiners have created a massive gasoline inventory overhang which is crushing the gas crack and harming overall refining margins.
With the underlying industries fundamentally bearish, holding IYE is not a good trade.
Ever since the meltdown in energy commodity prices started last year, investors in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) have seen consistent losses. It is my belief that based on the fundamentals of the