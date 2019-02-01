XLF Weekly: Balance Development, 26.03s-25.44s, Retest Of Key Resistance

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

The highest structural probability for this week was for balance development following last week’s repair of the unsecured high noted in 18 January’s XLF Weekly. Last Friday’s auction saw probe of the unsecured high to 26.17s where buyers trapped into the week’s close. Two-sided trade then developed thus far through this week, 25.71s-26.14s, as selling interest in size emerged in Thursday’s auction upon the retest of key support.

28- 31 January 2019:

This week saw minor rotation lower in Monday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 25.71s, near last week’s key demand. Self-similar buying interest emerged there, developing balance, 25.71s-26.01s, through Tuesday’s auction. Wednesday’s auction saw sellers in size, 25.90s, drive price aggressively lower to 25.73s, challenging the weekly support, rejecting the low. Rotation higher back to the key supply at 25.90s then resulted in buy-side transition as price discovery higher developed through the balance, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 26.14s. Selling interest emerged, 26.12s-26.02s, once again rejecting at key resistance, trading back toward 25.90s.

Rotation through the range developed again in Thursday’s auction to 25.72s as self-similar buying once again held price near support. Rotation higher developed to 25.98s, closing at 25.94s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw balance trade as selling interest re-emerged near key supply. Within the broader context, this week’s balance occurs at December 2018’s key breakdown area following last week’s repair of an unsecured high. The market now auctions within the initial key supply cluster overhead, 25.92s-27.47s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to key support, 25.80s-25.71s. Consensus has developed around the high-volume node, 25.88s (13.5 million shares). Whichever side of the market fails here will likely induce the next directional phase. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path into Friday and next week is sell-side with the expectation that a meaningful sell response will develop within this supply cluster at some point in the near-term. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains sell-side barring acceptance above 27.50s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Following the momentum low of November 2018, recent market activity has formed a price low which now serves as meaningful support. The market remains well away from sentiment levels reflecting extreme optimism.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.